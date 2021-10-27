cloudfriend

Helper functions for assembling CloudFormation templates in JavaScript.

Shortcuts

Cloudfriend contains a library of JS classes that reduce the amount of "boilerplate" CloudFormation that you need to write to setup a common set of AWS Resources. See the shortcuts readme for more information, or the shortcuts API documentation to look at shortcut-specific configuration.

Intrinsic functions and conditions

These are functions that you can use in place of various CloudFormation objects.

Pseudo parameters

These are static properties of cloudfriend that you can use to reference various CloudFormation objects.

CloudFriend CloudFormation accountId AWS::AccountId notificationArns AWS::NotificationARNs noValue AWS::NoValue region AWS::Region stackId AWS::StackId stackName AWS::StackName partition AWS::Partition urlSuffix AWS::URLSuffix

Other helpers

method description build(file, opts) Builds a template defined by a static JavaScript export, a synchronous or an asynchronous function. validate(file) Uses the cloudformation:ValidateTemplate API call to perform rudimentary template validation merge(...template) Merges templates together. Throws errors if logical names are reused. Transform macros from all template arguments are merged into a single array, in order of their appearance in the template arguments, and an error is thrown if any macro is repeated.

By installing cloudfriend globally, it can provide you with simple CLI tools for building and validating CloudFormation templates.

either... git clone https://github.com/mapbox/cloudfriend && cd cloudfriend && npm link ... or ... npm install -g @mapbox/cloudfriend

Then, to build a template:

# Prints the template as JSON to stdout $ build- template path / to / template .js

Or, to validate a template:

# Make sure that your shell is configured to make AWS requests $ validate - template path / to / template .js

You may also specify a region for validation: