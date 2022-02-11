Mantine

Packages

@mantine/hooks – collection of 30+ hooks for state and UI management

@mantine/styles – emotion based css-in-js library that is used in all Mantine components

@mantine/core – core components library – 100+ components, exports everything from @mantine/styles

@mantine/notifications – a fully featured notifications system

@mantine/prism – code highlight built with prism-react-renderer

@mantine/rte – a Quill based rich text editor

@mantine/dropzone – manages files drag 'n' drop to an area or entire screen

@mantine/modals – centralized modals manager

@mantine/ssr – server side rendering utilities

@mantine/next – server side rendering utilities for Next.js

gatsby-plugin-mantine – Gatsby plugin to setup server side rendering

@mantine/eslint-config – ESLint and Prettier configuration that is used in all Mantine projects

Getting help

Mantine has a very friendly community, we are always happy to help you get started:

Join Discord community – it is an easiest way to get help, all questions are usually answered in about 30 minutes

GitHub Discussions – ask anything about the project or give feedback

License

MIT