@mantine/hooks – collection of 30+ hooks for state and UI management
@mantine/styles – emotion based css-in-js library that is used in all Mantine components
@mantine/core – core components library – 100+ components, exports everything from
@mantine/styles
@mantine/notifications – a fully featured notifications system
@mantine/prism – code highlight built with prism-react-renderer
@mantine/rte – a Quill based rich text editor
@mantine/dropzone – manages files drag 'n' drop to an area or entire screen
@mantine/modals – centralized modals manager
@mantine/ssr – server side rendering utilities
@mantine/next – server side rendering utilities for Next.js
gatsby-plugin-mantine – Gatsby plugin to setup server side rendering
@mantine/eslint-config – ESLint and Prettier configuration that is used in all Mantine projects
Mantine has a very friendly community, we are always happy to help you get started:
MIT