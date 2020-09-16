@maintained-repos/react-native-swipeout

DEPRECATED

this is no longer supported, please consider using https://github.com/software-mansion/react-native-gesture-handler instead.

iOS-style swipeout buttons that appear from behind a component

Installation

npm install --save react- native -swipeout

Usage example

See example/index.ios.js for a more detailed example. See the Wiki usage tips. To use swipeout behind a iOS-style listitem, try react-native-listitem.

import Swipeout from 'react-native-swipeout' ; var swipeoutBtns = [ { text : 'Button' } ] <Swipeout right={swipeoutBtns}> < View > < Text > Swipe me left </ Text > </ View > </ Swipeout >

Props

Prop Type Optional Default Description autoClose bool Yes false auto close on button press backgroundColor string Yes '#dbddde' close bool Yes close swipeout disabled bool Yes false whether to disable the swipeout left array Yes [] swipeout buttons on left onOpen func Yes (sectionID, rowId, direction: string) => void onClose func Yes (sectionID, rowId, direction: string) => void right array Yes [] swipeout buttons on right scroll func Yes prevent parent scroll style style Yes style of the container sensitivity number Yes 50 change the sensitivity of gesture buttonWidth number Yes each button width

Button props

Prop Type Optional Default Description backgroundColor string Yes '#b6bec0' background color color string Yes '#ffffff' text color component ReactNode Yes null pass custom component to button onPress func Yes null function executed onPress text string Yes 'Click Me' text type string Yes 'default' default, delete, primary, secondary underlayColor string Yes null button underlay color on press disabled bool Yes false disable button

