'Maka' comes from the Chinese word '码咖'(mǎkā), which means code guru.
A front-end framework that you can understand at a glance, simplicity does not mean simple.
usename:13334445556
password:1
Use maka.js to resolve these problems:
When using React, the UI is complicated. You may end up with multiple render functions, or a js statement within a jsx statement. This results in the fact that the code can not clearly express the UI structure.
render1(){
return <div>1</div>
}
render2(){
return <div>2</div>
}
render(){
return (
<div>
{this.state.data.status == '1' ? render1() : render2()}
{this.state.data.list.map((item)=>{
return (
<div>
{item}
</div>
)
})}
</div>
)
}
MakaJs is based on React and can use all React controls. The only difference is to use json to express UI. From Json's tree structure, we can clearly know what the ui is.
{
component: 'div',
children:[{
component:'div',
children: '1',
_visible: `{{data.status == '1'}}`
},{
component:'div',
children: '2',
_visible: `{{data.status != '1'}}`
},{
_for: 'item in data.list',
component: 'div',
children: '{{item}}'
}]
}
Redux is a best implementation of Flux, but it is difficult for beginners to get started. It proposes concepts such as connect, action, reducer, dispatch, store, middleware, etc.
MakaJs is based on Redux, you can only understand View, Action, State
We normally use a technical perspective to classify files, components, actions, reducers, middleware. Whereas the business developer is usually responsible for developing a module. If the files are scattered everywhere, the maintenance complexity is increased, and developers need to debug to determine if all the code on the website is correct.
|---website
|---package.json
|---index.js
|---actions
|---loginAction.js
|---portalAction.js
|---reducers
|---loginReducer.js
|---portalReducer.js
|---components
|---login.js
|---portal.js
|---containers
|---loginContainer.js
|---portalContainer.js
MakaJs proposes the concept of App, which divides a website into multiple apps with the same development model. Each app can be run independently and debugged, and can be combined with low coupling.
|---website
|---package.json (can use yarn start)
|---index.js
|---apps
|---login
|---view.js
|---state.js
|---action.js
|---index.js
|---package.json (can use yarn start)
|---portal
|---view.js
|---state.js
|---action.js
|---index.js
|---package.json (can use yarn start)
The past framework has kept us tired and pursuing new technologies, and it is difficult to precipitate achievements at work.
MakaJs provides hub.makajs.org, which allows developers to share every runnable app. This accumulation will enable you to quickly develop a similar UI in the future.
sudo npm i -g @makajs/cli
Dependencies：
sudo npm i -g yarn
The following example is to create a new maka app 'hello-world', and start the development server(http://localhost:8000)
maka app hello-world
cd hello-world
yarn start
Create a maka app called 'test'
maka app test
Start the app webpack dev server, browse http://localhost:8000 to view the running results of the maka app.
maka start
maka start --dev //Start in dev mode
Compile the maka app and generate the compilation result in the 'build' directory.
maka build
maka build --dev //Start in dev mode
Package the maka app, generate the package result in the 'build' directory
maka pkg
maka pkg --dev //Start in dev mode
Add a sub-application will modify the package.json file. When the start or pkg command is executed, the compilation result of the sub-application will be copied under the running directory.
maka add appName
Create a user at hub.makajs.org and log in, similar to the npm adduser function
maka adduser
Publish current maka app to hub.makajs.org, other developers can refer to your published app via 'maka add'. Please use 'maka build', 'maka pkg' to build application resources before publishing.
maka publish
const state = {
data: {
content: 'hello ',
input: ''
}
}
@actionMixin('base')
class action {
constructor(option) {
Object.assign(this, option.mixins)
}
onChange = (e) => {
this.base.setState({ 'data.input': e.target.value })
console.log(this.base.getState('data.input'))
}
}
View supports three ways
const view = {
component: 'div',
className: 'hello',
children: [{
component: 'div',
children: '{{data.content + data.input}}'
}, {
component: 'input',
placeholder: 'world',
value: '{{data.input}}',
onChange: '{{$onChange}}'
}]
}
view.html
<div class="testview">
<div>{{data.content + data.input}}</div>
<input placeholder="world" value="{{data.input}}" onChange="{{$onChange}}" />
</div>
index.js
import view from './view.html'
const view = (props) => {
const { base, onChange } = props
const data = base.getState('data')
return (
<div className='maka-react-view'>
<div>
{data.content + data.input}
</div>
<input placeholder='world' value={data.input} onChange={onChange} />
</div>
)
}
Please refer Advanced Concepts for more information.
{
...
value: `{{data.content}}` //value = state.data.content
...
}
{
...
onChange:`{{$onChange}}` // onChange = action.$onChange
...
}
{
onChange: `{{{
debugger;
return $onChange
}}}`
/*
onChange = new Function(`
debugger;
return action.onChange
`)()
*/
}
{
component: 'div',
children: 'hello',
_visible: 'true',
_for: 'item in data.list',
_function: '(a,b)'
}
The reserved keywords: component, children, _visible, _for, _function
In addition to the reserved keywords, you can set any properties supported by the component.
component
Component name, all html elements are available by default
{ component: 'div' } //<div></div>
Child component
{
component: 'div'
children: {
component: 'div',
children: 'children'
}
}
/*
<div>
<div>chidlren</div>
</div>
*/
visible: the value can use expression, default value is true
{
component: 'div',
_visible: false
}
If _visible is set to false, the component will not be created.
