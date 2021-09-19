maka

Introduction

What is maka?

'Maka' comes from the Chinese word '码咖'(mǎkā), which means code guru.

A front-end framework that you can understand at a glance, simplicity does not mean simple.

maka-antd-pro

maka-appstore-demo

maka-mobile-erp

usename :13334445556 password :1

Why Maka.js

Use maka.js to resolve these problems:

1、 React -- ugly syntax

When using React, the UI is complicated. You may end up with multiple render functions, or a js statement within a jsx statement. This results in the fact that the code can not clearly express the UI structure.

render1(){ return < div > 1 </ div > } render2(){ return < div > 2 </ div > } render(){ return ( < div > {this.state.data.status == '1' ? render1() : render2()} {this.state.data.list.map((item)=>{ return ( < div > {item} </ div > ) })} </ div > ) }

MakaJs is based on React and can use all React controls. The only difference is to use json to express UI. From Json's tree structure, we can clearly know what the ui is.

{ component : 'div' , children :[{ component : 'div' , children : '1' , _visible : `{{data.status == '1'}}` },{ component : 'div' , children : '2' , _visible : `{{data.status != '1'}}` },{ _for : 'item in data.list' , component : 'div' , children : '{{item}}' }] }

2、Redux -- difficult to learn

Redux is a best implementation of Flux, but it is difficult for beginners to get started. It proposes concepts such as connect, action, reducer, dispatch, store, middleware, etc.

MakaJs is based on Redux, you can only understand View, Action, State

3、Single page web application(SPA) -- very confusing file structure

We normally use a technical perspective to classify files, components, actions, reducers, middleware. Whereas the business developer is usually responsible for developing a module. If the files are scattered everywhere, the maintenance complexity is increased, and developers need to debug to determine if all the code on the website is correct.

|---website |---package.json |---index.js |---actions |---loginAction.js |---portalAction.js |---reducers |---loginReducer.js |---portalReducer.js |---components |---login.js |---portal.js |---containers |---loginContainer.js |---portalContainer.js

MakaJs proposes the concept of App, which divides a website into multiple apps with the same development model. Each app can be run independently and debugged, and can be combined with low coupling.

|---website |---package.json (can use yarn start) |---index.js |---apps |---login |---view.js |---state.js |---action.js |---index.js |---package.json (can use yarn start) |---portal |---view.js |---state.js |---action.js |---index.js |---package.json (can use yarn start)

4、Effectively accumulate your work results

The past framework has kept us tired and pursuing new technologies, and it is difficult to precipitate achievements at work.

MakaJs provides hub.makajs.org, which allows developers to share every runnable app. This accumulation will enable you to quickly develop a similar UI in the future.

Installation

sudo npm i -g @makajs/cli

Dependencies：

npm

yarn

sudo npm i -g yarn

Getting Started

The following example is to create a new maka app 'hello-world', and start the development server(http://localhost:8000)

maka app hello-world cd hello-world yarn start

Command Line Tool

Commands

maka app Create a maka app called 'test'

maka app test

maka start Start the app webpack dev server, browse http://localhost:8000 to view the running results of the maka app.

maka start maka start --dev //Start in dev mode

maka build Compile the maka app and generate the compilation result in the 'build' directory.

maka build maka build --dev //Start in dev mode

maka pkg Package the maka app, generate the package result in the 'build' directory

maka pkg maka pkg --dev //Start in dev mode

maka add Add a sub-application will modify the package.json file. When the start or pkg command is executed, the compilation result of the sub-application will be copied under the running directory.

maka add appName

maka adduser Create a user at hub.makajs.org and log in, similar to the npm adduser function

maka adduser

maka publish Publish current maka app to hub.makajs.org, other developers can refer to your published app via 'maka add'. Please use 'maka build', 'maka pkg' to build application resources before publishing.

maka publish

Main Concepts

State

const state = { data : { content : 'hello ' , input : '' } }

The state object provides data for the maka app

The storage structure of the internal state of the maka engine is immutable type

Every change of the state object will notify view and rerender

Action

@actionMixin( 'base' ) class action { constructor (option) { Object .assign( this , option.mixins) } onChange = ( e ) => { this .base.setState({ 'data.input' : e.target.value }) console .log( this .base.getState( 'data.input' )) } }

The Action object contains functions that are provided to the view.

