Write Mapbox GL expressions in a more familiar, handwritable, spreadsheet-like, programming-like syntax. This library translates these handwritten formulas into valid spec-compliant Mapbox GL expressions that you can use in a Mapbox style.

Formula syntax features

Most expressions are represented like function invocations in programming, e.g. get("population") , log2(get("population")) .

, . Symbolic math operators ( + - * / % ) and parentheses work like in high school math, e.g. ((3 + 4) * 2) / 7 . That is, the formula should contain 3 + 4 instead of +(3, 4) .

) and parentheses work like in high school math, e.g. . That is, the formula should contain instead of . Symbolic decision operators also work with operands on both sides, instead of like function invocations. So get("foo") != 4 instead of !=(get("foo"), 4) .

instead of . Strings must always be wrapped in quotation marks, e.g. concat("egg", "s") not concat(egg, s) .

not . & operator concatenates strings, as in spreadsheet programs.

2 + 2 [ "+" , 2 , 2 ]

max( 3 , log2( 6 )) [ "max" , 3 , [ "log2" , 6 ]]

(( 3 + get ("num")) * 2) / 7 // Output ["/", ["*", ["+", 3, get ("num")], 2], 7]

"name: " & get ("name") // Output ["concat", ["name ", [" get ", "name"]]]

Usage

The module exports two functions so you can transform in both directions:

formulaToExpression transforms (string) formulas to (array) expressions.

transforms (string) formulas to (array) expressions. expressionToFormula transforms expressions to formulas.

import jamsession from '@mapbox/expression-jamsession' ; jamsession.formulaToExpression( "3 + 4" ); jamsession.expressionToFormula([ "+" , 3 , 4 ]);

Browser compatibility

This library should work in IE11+. It uses a Set , so you might get it working in older browsers by adding a polyfill.

Caveats