For loop, support multi-level for loop
const state = {
data: {
list: [{a:1}, {a:2}, {a:3}]
}
}
const view = {
component: 'div',
children: {
_for: 'item in data.list', // or (item,index) in data.list
component: 'div',
children: '{{item.a}}'
}
}
Function that is used when a component's property requires a function and returns a react element
import {registerComponent} from 'maka'
class CustomComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render(){
var {getSub} = this.props
return (
<div>
{getSub('aaa','bbb')}
</div>
)
}
}
registerComponent('CustomComponent', CustomComponent)
const view = {
component: 'div',
children: {
component: 'CustomComponet'
getSub: {
_function: '(a,b)',
component: 'div',
children: '{{a+b}}'
}
}
}
The View object can use custom components or external react components, see the example below.
import React from 'react'
import { registerComponent } from 'maka'
import { Button } from 'antd'
class CustomComponent extends React.PureComponent {
render() {
return (<div>custom component</div>)
}
}
registerComponent('CustomComponent', CustomComponent)
registerComponent('antd.Button', Button)
const view = {
component: 'div',
children: [{
component: 'CustomComponent'
},{
component: 'antd.Button',
children: 'Button'
}]
}
Define some of the json fragments in the view object that are highly similar and frequently used as template components. When using this, the amount of code in the view object can be effectively reduced. See the example below.
import { registerTemplate } from 'maka'
const CustomTemplate = function(props) {
return {
component: 'div',
children: [{
component: 'div',
children: props.content
},{
component: 'div',
children: props.content
}
]
}
}
registerTemplate( 'CustomTemplate', customTemplate)
const view = {
component: 'CustomTemplate'，
content: 'hello'
}
The 'actionMixin' means the Action object mix up with external Action. The 'base' is required.
|Function Name
|Description
|Example in Action
|Example in View
|getState
|get value in the state by path
|this.base.getState('data.input')
|$base.getState('data.input')
|setState
|set value in the state by path
|this.base.setState({'data.input', 'hello'})
|$base.setState({'data.input', 'hello'})
|gs
|=getState
|this.base.gs('data.input')
|$base.gs('data.input')
|ss
|=setState
|this.base.ss({'data.input', 'hello'})
|$base.ss({'data.input', 'hello'})
import { actionMixin, registerAction } from 'maka'
class CustomAction {
alert = () => {
alert()
}
}
registerAction('CustomAction', CustomAction)
@actionMixin('base', 'CustomAction')
class action {
constructor(option) {
Object.assign(this, option.mixins)
}
}
const view = {
component: 'div',
onClick: '{{$CustomAction.alert}}'
}
The maka app can be run, debugged, shared, or combined into a website by weak coupling.
Create a app
Add a sub-application
Load a sub-application through the 'AppLoader' component
const view = {
component: 'div',
className: 'hello',
children: [{
component: 'AppLoader',//AppLoader component provided by maka engine
appName: 'app-test', //app name
content: 'hello' //app supported properties
}]
}
import {createAppElement} from 'maka'
...
@actionMixin('base')
class action {
...
var subApp = createAppElement('appName', {content: 'hello'}) //The first parameter: app name, the second parameter: app props
...
}
maka.load(['appName1', 'appName2']).then(()=>{
...
}
import {navigate} from 'maka'
navigate.redirect('/appName/')
import {registerComponent, registerAction} from 'maka'
As the example above, registerComponent and reigsterAction are two apis. All of the supported apis are as the followings:
|api
|arguments
|description
|registerComponent
|(key, component)
|register customer component
|registerAction
|(key, action)
|register customer action
|registerTemplate
|(key, template)
|register template component
|getComponent
|(key)
|get component by name
|load
|[appName...]
|load app
|createAppElement
|(appName, appProps)
|create app React Element
|setHoc
|（hoc）
|Set the outermost high-level React Element
|fetch
|Object type, no arguments required
|Provide a fetch object, you can call the background interface, or mock
|navigate
|Object type, no arguments required
|Provide navigate object
|render
|(appName, targetHtmlElementName)
|render
You can use the 'fetch' object that provided by the maka engine to implement the ajax call. The followings is an example:
action.js
import {fetch} from 'maka'
...
fetch.post('/v1/login',{user: 'admin', password: '123'})
...
index.html, config the fetch object
window.main = function (maka) {
maka.utils.fetch.config({
mock: false, //default value is 'true'
token: '',
after: function (response, url) {
return response
}
})
}
package.json, configuring local debug webpack dev server proxy
...
"server": {
"proxy": {
"/api": "http://www.***.com"
},
"port": 8000
}
...
The maka engine provides a 'fetch' object for implementing the mock mechanism. The followings is an example:
action.js
import {fetch} from 'maka'
...
fetch.post('/v1/login',{user: 'admin', password: '123'})
...
mock.js
import { fetch } from 'maka'
const mockData = fetch.mockData
function initMockData() {
if (!mockData.users) {
mockData.users = [{
id: 1,
account: 13334445556,
password: 'c4ca4238a0b923820dcc509a6f75849b',
name: 'zlj'
}]
}
}
fetch.mock('/v1/login', (option, headers) => {
initMockData()
const user = mockData.users.find(o => o.account == option.account && o.password == option.password)
if (user) {
return {
result: true,
token: `${user.id},${user.account},${user.password},${user.name ? user.name : ''}`,
value: option
}
}
else {
return { result: false, error: { message: 'Please enter the correct username and password.(default user:13334445556,password:1)' } }
}
})
index.js
import 'mock.js'
index.html
window.main = function (maka) {
maka.utils.fetch.config({
mock: true
})
}
import {navigate} from 'maka'
...
navigate.redirect('/portal') //https://www.***.com/#/portal
...
import {navigate} from 'maka'
...
navigate.redirect('/sign-in') //https://www.***.com/#/sign-in
...
navigate.redirect('/portal') //https://www.***.com/#/portal
...
navigate.goBack() //https://www.***.com/#/sign-in
navigate.listen((location.action)=>{
debugger
//code
})
Thank you for your interest in maka!