rns

@maintained-repos/react-native-swipeout

by Dan Cormier
3.1.5 (see all)

iOS-style swipeout buttons behind component

Documentation
15

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

DEPRECATED

this is no longer supported, please consider using https://github.com/software-mansion/react-native-gesture-handler instead.

react-native-swipeout

iOS-style swipeout buttons that appear from behind a component

swipeout preview

Installation

npm install --save react-native-swipeout

Usage example

See example/index.ios.js for a more detailed example. See the Wiki usage tips. To use swipeout behind a iOS-style listitem, try react-native-listitem.

import Swipeout from 'react-native-swipeout';

// Buttons
var swipeoutBtns = [
  {
    text: 'Button'
  }
]

// Swipeout component
<Swipeout right={swipeoutBtns}>
  <View>
    <Text>Swipe me left</Text>
  </View>
</Swipeout>

Props

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
autoCloseboolYesfalseauto close on button press
backgroundColorstringYes'#dbddde'
closeboolYesclose swipeout
disabledboolYesfalsewhether to disable the swipeout
leftarrayYes[]swipeout buttons on left
onOpenfuncYes(sectionID, rowId, direction: string) => void
onClosefuncYes(sectionID, rowId, direction: string) => void
rightarrayYes[]swipeout buttons on right
scrollfuncYesprevent parent scroll
stylestyleYesstyle of the container
sensitivitynumberYes50change the sensitivity of gesture
buttonWidthnumberYeseach button width
Button props
PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
backgroundColorstringYes'#b6bec0'background color
colorstringYes'#ffffff'text color
componentReactNodeYesnullpass custom component to button
onPressfuncYesnullfunction executed onPress
textstringYes'Click Me'text
typestringYes'default'default, delete, primary, secondary
underlayColorstringYesnullbutton underlay color on press
disabledboolYesfalsedisable button

To Do

https://github.com/dancormier/react-native-swipeout/issues

