@malagu/cache

by cellbang
2.11.5 (see all)

Malagu is a Serverless First, componentized, platform-independent progressive application framework based on TypeScript.

Overview

Readme

English | 简体中文

Malagu Logo

Malagu

Malagu is a Serverless First, componentized, platform-independent progressive application framework based on TypeScript.

Features

  • Convention is greater than configuration, zero configuration, ready to use out of the box
  • Spring Boot for TypeScript
  • Serverless First
  • The platform is not locked
  • Support front-end and back-end integration, and the front-end frame is not locked
  • Support microservices
  • Componentization, progressive
  • Pluginization of command line tools
  • Dependency injection
  • Aspect Oriented Programming (AOP)
  • Integrate with popular ORM framework and use decorator declarative transaction management
  • Support OIDC certification
  • Support OAuth2 authorization
  • Use rxjs to manage status
  • Provides two interface styles, REST and RPC

The origin of Malagu's name: In my hometown, the homophonic "Ma Lagu" means small stones. The small stones can be piled up to build high-rise buildings, roads and bridges, and the arrangement of Malagu components can realize ever-changing applications.

Quick start

# Install command-line tools
npm install -g @malagu/cli

# Initialization
malagu init project-name
cd project-name # Enter the project root directory

# Running
malagu serve

# Deployment
malagu deploy

Quick start

Example

View Online Sample Template

Documentation

Dependency injection

// Class object injection
@Component()
export class A {

}

@Component()
export class B {
    @Autowired()
    protected a: A;
}

// Configuration property injection
@Component()
export class C {
    @Value('foo') // Support EL expression syntax, such as @Value('obj.xxx'), @Value('arr[1]') etc.
    protected foo: string;
}

Database operations

import { Controller, Get, Param, Delete, Put, Post, Body } from '@malagu/mvc/lib/node';
import { Transactional, OrmContext } from '@malagu/typeorm/lib/node';
import { User } from './entity';
@Controller('users')
export class UserController {
    
    @Get()
    @Transactional({ readOnly: true })
    list(): Promise<User[]> {
        const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
        return repo.find();
    }
    @Get(':id')
    @Transactional({ readOnly: true })
    get(@Param('id') id: number): Promise<User | undefined> {
        const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
        return repo.findOne(id);
    }
    @Delete(':id')
    @Transactional()
    async remove(@Param('id') id: number): Promise<void> {
        const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
        await repo.delete(id);
    }
    @Put()
    @Transactional()
    async modify(@Body() user: User): Promise<void> {
        const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
        await repo.update(user.id, user);
    }
    @Post()
    @Transactional()
    create(@Body() user: User): Promise<User> {
        const repo = OrmContext.getRepository(User);
        return repo.save(user);
    }
}

Discuss group

群二维码.png

