@mantine/hooks

by mantinedev
3.3.5 (see all)

React components library with native dark theme support

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

5.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

86

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Readme

Mantine

NPM GitHub contributors npm npm Help wanted Discord Twitter Follow

Packages

  • @mantine/hooks – collection of 30+ hooks for state and UI management
  • @mantine/stylesemotion based css-in-js library that is used in all Mantine components
  • @mantine/core – core components library – 100+ components, exports everything from @mantine/styles
  • @mantine/notifications – a fully featured notifications system
  • @mantine/prism – code highlight built with prism-react-renderer
  • @mantine/rte – a Quill based rich text editor
  • @mantine/dropzone – manages files drag 'n' drop to an area or entire screen
  • @mantine/modals – centralized modals manager
  • @mantine/ssr – server side rendering utilities
  • @mantine/next – server side rendering utilities for Next.js
  • gatsby-plugin-mantine – Gatsby plugin to setup server side rendering
  • @mantine/eslint-config – ESLint and Prettier configuration that is used in all Mantine projects

Getting help

Mantine has a very friendly community, we are always happy to help you get started:

Contributors

Become a contributor

License

MIT

digoburigo3 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
4 months ago
Kajetan Szymczak19 Ratings0 Reviews
SharePoint + ReactJS + Typescript
7 months ago

Alternatives

Tutorials

