Mailchimp Transactional — Node.js

The official Node.js client library for the Mailchimp Transactional API (v1)

Installation

npm install @ mailchimp / mailchimp_transactional

Quick Start

const mailchimp = require ( '@mailchimp/mailchimp_transactional' )( 'YOUR_API_KEY' ); async function callPing ( ) { const response = await mailchimp.users.ping(); console .log(response); } callPing();

Sending Requests

All requests are sent via POST and accept a single argument as the request body parameter.

mailchimp.templates.publish({ name : 'My Template' });

Output Formats

Optionally, you can set the default response format for all requests to one of the following:

json (default)

(default) xml

php

yaml

mailchimp.setDefaultOutputFormat( 'xml' );

You can also set the response format for a single request by passing in a special outputFormat param to the request body.

mailchimp.senders.list({ outputFormat : 'php' });

PRs and Issues

This repo is autogenerated from https://github.com/mailchimp/mailchimp-client-lib-codegen -- please submit PRs or issues there!

API Endpoints

All URIs are relative to https://mandrillapp.com/api/1.0

Method Endpoint allowlists.add /allowlists/add allowlists.delete /allowlists/delete allowlists.list /allowlists/list exports.activity /exports/activity exports.allowlist /exports/allowlist exports.info /exports/info exports.list /exports/list exports.rejects /exports/rejects exports.whitelist /exports/whitelist inbound.addDomain /inbound/add-domain inbound.addRoute /inbound/add-route inbound.checkDomain /inbound/check-domain inbound.deleteDomain /inbound/delete-domain inbound.deleteRoute /inbound/delete-route inbound.domains /inbound/domains inbound.routes /inbound/routes inbound.sendRaw /inbound/send-raw inbound.updateRoute /inbound/update-route ips.cancelWarmup /ips/cancel-warmup ips.checkCustomDns /ips/check-custom-dns ips.createPool /ips/create-pool ips.delete /ips/delete ips.deletePool /ips/delete-pool ips.info /ips/info ips.list /ips/list ips.listPools /ips/list-pools ips.poolInfo /ips/pool-info ips.provision /ips/provision ips.setCustomDns /ips/set-custom-dns ips.setPool /ips/set-pool ips.startWarmup /ips/start-warmup messages.cancelScheduled /messages/cancel-scheduled messages.content /messages/content messages.info /messages/info messages.listScheduled /messages/list-scheduled messages.parse /messages/parse messages.reschedule /messages/reschedule messages.search /messages/search messages.searchTimeSeries /messages/search-time-series messages.send /messages/send messages.sendRaw /messages/send-raw messages.sendTemplate /messages/send-template metadata.add /metadata/add metadata.delete /metadata/delete metadata.list /metadata/list metadata.update /metadata/update rejects.add /rejects/add rejects.delete /rejects/delete rejects.list /rejects/list senders.addDomain /senders/add-domain senders.checkDomain /senders/check-domain senders.domains /senders/domains senders.info /senders/info senders.list /senders/list senders.timeSeries /senders/time-series senders.verifyDomain /senders/verify-domain subaccounts.add /subaccounts/add subaccounts.delete /subaccounts/delete subaccounts.info /subaccounts/info subaccounts.list /subaccounts/list subaccounts.pause /subaccounts/pause subaccounts.resume /subaccounts/resume subaccounts.update /subaccounts/update tags.allTimeSeries /tags/all-time-series tags.delete /tags/delete tags.info /tags/info tags.list /tags/list tags.timeSeries /tags/time-series templates.add /templates/add templates.delete /templates/delete templates.info /templates/info templates.list /templates/list templates.publish /templates/publish templates.render /templates/render templates.timeSeries /templates/time-series templates.update /templates/update urls.addTrackingDomain /urls/add-tracking-domain urls.checkTrackingDomain /urls/check-tracking-domain urls.list /urls/list urls.search /urls/search urls.timeSeries /urls/time-series urls.trackingDomains /urls/tracking-domains users.info /users/info users.ping /users/ping users.ping2 /users/ping2 users.senders /users/senders webhooks.add /webhooks/add webhooks.delete /webhooks/delete webhooks.info /webhooks/info webhooks.list /webhooks/list webhooks.update /webhooks/update whitelists.add /whitelists/add whitelists.delete /whitelists/delete whitelists.list /whitelists/list

Additional Libraries

Mailchimp Transactional libraries are available in the following languages: