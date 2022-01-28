openbase logo
@manageiq/ui-components

by ManageIQ
1.2.23 (see all)

Angular UI Components for ManageIQ

Readme

Angular UI Components for ManageIQ

score dependencies bitHound Dev Dependencies Known Vulnerabilities Build Status Coverage Status

Chat

Purpose

The purpose of this repository is to provide reusable components for the ManageIQ project. These are not general purpose components, but specific to ManageIQ, however, reusable across all of ManageIQ (providers). The intention is to provide components that are reusable in various ways. Many of these components are 'Smart Components' that know how to communicate to backend endpoints(data-driven by provider) and retrieve relevant data for the component's configuration.

As we achieve greater reuse, the idea is to move more and more components to this repository. Creating a repository for smart reusable components (specific to a domain) across providers.

Architectural Goals

  • Separate git repository from ManageIQ
  • Components communicate via REST with ManageIQ API
  • Maintain routing inside ManageIQ (routes.rb)

Technologies

  • Angular 1.5+ (soon to be Angular 2.x)
  • Typescript
  • Webpack
  • Yarn

Architecture

ManageIQ UI Components Architecture

Angular 1.5 Components

We are recommending Angular 1.5 Components instead of Angular Directives for better compatibility and easier upgrade to Angular 2.0.

For a great overview of using Angular 1.5.x Components please see: NG-Conf 2016: Components, Components, Components!...and Angular 1.5 - Pete Bacon Darwin

Development Environment

You need to have installed Node.js >= 6 and npm >= 3 on your system. It is recommended to use a node version manager such as n. If you have node installed then it is just yarn global add n and then n lts to use the latest LTS version of node (see the docs for switching versions).

Install these node packages globally in the system

npm install -g yarn
yarn global add webpack wiredep-cli typescript typescript-formatter

After yarn is installed, it is pretty much a replacement for npm, with faster, more dependable builds but still utilizing the npm packages.

See comparison: npm vs. yarn commands

Install local node dependencies

yarn

Create library dependencies (run this every time you make any changes to vendor.ts) - no need to worry about any TS errors. Also, if you are pushing some changes please run this command so you will push minifed version of JS and CSS.

yarn run build

To run:

yarn start

To run tests:

yarn
yarn run build-dev
yarn run test

Before submitting code, run the following command to format the code according to the tslint rules:

tsmft -r

This formats the code according to the tslint rules.

Documentation

If you want to see documentation for each component, controller, filter, etc. run

yarn run-script build-docs

This will generate docs from JS docs and after running yarn start this documentation will be available on localhost:4000/docs

If you want to release ui-components look at documentation in Wiki of this repository.

ManageIQ version mapping

1.4 - master/K-release 1.3 - jansa 1.2 - ivanchuk
1.1 - hammer
1.0 - gaprindashvili

