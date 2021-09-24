openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mapbox/expression-jamsession

by mapbox
0.5.0 (see all)

Write Mapbox GL expressions in a more familiar, handwritable, spreadsheet-like, programming-like syntax.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

160

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@mapbox/expression-jamsession

Build Status

Write Mapbox GL expressions in a more familiar, handwritable, spreadsheet-like, programming-like syntax. This library translates these handwritten formulas into valid spec-compliant Mapbox GL expressions that you can use in a Mapbox style.

Formula syntax features

  • Most expressions are represented like function invocations in programming, e.g. get("population"), log2(get("population")).
  • Symbolic math operators (+ - * / %) and parentheses work like in high school math, e.g. ((3 + 4) * 2) / 7. That is, the formula should contain 3 + 4 instead of +(3, 4).
  • Symbolic decision operators also work with operands on both sides, instead of like function invocations. So get("foo") != 4 instead of !=(get("foo"), 4).
  • Strings must always be wrapped in quotation marks, e.g. concat("egg", "s") not concat(egg, s).
  • & operator concatenates strings, as in spreadsheet programs.
// Input
2 + 2

// Output
["+", 2, 2]

// Input
max(3, log2(6))

// Output
["max", 3, ["log2", 6]]

// Input
((3 + get("num")) * 2) / 7

// Output
["/", ["*", ["+", 3, get("num")], 2], 7]

// Input
"name: " & get("name")

// Output
["concat", ["name ", ["get", "name"]]]

Usage

The module exports two functions so you can transform in both directions:

  • formulaToExpression transforms (string) formulas to (array) expressions.
  • expressionToFormula transforms expressions to formulas.
import jamsession from '@mapbox/expression-jamsession';

jamsession.formulaToExpression("3 + 4"); // ["+", 3, 4]

jamsession.expressionToFormula(["+", 3, 4]); // "3 + 4"

Browser compatibility

This library should work in IE11+. It uses a Set, so you might get it working in older browsers by adding a polyfill.

Caveats

  • You can use this library to create expressions that are syntactically acceptable but invalid as Mapbox GL expressions, e.g. get(true) outputs ["get", true], which fails.
  • You cannot use JSON object literal arguments to the literal expression. This is allowed in the spec; but objects are not supported by jsep and the use case for this type of expression is kind of an edge case — so it's probably not worth trying to adjust the parser to support this edge case. If you disagree, please consider filing an issue and/or PR.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial