Write Mapbox GL expressions in a more familiar, handwritable, spreadsheet-like, programming-like syntax. This library translates these handwritten formulas into valid spec-compliant Mapbox GL expressions that you can use in a Mapbox style.
get("population"),
log2(get("population")).
+ - * / %) and parentheses work like in high school math, e.g.
((3 + 4) * 2) / 7.
That is, the formula should contain
3 + 4 instead of
+(3, 4).
get("foo") != 4 instead of
!=(get("foo"), 4).
concat("egg", "s") not
concat(egg, s).
& operator concatenates strings, as in spreadsheet programs.
// Input
2 + 2
// Output
["+", 2, 2]
// Input
max(3, log2(6))
// Output
["max", 3, ["log2", 6]]
// Input
((3 + get("num")) * 2) / 7
// Output
["/", ["*", ["+", 3, get("num")], 2], 7]
// Input
"name: " & get("name")
// Output
["concat", ["name ", ["get", "name"]]]
The module exports two functions so you can transform in both directions:
formulaToExpression transforms (string) formulas to (array) expressions.
expressionToFormula transforms expressions to formulas.
import jamsession from '@mapbox/expression-jamsession';
jamsession.formulaToExpression("3 + 4"); // ["+", 3, 4]
jamsession.expressionToFormula(["+", 3, 4]); // "3 + 4"
This library should work in IE11+. It uses a
Set, so you might get it working in older browsers by adding a polyfill.
get(true) outputs
["get", true], which fails.
literal expression.
This is allowed in the spec; but objects are not supported by jsep and the use case for this type of expression is kind of an edge case — so it's probably not worth trying to adjust the parser to support this edge case.
If you disagree, please consider filing an issue and/or PR.