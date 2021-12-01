A static-site generator powered by React and Webpack.
Batfish aims to provide the essentials for building excellent static websites with React and Webpack.
You will need:
If you're not sure if your Node and NPM versions are up to date, run
nvm use before installing dependencies. If you don't have NVM installed, you can find installation instructions here.
Besides installing this package, you'll want to do a few things:
npm install --save react react-dom react-helmet
_batfish* to your
.gitignore, and maybe other ignore files (e.g.
.eslintignore).
Batfish generates files and puts them in
_batfish_site and
_batfish_tmp.
npm install --save @mapbox/batfish
Install Batfish as an npm dependency for your project, then use the CLI via npm
"scripts", npx, or
node_modules/.bin/batfish.
The easiest way to do this is to set up npm scripts in
package.json, like so:
"scripts": {
"start": "batfish start",
"build": "batfish build",
"serve-static": "batfish serve-static"
}
Then run
npm run start,
npm run build, and
npm run serve-static, as needed.
The bare minimum to get started with Batfish.
Install Batfish and its peer dependencies.
npm install --save @mapbox/batfish react react-dom react-helmet
Create 3 new
scripts in your
package.json:
"start": "batfish start",
"build": "batfish build",
"serve-static": "batfish serve-static",
Create your first page file at
src/pages/index.js.
Export from that page file a React component that renders something. Maybe something like this:
import React from 'react';
export default class Home extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>Hello world</div>
);
}
}
Run
npm run start.
Open the URL printed in your terminal.
Build your website.
When you're ready to deploy, run
npm run build to build the site for production, then
npm run serve-static to check out the production site, which was written to
_batfish_site/.
Put your
_batfish_site/ directory on the Internet.
If you need to add configuration, create a
batfish.config.js module in your project root.
See "Configuration".
Look at
examples/basic/ for a simple example project.
Look at
examples/no-config/ for a project with no configuration.
Or
examples/miscellany/, for a more advanced example project.
By default, all Batfish CLI commands look for
batfish.config.js at the root of your project.
It should export a function that returns your configuration object.
For example:
module.exports = () => {
return {
siteBasePath: '/my/site/base/path',
siteOrigin: 'https://www.mydomain.com'
// Add more configuration options here ...
};
}
See
docs/configuration.md to learn about all the ways you can configure Batfish.
The CLI has the following commands:
start: Start a development server and watch files for changes, rebuilding and refreshing as needed.
build: Build the static site.
serve-static: Serve the static site.
write-babelrc: Write a
.babelrc file that other processes, like your test runner, can use.
All commands will look for your configuration module in the current working directory or where you point with the
--config option.
For more details, run
batfish --help or see
docs/cli.md.
Usually you should use the Batfish CLI. But for those special cases when you want absolute control within a Node process, all the CLI's functionality is available in a Node API.
See
docs/node-api.md.
The structure of your
pagesDirectory determines the URLs of your site.
JavaScript (
.js) and Markdown (
.md) files map directly to corresponding URLs.
So
src/pages/industries/real-estate.js corresponds to the URL
/industries/real-estate/,
and
src/pages/about/index.md corresponds to the URL
/about/.
When a page is rendered, its component is passed the following props:
location: The browser's current Location.
(During the static build, this will only include the
pathname property.)
frontMatter: The page's parsed front matter (parsed by gray-matter).
JS pages must export a React component with either
export default (ES2015 modules) or
module.exports (Node.js modules).
JS pages can include front matter within block comments, delimited by
/*--- and
---*/.
For example:
/*---
title: Power tie catalog
---*/
import React from 'react';
export default class PowerTiePage extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return (
<div>
<h1>{this.props.frontMatter.title}</h1>
<p>Content forthcoming ...</p>
</div>
);
}
}
Markdown pages can include front matter delimited by
---.
These files are interpreted as jsxtreme-markdown, so the Markdown text can include interpolated JS expressions and JSX elements! They are transformed into React components.
All the props for the page (e.g.
frontMatter,
location) are available on
props, e.g.
props.frontMatter.title.
For example:
---
title: Power tie catalog
---
# {{ props.frontMatter.title }}
Content forthcoming ...
If you haven't seen jsxtreme-markdown before, try it out online.
You need a wrapper component for each of your Markdown pages.
You can specify a site-wide default wrapper, and also wrappers for specific Markdown pages.
The wrapper component should be a React component (the default export of its module) which accepts the page's props and renders the Markdown content as
{this.props.children}.
Because it will receive the page's front matter as
this.props.frontMatter, you can use front matter to fill out different parts of the wrapper (just like a Jekyll layout).
Example:
// blog-post-wrapper.js
import React from 'react';
import { MyPageShell } from './my-page-shell';
export default class BlogPostWrapper extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
const { frontMatter } = this.props;
return (
<MyPageShell>
<h1>{frontMatter.title}</h1>
<p>
<strong>Summary:</strong> {frontMatter.summary}
</p>
<p>
Posted on {frontMatter.date}
</p>
{this.props.children}
</MyPageShell>
);
}
}
---
wrapper: '../path/to/blog-post-wrapper'
title: Today I cleaned my refrigerator
summary: You can't put off your responsibilities forever, and refrigerators do not clean themselves. So I cleaned my refrigerator.
date: January 7, 2016
---
## Why did I do it
Things had started to smell ...
