carmen

Mapnik vector tile-based geocoder with support for swappable data sources. This is an implementation of some of the concepts of Error-Correcting Geocoding by Dennis Luxen.

Depends

Install

npm install

Carmen no longer ships with any default or sample data. Sample data will be provided in a future release.

API

For a simplified example of using the carmen API, see the example folder in this repository.

For more detail about specific elements of the API (and how to use them directly), see the API Docs.

Command-line scripts

Carmen comes with command line utilities that also act as examples of API usage.

To query the default indexes:

./bin/carmen- index .js

To analyze an index:

./bin/carmen-analyze .js tiles/ 01 -ne .country .mbtiles

Documentation

Carmen documentation has three parts:

General Documentation

Topic-based documentation is located in the docs directory, organized by topic. These documents are meant to cover high-level design or architectural concepts rather than the code itself. It also includes a glossary of frequently-used vocabulary.

Example Project

The example project is located in the example directory. It is a step-by-step, annotated tutorial for basic usage of carmen.

API Documentation

API documentation is written as JSDoc comments in the source code. It is also available as a markdown-formatted document: docs/api.md . This document is generated using documentationjs, and should be updated after any JSDoc comment changes:

yarn build-docs

API Documentation Style Guide