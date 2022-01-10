Quickly configure and start AWS CloudFormation stacks.

Features

CLI tool provides prompting for easy stack configuration and verification of intended changes to your stack.

Save parameter values in a specified S3 bucket for easy reuse and sharing privately.

Deploy templates written as either JSON or JavaScript files. JavaScript files must either export JSON directly, or export a function that asynchronously provides JSON.

JavaScript library functions provide access to high-level routines (e.g. create, update, delete) as well as low-level utilities you can use to build your own deployment workflows.

Optional KMS encryption of sensitive parameter values.

Prerequisites

To use cfn-config, you will need to have two (or more) S3 buckets ready:

config bucket: this is a bucket where cfn-config will save stack configurations (parameter values) that can be reused.

template buckets: cfn-config will upload your template file to a bucket each time you perform a create or update action. There must be a bucket in any region to which you intend to deploy CloudFormation stacks. The suggested default bucket names are: If you create buckets matching this pattern in each region you wish to use, then you do not need to specify the --template-bucket option when using cfn-config's CLI tool.

CLI Installation

cfn-config includes a CLI tool for working with CloudFormation stacks. Install globally with npm to use the CLI commands:

$ npm install -g /cfn-config

CLI Usage

$ cfn-config --help Quickly configure and start AWS CloudFormation stacks USAGE: cfn-config <command> <environment> [templatePath] [options] command: - create create a new stack - update update an existing stack - delete delete an existing stack - info fetch information about an existing stack - save save an existing stack 's configuration environment: Any string. A stack's name is constructed as name-environment templatePath: The relative path to the CloudFormation template in JSON format, required for create and update commands. options: - n, --name the stack's base name ( default: current dir name) - r, --region the stack 's region (default: us-east-1) - c, --config-bucket an S3 bucket for storing stack configurations. Required for the create, update, and save commands. - t, --template-bucket an S3 bucket for storing templates (default: cfn-config-templates-$AWS_ACCOUNT_ID-region) - k, --kms a KMS key ID for parameter encryption or configuration encryption at rest on S3. If not provided, no encryption will be performed. If provided as a flag without a value, the default key id alias/cloudformation will be used. - f, --force perform a create/update/delete command without any prompting, accepting all defaults - e, --extended display resource details with the info command - x, --expand Add CAPABILITY_AUTO_EXPAND to the changeset capabilities. This allows transformation macros to be expanded on stack creation or update.

JavaScript Installation

Include cfn-config into your project to incorporate/extend its functionality. Add to your project's package.json by running the following from your project's directory:

$ npm install --save /cfn-config

Then, in your scripts:

var cfnConfig = require ( '@mapbox/cfn-config' );

JavaScript Usage

High-level prompting routines to create, update, and delete stacks are provided, as well as to fetch detailed information about a stack or to save an existing stack's configuration to S3.

First, create a commands object:

var options = { name : 'my-stack' , region : 'us-east-1' , templatePath : '~/my-stack/cfn.template.json' , configBucket : 'my-cfn-configurations' , templateBucket : 'cfn-config-templates-123456789012-us-east-1' }; var commands = cfnConfig.commands(options);

Then, perform the desired operation:

commands.create( 'testing' , '~/my-stack/cfn.template.json' , function ( err ) { if (err) console .error( `Create failed: ${err.message} ` ); else console .log( 'Create succeeded' ); }); commands.update( 'testing' , '~/my-stack/cfn.template-v2.json' , function ( err ) { if (err) console .error( `Update failed: ${err.message} ` ); else console .log( 'Update succeeded' ); }); commands.save( 'testing' , function ( err ) { if (err) console .error( `Failed to save configuration: ${err.message} ` ); else console .log( 'Saved configuration' ); }); commands.info( 'testing' , function ( err, info ) { if (err) console .error( `Failed to read stack info: ${err.message} ` ); else console .log( JSON .stringify(info, null , 2 )); }); commands.delete( 'testing' , function ( err ) { if (err) console .error( `Delete failed: ${err.message} ` ); else console .log( 'Delete succeeded' ); });

For low-level functions, see documentation in the code for now. More legible docs are to come.