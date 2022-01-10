Quickly configure and start AWS CloudFormation stacks.
To use cfn-config, you will need to have two (or more) S3 buckets ready:
config bucket: this is a bucket where cfn-config will save stack configurations (parameter values) that can be reused.
template buckets: cfn-config will upload your template file to a bucket each time you perform a
create or
update action. There must be a bucket in any region to which you intend to deploy CloudFormation stacks. The suggested default bucket names are:
If you create buckets matching this pattern in each region you wish to use, then you do not need to specify the
--template-bucket option when using cfn-config's CLI tool.
cfn-config includes a CLI tool for working with CloudFormation stacks. Install globally with
npm to use the CLI commands:
$ npm install -g @mapbox/cfn-config
$ cfn-config --help
Quickly configure and start AWS CloudFormation stacks
USAGE: cfn-config <command> <environment> [templatePath] [options]
command:
- create create a new stack
- update update an existing stack
- delete delete an existing stack
- info fetch information about an existing stack
- save save an existing stack's configuration
environment:
Any string. A stack's name is constructed as name-environment
templatePath:
The relative path to the CloudFormation template in JSON format, required
for create and update commands.
options:
-n, --name the stack's base name (default: current dir name)
-r, --region the stack's region (default: us-east-1)
-c, --config-bucket an S3 bucket for storing stack configurations.
Required for the create, update, and save commands.
-t, --template-bucket an S3 bucket for storing templates
(default: cfn-config-templates-$AWS_ACCOUNT_ID-region)
-k, --kms a KMS key ID for parameter encryption or
configuration encryption at rest on S3. If not
provided, no encryption will be performed. If
provided as a flag without a value, the default
key id alias/cloudformation will be used.
-f, --force perform a create/update/delete command without any
prompting, accepting all defaults
-e, --extended display resource details with the info command
-x, --expand Add CAPABILITY_AUTO_EXPAND to the changeset capabilities.
This allows transformation macros to be expanded on stack
creation or update.
Include cfn-config into your project to incorporate/extend its functionality. Add to your project's package.json by running the following from your project's directory:
$ npm install --save @mapbox/cfn-config
Then, in your scripts:
var cfnConfig = require('@mapbox/cfn-config');
High-level prompting routines to create, update, and delete stacks are provided, as well as to fetch detailed information about a stack or to save an existing stack's configuration to S3.
First, create a commands object:
var options = {
name: 'my-stack', // the base name of the stack
region: 'us-east-1', // the region where the stack resides
templatePath: '~/my-stack/cfn.template.json', // the template file
configBucket: 'my-cfn-configurations', // bucket for configuration files
templateBucket: 'cfn-config-templates-123456789012-us-east-1' // bucket for templates
};
var commands = cfnConfig.commands(options);
Then, perform the desired operation:
// Create a stack called `my-stack-testing`
commands.create('testing', '~/my-stack/cfn.template.json', function(err) {
if (err) console.error(`Create failed: ${err.message}`);
else console.log('Create succeeded');
});
// Update the stack with a different version of the template
commands.update('testing', '~/my-stack/cfn.template-v2.json', function(err) {
if (err) console.error(`Update failed: ${err.message}`);
else console.log('Update succeeded');
});
// Save the stack's configuration to S3
commands.save('testing', function(err) {
if (err) console.error(`Failed to save configuration: ${err.message}`);
else console.log('Saved configuration');
});
// Get information about the stack
commands.info('testing', function(err, info) {
if (err) console.error(`Failed to read stack info: ${err.message}`);
else console.log(JSON.stringify(info, null, 2));
});
// Delete the stack
commands.delete('testing', function(err) {
if (err) console.error(`Delete failed: ${err.message}`);
else console.log('Delete succeeded');
});
For low-level functions, see documentation in the code for now. More legible docs are to come.