Helper functions for assembling CloudFormation templates in JavaScript.
Cloudfriend contains a library of JS classes that reduce the amount of "boilerplate" CloudFormation that you need to write to setup a common set of AWS Resources. See the shortcuts readme for more information, or the shortcuts API documentation to look at shortcut-specific configuration.
These are functions that you can use in place of various CloudFormation objects.
|CloudFriend
|CloudFormation
|base64(value)
|Fn::Base64
|cidr(ipBlock, count, cidrBits)
|Fn::Cidr
|findInMap(mapping, key, attr)
|Fn::FindInMap
|getAtt(obj, key)
|Fn::GetAtt
|getAzs(region)
|Fn::GetAZs
|join(delimiter, pieces)
|Fn::Join
|split(delimiter, string)
|Fn::Split
|select(index, list)
|Fn::Select
|ref(name)
|Ref
|userData(list)
|Fn::Base64 and Fn::Join with
\n delimiter
|and(conditions)
|Fn::And
|equals(a, b)
|Fn::Equals
|if(condition, ifTrue, ifFalse)
|Fn::If
|not(condition)
|Fn::Not
|or(conditions)
|Fn::Or
|notEquals(a, b)
|Fn::Not and Fn::Equals
|sub(str, variables)
|Fn::Sub
|importValue(sharedValue)
|Fn::ImportValue,
|arn(service, suffix)
|Fn::Sub designed for an ARN
|transform(name, parameters)
|Fn::Transform
|contains(strings, s)
|Fn::Contains
|eachMemberEquals(strings, s)
|Fn::EachMemberEquals
|eachMemberIn(stringsToCheck, stringsToMatch)
|Fn::EachMemberIn
|refAll(parameterType)
|Fn::RefAll
|valueOf(parameterLogicalId, attribute)
|Fn::ValueOf
|valueOfAll(parameterType, attribute)
|Fn::ValueOfAll
These are static properties of
cloudfriend that you can use to reference various CloudFormation objects.
|CloudFriend
|CloudFormation
|accountId
|AWS::AccountId
|notificationArns
|AWS::NotificationARNs
|noValue
|AWS::NoValue
|region
|AWS::Region
|stackId
|AWS::StackId
|stackName
|AWS::StackName
|partition
|AWS::Partition
|urlSuffix
|AWS::URLSuffix
|method
|description
|build(file, opts)
|Builds a template defined by a static JavaScript export, a synchronous or an asynchronous function.
|validate(file)
|Uses the
cloudformation:ValidateTemplate API call to perform rudimentary template validation
|merge(...template)
|Merges templates together. Throws errors if logical names are reused.
Transform macros from all template arguments are merged into a single array, in order of their appearance in the template arguments, and an error is thrown if any macro is repeated.
By installing cloudfriend globally, it can provide you with simple CLI tools for building and validating CloudFormation templates.
# either...
$ git clone https://github.com/mapbox/cloudfriend && cd cloudfriend && npm link
# ... or ...
$ npm install -g @mapbox/cloudfriend
Then, to build a template:
# Prints the template as JSON to stdout
$ build-template path/to/template.js
Or, to validate a template:
# Make sure that your shell is configured to make AWS requests
$ validate-template path/to/template.js
You may also specify a region for validation:
# Make sure that your shell is configured to make AWS requests
$ validate-template path/to/template.js us-east-1