The 'actionMixin' means the Action object mix up with external Action. The 'base' is required.

Please refer Advanced Concepts for more information.

View

View supports three ways

JSON

const view = { component : 'div' , className : 'hello' , children : [{ component : 'div' , children : '{{data.content + data.input}}' }, { component : 'input' , placeholder : 'world' , value : '{{data.input}}' , onChange : '{{$onChange}}' }] }

Html template

view.html

< div class = "testview" > < div > {{data.content + data.input}} </ div > < input placeholder = "world" value = "{{data.input}}" onChange = "{{$onChange}}" /> </ div >

index.js

import view from './view.html'

View.html as above can be imported and auto transformed to JavaScript object

React element

const view = ( props ) => { const { base, onChange } = props const data = base.getState( 'data' ) return ( < div className = 'maka-react-view' > < div > {data.content + data.input} </ div > < input placeholder = 'world' value = {data.input} onChange = {onChange} /> </ div > ) }

Please refer Advanced Concepts for more information.

Advanced Concepts

Expression

Bind the data that path is 'data.content' in state.

{ ... value: `{{data.content}}` ... }

Bind the function 'onChange' in the Action.

{ ... onChange: `{{$onChange}}` ... }

Bind the anonymous function

{ onChange : `{{{ debugger; return $onChange }}}` }

View reserved keywords

{ component : 'div' , children : 'hello' , _visible : 'true' , _for : 'item in data.list' , _function : '(a,b)' }

The reserved keywords: component, children, _visible, _for, _function

In addition to the reserved keywords, you can set any properties supported by the component. Props

component

Component name, all html elements are available by default

{ component : 'div' }

children

Child component

{ component : 'div' children : { component : 'div' , children : 'children' } }

_visible

visible: the value can use expression, default value is true

{ component : 'div' , _visible : false }

If _visible is set to false, the component will not be created.

_for

For loop, support multi-level for loop

const state = { data : { list : [{ a : 1 }, { a : 2 }, { a : 3 }] } } const view = { component : 'div' , children : { _for : 'item in data.list' , component : 'div' , children : '{{item.a}}' } }

_function

Function that is used when a component's property requires a function and returns a react element

import {registerComponent} from 'maka' class CustomComponent extends React . PureComponent { render(){ var {getSub} = this .props return ( < div > {getSub('aaa','bbb')} </ div > ) } } registerComponent( 'CustomComponent' , CustomComponent) const view = { component : 'div' , children : { component : 'CustomComponet' getSub : { _function : '(a,b)' , component : 'div' , children : '{{a+b}}' } } }

Custom components

The View object can use custom components or external react components, see the example below.

import React from 'react' import { registerComponent } from 'maka' import { Button } from 'antd' class CustomComponent extends React . PureComponent { render() { return ( < div > custom component </ div > ) } } registerComponent( 'CustomComponent' , CustomComponent) registerComponent( 'antd.Button' , Button) const view = { component : 'div' , children : [{ component : 'CustomComponent' },{ component : 'antd.Button' , children : 'Button' }] }

Custom template components

Define some of the json fragments in the view object that are highly similar and frequently used as template components. When using this, the amount of code in the view object can be effectively reduced. See the example below.

import { registerTemplate } from 'maka' const CustomTemplate = function ( props ) { return { component : 'div' , children : [{ component : 'div' , children : props.content },{ component : 'div' , children : props.content } ] } } registerTemplate( 'CustomTemplate' , customTemplate) const view = { component : 'CustomTemplate' ， content : 'hello' }

ActionMixin

The 'actionMixin' means the Action object mix up with external Action. The 'base' is required.

What functions are available from the base of the maka engine?

Function Name Description Example in Action Example in View getState get value in the state by path this.base.getState('data.input') $base.getState('data.input') setState set value in the state by path this.base.setState({'data.input', 'hello'}) $base.setState({'data.input', 'hello'}) gs =getState this.base.gs('data.input') $base.gs('data.input') ss =setState this.base.ss({'data.input', 'hello'}) $base.ss({'data.input', 'hello'})

To mix in custom action classes

import { actionMixin, registerAction } from 'maka' class CustomAction { alert = () => { alert() } } registerAction( 'CustomAction' , CustomAction) @actionMixin( 'base' , 'CustomAction' ) class action { constructor (option) { Object .assign( this , option.mixins) } } const view = { component : 'div' , onClick : '{{$CustomAction.alert}}' }

App && Hub

App

The maka app can be run, debugged, shared, or combined into a website by weak coupling.

