@mapbox/babel-plugin-transform-jsxtreme-markdown

Transform Markdown with interpolated JS expressions and JSX elements into JSX or React component modules.

Try it out online.

It's Xtreme! Like xtreme sports with Red Bull, but with Markdown and React and indoors at your computer.

jsxtreme-markdown features

You can interpolate JS expression and JSX elements between designated delimiters.

The end goal is to produce JSX and React components.

Because the Markdown is processed through remark and rehype, you can include any plugins for either of those tools.

Within jsxtreme-markdown, JS expressions and JSX elements can be interpolated between designated delimiters (defaults are {{..}} ). JS expressions are transformed into curly-brace-delimited {expressions} within the JSX output. JSX elements are passed directly through.

With the following input:

# Title Here is some **markdown** . _So easy_ to write. You can interpolate JS expressions like {{ data.number }} or {{ dogs.map(d => d.name).join(', ') }}. You can also interpolate JSX elements, whether {{ < span > inline </ span > }} or as a block: {{ < div className = "fancy-class" > This is a block. </ div > }} You can even break up JSX interpolation to process more or your text as Markdown. {{ < div className = "fancy-class" > }} This is a **Markdown** paragraph inside the div. And this is another. {{ </ div > }}

You get the following JSX output:

<div> < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > Here is some < strong > markdown </ strong > . So < em > easy </ em > to write. </ p > < p > You can interpolate JS expressions like {data.number} or {dogs.map((d) => d.name).join(', ')}. </ p > < p > You can also interpolate JSX elements, whether < span > inline </ span > or as a block: </ p > < div className = "fancy-class" > This is a block. </ div > < p > You can even break up JSX interpolation to process more or your text as Markdown. </ p > < div className = "fancy-class" > < p > This is a < strong > Markdown </ strong > paragraph inside the div. </ p > < p > And this is another. </ p > </ div > </ div >

This monorepo includes the following packages:

jsxtreme-markdown includes the core, low-level transform functions to convert Markdown to JSX strings or complete React component modules. These functions can be used to build higher-level modules that target specific contexts (Webpack loaders, Browserify transforms, gulp plugins, etc.).

jsxtreme-markdown-loader is a Webpack loader build on top of [jxtreme-markdown]. Given an input Markdown file, it outputs a React component module.

babel-plugin-transform-jsxtreme-markdown is a Babel plugin that allows you to tag template literals of jsxtreme-markdown so they'll be transformed at compile time (and you don't have to include a Markdown parser in the browser bundle).

hast-util-to-jsx is a utility to convert HAST (the AST used by rehype) into JSX.

Development

The REPL

npm run start-repl

This will start the REPL locally.

node/repl/src/build-css .js

If you update the CSS, you'll need to run this to see your changes.

Deployment