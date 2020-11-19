Multicall.js is a lightweight JavaScript library for interacting with the multicall smart contract.

Multicall allows multiple smart contract constant function calls to be grouped into a single call and the results aggregated into a single result. This reduces the number of separate JSON RPC requests that need to be sent over the network if using a remote node like Infura, and provides the guarantee that all values returned are from the same block. The latest block number is also returned along with the aggregated results.

Summary

Get the return value(s) of multiple smart contract function calls in a single call

Guarantee that all values are from the same block

Use watchers to poll for multiple blockchain state variables/functions

Get updates when a watcher detects state has changed

Results from out of sync nodes are automatically ignored

Get new block updates

Installation

yarn add @makerdao/multicall

Usage

import { createWatcher } from '@makerdao/multicall' ; const MKR_TOKEN = '0xaaf64bfcc32d0f15873a02163e7e500671a4ffcd' ; const MKR_WHALE = '0xdb33dfd3d61308c33c63209845dad3e6bfb2c674' ; const MKR_FISH = '0x2dfcedcb401557354d0cf174876ab17bfd6f4efd' ; const config = { preset : 'kovan' }; const watcher = createWatcher( [ { target : MKR_TOKEN, call : [ 'balanceOf(address)(uint256)' , MKR_WHALE], returns : [[ 'BALANCE_OF_MKR_WHALE' , val => val / 10 ** 18 ]] } ], config ); watcher.subscribe( update => { console .log( `Update: ${update.type} = ${update.value} ` ); }); watcher.batch().subscribe( updates => { }); watcher.onNewBlock( blockNumber => { console .log( 'New block:' , blockNumber); }); watcher.start();

const config = { rpcUrl : 'https://kovan.infura.io' , multicallAddress : '0xc49ab4d7de648a97592ed3d18720e00356b4a806' };

const fetchWaiter = watcher.tap( calls => [ ...calls, { target : MKR_TOKEN, call : [ 'balanceOf(address)(uint256)' , MKR_FISH], returns : [[ 'BALANCE_OF_MKR_FISH' , val => val / 10 ** 18 ]] } ]); fetchWaiter.then( () => { console .log( 'Initial fetch completed' ); });

const config = { preset : 'mainnet' }; watcher.recreate( [ { target : MKR_TOKEN, call : [ 'balanceOf(address)(uint256)' , MKR_WHALE], returns : [[ 'BALANCE_OF_MKR_WHALE' , val => val / 10 ** 18 ]] } ], config );

Helper Functions

Special variables and functions (e.g. addr.balance , block.blockhash , block.timestamp ) can be accessed by calling their corresponding helper function. To call these helper functions simply omit the target property (and it will default to multicall's contract address).

const watcher = createWatcher( [ { call : [ 'getEthBalance(address)(uint256)' , '0x72776bb917751225d24c07d0663b3780b2ada67c' ], returns : [[ 'ETH_BALANCE' , val => val / 10 ** 18 ]] }, { call : [ 'getBlockHash(uint256)(bytes32)' , 11482494 ], returns : [[ 'SPECIFIC_BLOCK_HASH_0xFF4DB' ]] }, { call : [ 'getLastBlockHash()(bytes32)' ], returns : [[ 'LAST_BLOCK_HASH' ]] }, { call : [ 'getCurrentBlockTimestamp()(uint256)' ], returns : [[ 'CURRENT_BLOCK_TIMESTAMP' ]] }, { call : [ 'getCurrentBlockDifficulty()(uint256)' ], returns : [[ 'CURRENT_BLOCK_DIFFICULTY' ]] }, { call : [ 'getCurrentBlockGasLimit()(uint256)' ], returns : [[ 'CURRENT_BLOCK_GASLIMIT' ]] }, { call : [ 'getCurrentBlockCoinbase()(address)' ], returns : [[ 'CURRENT_BLOCK_COINBASE' ]] } ], { preset : 'kovan' } );

Examples

Check out this CodePen example for a working front-end example.

To run the example in the project, first clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/makerdao/multicall.js

Then install the dependencies:

yarn

Finally run the example script ( examples/es-example.js ):

yarn example

Test

To run tests use: