Render React components in placeholders that are placed somewhere else in the component tree.
yarn add react-tunnels
There is a common use case in React apps where you want to define a
Layout where the content of some elements is defined by
children components. For example, you want to define
Layout just once and reuse it for every page but it has a breadcrumb whose steps depend on
children components. This tiny library allows you to define tunnels to render from an element to whatever another element in the App, even elements located on top of the tree. It's like
Portal but the target is a component instead of a DOM element.
Define a
TunnelPlaceholder identified by an
id and decide what properties are going to be passed to its
render function by defining
Tunnel components with the same id anywhere else in the app. If you define just a single
Tunnel its props will be passed straight to the
render function, if there is more than one
Tunnel for a single
id, the placeholder
render function will receive an
item argument which is an Array containing the
props for each
Tunnel. Let's see some examples.
Define a placeholder without any render function so it will render any children coming from a
Tunnel component with the same id.
import { TunnelProvider, TunnelPlaceholder, Tunnel } from 'react-tunnels'
render(
<TunnelProvider>
<div>
<TunnelPlaceholder id="my-tunnel" />
<Tunnel id="my-tunnel">
This will be rendered on the placeholder 👆
</Tunnel>
</div>
</TunnelProvider>
)
Check the real example here
It's easy to build a breadcrumb using the prop
multiple in the
TunnelPlaceholder. This allows to let it know that there will be multiple tunnels so the
render function will be called with an array of props.
const Breadcrumbs = () => (
<TunnelPlaceholder id="breadcrumb" multiple>
{({ items }) => (
items.map(({ children, href }) => (
<span><a href={href}>{children}</a></span>
))
)}
</TunnelPlaceholder>
)
const Breadcrumb = ({ children, url }) => (
<Tunnel id="breadcrumb" href={url}>
{children}
</Tunnel>
)
render(
<TunnelProvider>
{/* This will render the breadcrumb */}
<Breadcrumbs />
{/* Somewhere else in children */}
<Breadcrumb url="/products">Products</Breadcrumb>
<Breadcrumb url="/products/123">Product <strong>123</strong></Breadcrumb>
</TunnelProvider>
)
Check the live example here
This project has been developed by Javi Velasco as a way to build Breadcrumb components and
Layout customizations for a variety of React projects. Any feeback, help or improvements is highly appreciated.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.