## How did I do it
I love shopping for cleaning supplies ...
The front matter passed to Markdown wrapper components is augmented with a
headings field, which contains an array of data about the headings in the Markdown.
This data includes
slugs that correspond to
id attributes automatically added to the heading elements; so you can use this to generate a table of contents.
(Read more in "Generating tables of contents for Markdown pages".)
See
examples/miscellany/ and
examples/table-of-contents/ to learn more about what's possible with Markdown wrappers.
In jsxtreme-markdown components, you can specify JS modules to import and use within the interpolated code using
prependJs front matter.
List lines of
import or
require statements that define variables you can use in your interpolated JS and JSX.
By default, the following lines are always specified:
import prefixUrl from '@mapbox/batfish/modules/prefix-url': See Prefixing URLs.
import routeTo from '@mapbox/batfish/modules/route-to'): See docs for the
route-to module.
This means that those functions can be used with no additional configuration. Import your own modules and do more things.
Example:
---
prependJs:
- "import { myDateFormatter } from './path/to/my-date-formatter';"
---
Learn more about [security]({{prefixUrl('/about/security')}}).
Today is {{myDateFormatter('2015-08-21')}}
Sometimes you need to put an asset at a specific URL.
You may want a
favicon.ico in the root directory, for example; or a special image for social media
<meta> tags on a page.
For this reason, any non-page files within the
pagesDirectory are copied directly into the same location during the static build.
When you access these files from pages, though, you need to use root-relative or absolute URLs.
That is, within
src/pages/foo/bar.js you cannot access
src/pages/foo/bar.jpg as
bar.jpg: you need to use
/foo/bar.jpg.
You may want to prefix the URLs, also.
Create a custom 404 page by adding
404.js (or
404.md) to the root of your
pagesDirectory.
In development, you can expect to see your 404 page by entering an invalid path.
When you build for
production, though, your 404 page will need to be handled and rendered by the server.
(If you run your
production build locally with
serve-static, expect to see
Cannot GET /yourInvalidPathHere.)
Batfish builds you a minimal client-side router with Webpack bundle splitting by page.
You can use regular
<a> elements throughout your site.
When the user clicks a link, Batfish checks to see if the link's
href refers to a page it knows about.
If so, client-side routing is used.
If not, the link behaves normally.
If you would like to use an
<a> without this link-hijacking (e.g. for your own internal routing within a page), you can give it (or one of its ancestor elements) the attribute
data-batfish-no-hijack.
This is all accomplished with link-hijacker.
To prefix URLs with your
siteBasePath and
siteOrigin configuration options, use the
prefix-url module.
To change pages programmatically, with JavaScript, use the
route-to module.
Add stylesheets to your site with the
stylesheets configuration option.
List all your stylesheets, URLs or filepaths, in the order you'd like, and Batfish will concatenate them together and add them to the build.
You can also pass them through whatever PostCSS plugins you'd like, with the
postcssPlugins configuration option.
During the static build, each page has its relevant CSS injected inline, and the complete stylesheet is loaded lazily, after the rest of the page is rendered. This optimization ensures that the loading of an external stylesheet does not block rendering, and your page content is visible as quickly as possible. (This is accomplished with postcss-html-filter.)
Assets referenced by
url()s in your stylesheets will be hashed and copied to Batfish's
outputDirectory.
You can also add page-specific CSS (processed through the same PostCSS pipeline), if you find yourself adding lots of CSS rules that are not used on multiple pages. Read more about "Page-specific CSS".
If you want to bypass this CSS system and use your own, just do it.
You can use the
webpackLoaders and
webpackPlugins configuration options to do whatever you need.
(Curious or concerned? Check out the Q&A entries about CSS.)
<head>
Use react-helmet to add things the document
<head>, (e.g.
<title> and
<meta> tags).
Batfish has a peer dependency on react-helmet.
You definitely want to use it.
A good pattern is to create a
PageShell React component that accepts props that it uses to populate that page's
<head>.
The development server (for
start and
serve-static commands) is a Browsersync server, which provides a nice experience for cross-device testing.
When you change a file, Webpack will recompile and the browser will automatically refresh.
(Why not hot module reloading? Seemed like more trouble than it's worth. But if you want to help add the feature, please open an issue.)
Additional documentation can be found in
docs/advanced-usage.md.
We built Batfish by systematically addressing a set of problems we've had while building websites with React components. We focused first on the problems themselves, trying to develop effective and focused, minimalistic solutions. Sometimes this meant we used a popular tool, like Webpack. Other times we sidestepped a popular tool, like React Router, and opted to build something more fitted to our needs.
As a result, Batfish is smaller and less ambitious than projects like Gatsby and Next.js. It's a thinner wrapper over the underlying tools, not an ecosystem of its own — more of a gateway into existing ecosystems.
Batfish also includes some features that we considered important but are overlooked by similar projects, like powerful Markdown integration and link hijacking. (Though we tried to build such features in such a way that they could be re-used in other contexts. Try jsxtreme-markdown in your Gatsby site!)
Since we use Batfish for vital projects, we prioritize the needs of end-users (website visitors) and the stability, simplicity, and clarity of the system.
Please let us know what you think!