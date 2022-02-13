English | 简体中文

Malagu is a Serverless First, componentized, platform-independent progressive application framework based on TypeScript.

Features

Convention is greater than configuration, zero configuration, ready to use out of the box

Spring Boot for TypeScript

Serverless First

The platform is not locked

Support front-end and back-end integration, and the front-end frame is not locked

Support microservices

Componentization, progressive

Pluginization of command line tools

Dependency injection

Aspect Oriented Programming (AOP)

Integrate with popular ORM framework and use decorator declarative transaction management

Support OIDC certification

Support OAuth2 authorization

Use rxjs to manage status

Provides two interface styles, REST and RPC

The origin of Malagu's name: In my hometown, the homophonic "Ma Lagu" means small stones. The small stones can be piled up to build high-rise buildings, roads and bridges, and the arrangement of Malagu components can realize ever-changing applications.

Quick start

npm install -g @malagu/cli malagu init project-name cd project-name malagu serve malagu deploy

Samples

Documentation

Dependency injection

() export class A { } () export class B { () protected a: A; } () export class C { ( 'foo' ) protected foo: string ; }

Database operations

import { Controller, Get, Param, Delete, Put, Post, Body } from '@malagu/mvc/lib/node' ; import { Transactional, OrmContext } from '@malagu/typeorm/lib/node' ; import { User } from './entity' ; ( 'users' ) export class UserController { () ({ readOnly: true }) list(): Promise <User[]> { const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User); return repo.find(); } ( ':id' ) ({ readOnly: true }) get ( ( 'id' ) id: number ): Promise <User | undefined > { const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User); return repo.findOne(id); } ( ':id' ) () async remove( ( 'id' ) id: number ): Promise < void > { const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User); await repo.delete(id); } () () async modify( () user: User): Promise < void > { const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User); await repo.update(user.id, user); } () () create( () user: User): Promise <User> { const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User); return repo.save(user); } }

Discuss group