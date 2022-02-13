English | 简体中文
Malagu is a Serverless First, componentized, platform-independent progressive application framework based on TypeScript.
The origin of Malagu's name: In my hometown, the homophonic "Ma Lagu" means small stones. The small stones can be piled up to build high-rise buildings, roads and bridges, and the arrangement of Malagu components can realize ever-changing applications.
# Install command-line tools
npm install -g @malagu/cli
# Initialization
malagu init project-name
cd project-name # Enter the project root directory
# Running
malagu serve
# Deployment
malagu deploy
// Class object injection
@Component()
export class A {
}
@Component()
export class B {
@Autowired()
protected a: A;
}
// Configuration property injection
@Component()
export class C {
@Value('foo') // Support EL expression syntax, such as @Value('obj.xxx'), @Value('arr[1]') etc.
protected foo: string;
}
import { Controller, Get, Param, Delete, Put, Post, Body } from '@malagu/mvc/lib/node';
import { Transactional, OrmContext } from '@malagu/typeorm/lib/node';
import { User } from './entity';
@Controller('users')
export class UserController {
@Get()
@Transactional({ readOnly: true })
list(): Promise<User[]> {
const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
return repo.find();
}
@Get(':id')
@Transactional({ readOnly: true })
get(@Param('id') id: number): Promise<User | undefined> {
const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
return repo.findOne(id);
}
@Delete(':id')
@Transactional()
async remove(@Param('id') id: number): Promise<void> {
const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
await repo.delete(id);
}
@Put()
@Transactional()
async modify(@Body() user: User): Promise<void> {
const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
await repo.update(user.id, user);
}
@Post()
@Transactional()
create(@Body() user: User): Promise<User> {
const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
return repo.save(user);
}
}