Create a app The 'maka app test' command will create a maka app called 'test'

Add a sub-application The 'maka add' command downloads the app from hub.makajs.org, similar to 'yarn add'. The 'subAppDir' attribute in package.json points to the storage directory of the maka application. Copy app.js and app.css to the distribution directory.

Load a sub-application through the 'AppLoader' component

const view = { component : 'div' , className : 'hello' , children : [{ component : 'AppLoader' , appName : 'app-test' , content : 'hello' }] }

Load a sub-application through the 'createAppElement' function

import {createAppElement} from 'maka' ... @actionMixin( 'base' ) class action { ... var subApp = createAppElement( 'appName' , { content : 'hello' }) ... }

Preloading a sub-application change index.html

maka.load([ 'appName1' , 'appName2' ]).then( () => { ... }

Navigate to a sub-application

import {navigate} from 'maka' navigate.redirect( '/appName/' )

Hub

Developers can upload the maka application to the hub.makajs.org website

You can share your app via 'maka publish'. Before using publish, please use 'maka build', 'maka build --dev', 'maka pkg' to build application resources.

Maka API

import {registerComponent, registerAction} from 'maka'

As the example above, registerComponent and reigsterAction are two apis. All of the supported apis are as the followings:

api arguments description registerComponent (key, component) register customer component registerAction (key, action) register customer action registerTemplate (key, template) register template component getComponent (key) get component by name load [appName...] load app createAppElement (appName, appProps) create app React Element setHoc （hoc） Set the outermost high-level React Element fetch Object type, no arguments required Provide a fetch object, you can call the background interface, or mock navigate Object type, no arguments required Provide navigate object render (appName, targetHtmlElementName) render

Ajax && Mock

Ajax

You can use the 'fetch' object that provided by the maka engine to implement the ajax call. The followings is an example:

action.js

import {fetch} from 'maka' ... fetch.post( '/v1/login' ,{ user : 'admin' , password : '123' }) ...

index.html, config the fetch object

window .main = function ( maka ) { maka.utils.fetch.config({ mock : false , token : '' , after : function ( response, url ) { return response } }) }

package.json, configuring local debug webpack dev server proxy

... "server" : { "proxy" : { "/api" : "http://www.***.com" }, "port" : 8000 } ...

Mock

The maka engine provides a 'fetch' object for implementing the mock mechanism. The followings is an example:

action.js

import {fetch} from 'maka' ... fetch.post( '/v1/login' ,{ user : 'admin' , password : '123' }) ...

mock.js

import { fetch } from 'maka' const mockData = fetch.mockData function initMockData ( ) { if (!mockData.users) { mockData.users = [{ id : 1 , account : 13334445556 , password : 'c4ca4238a0b923820dcc509a6f75849b' , name : 'zlj' }] } } fetch.mock( '/v1/login' , (option, headers) => { initMockData() const user = mockData.users.find( o => o.account == option.account && o.password == option.password) if (user) { return { result : true , token : ` ${user.id} , ${user.account} , ${user.password} , ${user.name ? user.name : '' } ` , value : option } } else { return { result : false , error : { message : 'Please enter the correct username and password.(default user:13334445556,password:1)' } } } })

index.js

import 'mock.js'

index.html

window .main = function ( maka ) { maka.utils.fetch.config({ mock : true }) }

Navigate

redirect

import {navigate} from 'maka' ... navigate.redirect( '/portal' ) ...

goBack

import {navigate} from 'maka' ... navigate.redirect( '/sign-in' ) ... navigate.redirect( '/portal' ) ... navigate.goBack()

listen event

navigate.listen( ( location.action )=> { debugger })

Example screenshot

Team

ziaochina ziaochina@gmail.com

LI Shengguo lishengguo@qq.com

Jeffy Cai caixiaobing@live.cn

Done

Thank you for your interest in maka!