Recharts

Introduction

Recharts is a Redefined chart library built with React and D3.

The main purpose of this library is to help you to write charts in React applications without any pain. Main principles of Recharts are:

Simply deploy with React components. Native SVG support, lightweight depending only on some D3 submodules. Declarative components, components of charts are purely presentational.

Examples

<LineChart width={ 400 } height={ 400 } data={data} margin={{ top : 5 , right : 20 , left : 10 , bottom : 5 }} > <XAxis dataKey="name" /> <Tooltip /> <CartesianGrid stroke="#f5f5f5" /> <Line type="monotone" dataKey="uv" stroke="#ff7300" yAxisId={0} /> <Line type="monotone" dataKey="pv" stroke="#387908" yAxisId={1} /> </LineChart>

All the components of Recharts are clearly separated. The lineChart is composed of x axis, tooltip, grid, and line items, and each of them is an independent React Component. The clear separation and composition of components is one of the principle Recharts follows.

Installation

npm

NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using Recharts. It is also the recommended installation method when building single-page applications (SPAs). It pairs nicely with a CommonJS module bundler such as Webpack.

$ npm install recharts

umd

The UMD build is also available on unpkg.com:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/recharts/umd/Recharts.min.js" > </ script >

Then you can find the library on window.Recharts .

dev build

$ git clone https://github.com/recharts/recharts.git $ cd recharts $ npm install $ npm run build

Demo

To examine the demos in your local build, execute:

$ npm run[-script] demo

and then browse to http://localhost:3000.

Module Formats

babel-plugin-recharts A simple transform to cherry-pick Recharts modules so you don’t have to.

Contribution

We'd love ❤️ to hear what you think we should build. Please create an issue to write your usage or ideas.

We are looking for like-minded people who share the same idea about Recharts. The goal of this project is to create a more flexible charting library for the React community.

Backers

Become a backer and get your image on our README on Github with a link to your site.

Most of the core team members do this open source work in their free time. If you use recharts for a important work, and you'd like us to invest more time on it, please donate. Thanks!

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2021 Recharts Group.