The official Node.js client library for the Mailchimp Transactional API (v1)
npm install @mailchimp/mailchimp_transactional
const mailchimp = require('@mailchimp/mailchimp_transactional')('YOUR_API_KEY');
async function callPing() {
const response = await mailchimp.users.ping();
console.log(response);
}
callPing();
All requests are sent via POST and accept a single argument as the request body parameter.
mailchimp.templates.publish({ name: 'My Template' });
Optionally, you can set the default response format for all requests to one of the following:
json (default)
xml
php
yaml
mailchimp.setDefaultOutputFormat('xml');
You can also set the response format for a single request by passing in a special
outputFormat param to the request body.
mailchimp.senders.list({ outputFormat: 'php' });
This repo is autogenerated from https://github.com/mailchimp/mailchimp-client-lib-codegen -- please submit PRs or issues there!
All URIs are relative to https://mandrillapp.com/api/1.0
|Method
|Endpoint
|allowlists.add
|/allowlists/add
|allowlists.delete
|/allowlists/delete
|allowlists.list
|/allowlists/list
|exports.activity
|/exports/activity
|exports.allowlist
|/exports/allowlist
|exports.info
|/exports/info
|exports.list
|/exports/list
|exports.rejects
|/exports/rejects
|exports.whitelist
|/exports/whitelist
|inbound.addDomain
|/inbound/add-domain
|inbound.addRoute
|/inbound/add-route
|inbound.checkDomain
|/inbound/check-domain
|inbound.deleteDomain
|/inbound/delete-domain
|inbound.deleteRoute
|/inbound/delete-route
|inbound.domains
|/inbound/domains
|inbound.routes
|/inbound/routes
|inbound.sendRaw
|/inbound/send-raw
|inbound.updateRoute
|/inbound/update-route
|ips.cancelWarmup
|/ips/cancel-warmup
|ips.checkCustomDns
|/ips/check-custom-dns
|ips.createPool
|/ips/create-pool
|ips.delete
|/ips/delete
|ips.deletePool
|/ips/delete-pool
|ips.info
|/ips/info
|ips.list
|/ips/list
|ips.listPools
|/ips/list-pools
|ips.poolInfo
|/ips/pool-info
|ips.provision
|/ips/provision
|ips.setCustomDns
|/ips/set-custom-dns
|ips.setPool
|/ips/set-pool
|ips.startWarmup
|/ips/start-warmup
|messages.cancelScheduled
|/messages/cancel-scheduled
|messages.content
|/messages/content
|messages.info
|/messages/info
|messages.listScheduled
|/messages/list-scheduled
|messages.parse
|/messages/parse
|messages.reschedule
|/messages/reschedule
|messages.search
|/messages/search
|messages.searchTimeSeries
|/messages/search-time-series
|messages.send
|/messages/send
|messages.sendRaw
|/messages/send-raw
|messages.sendTemplate
|/messages/send-template
|metadata.add
|/metadata/add
|metadata.delete
|/metadata/delete
|metadata.list
|/metadata/list
|metadata.update
|/metadata/update
|rejects.add
|/rejects/add
|rejects.delete
|/rejects/delete
|rejects.list
|/rejects/list
|senders.addDomain
|/senders/add-domain
|senders.checkDomain
|/senders/check-domain
|senders.domains
|/senders/domains
|senders.info
|/senders/info
|senders.list
|/senders/list
|senders.timeSeries
|/senders/time-series
|senders.verifyDomain
|/senders/verify-domain
|subaccounts.add
|/subaccounts/add
|subaccounts.delete
|/subaccounts/delete
|subaccounts.info
|/subaccounts/info
|subaccounts.list
|/subaccounts/list
|subaccounts.pause
|/subaccounts/pause
|subaccounts.resume
|/subaccounts/resume
|subaccounts.update
|/subaccounts/update
|tags.allTimeSeries
|/tags/all-time-series
|tags.delete
|/tags/delete
|tags.info
|/tags/info
|tags.list
|/tags/list
|tags.timeSeries
|/tags/time-series
|templates.add
|/templates/add
|templates.delete
|/templates/delete
|templates.info
|/templates/info
|templates.list
|/templates/list
|templates.publish
|/templates/publish
|templates.render
|/templates/render
|templates.timeSeries
|/templates/time-series
|templates.update
|/templates/update
|urls.addTrackingDomain
|/urls/add-tracking-domain
|urls.checkTrackingDomain
|/urls/check-tracking-domain
|urls.list
|/urls/list
|urls.search
|/urls/search
|urls.timeSeries
|/urls/time-series
|urls.trackingDomains
|/urls/tracking-domains
|users.info
|/users/info
|users.ping
|/users/ping
|users.ping2
|/users/ping2
|users.senders
|/users/senders
|webhooks.add
|/webhooks/add
|webhooks.delete
|/webhooks/delete
|webhooks.info
|/webhooks/info
|webhooks.list
|/webhooks/list
|webhooks.update
|/webhooks/update
|whitelists.add
|/whitelists/add
|whitelists.delete
|/whitelists/delete
|whitelists.list
|/whitelists/list
Mailchimp Transactional libraries are available in the following languages: