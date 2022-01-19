openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mailchimp/mailchimp_transactional

by mailchimp
1.0.46 (see all)

The official Node.js client library for the Mailchimp Transactional API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mailchimp Developer

Mailchimp Transactional — Node.js

The official Node.js client library for the Mailchimp Transactional API (v1)

Installation

npm install @mailchimp/mailchimp_transactional

Quick Start

const mailchimp = require('@mailchimp/mailchimp_transactional')('YOUR_API_KEY');

async function callPing() {
  const response = await mailchimp.users.ping();
  console.log(response);
}

callPing();

Sending Requests

All requests are sent via POST and accept a single argument as the request body parameter.

mailchimp.templates.publish({ name: 'My Template' });

Output Formats

Optionally, you can set the default response format for all requests to one of the following:

  • json (default)
  • xml
  • php
  • yaml
mailchimp.setDefaultOutputFormat('xml');

You can also set the response format for a single request by passing in a special outputFormat param to the request body.

mailchimp.senders.list({ outputFormat: 'php' });

PRs and Issues

This repo is autogenerated from https://github.com/mailchimp/mailchimp-client-lib-codegen -- please submit PRs or issues there!

API Endpoints

All URIs are relative to https://mandrillapp.com/api/1.0

MethodEndpoint
allowlists.add/allowlists/add
allowlists.delete/allowlists/delete
allowlists.list/allowlists/list
exports.activity/exports/activity
exports.allowlist/exports/allowlist
exports.info/exports/info
exports.list/exports/list
exports.rejects/exports/rejects
exports.whitelist/exports/whitelist
inbound.addDomain/inbound/add-domain
inbound.addRoute/inbound/add-route
inbound.checkDomain/inbound/check-domain
inbound.deleteDomain/inbound/delete-domain
inbound.deleteRoute/inbound/delete-route
inbound.domains/inbound/domains
inbound.routes/inbound/routes
inbound.sendRaw/inbound/send-raw
inbound.updateRoute/inbound/update-route
ips.cancelWarmup/ips/cancel-warmup
ips.checkCustomDns/ips/check-custom-dns
ips.createPool/ips/create-pool
ips.delete/ips/delete
ips.deletePool/ips/delete-pool
ips.info/ips/info
ips.list/ips/list
ips.listPools/ips/list-pools
ips.poolInfo/ips/pool-info
ips.provision/ips/provision
ips.setCustomDns/ips/set-custom-dns
ips.setPool/ips/set-pool
ips.startWarmup/ips/start-warmup
messages.cancelScheduled/messages/cancel-scheduled
messages.content/messages/content
messages.info/messages/info
messages.listScheduled/messages/list-scheduled
messages.parse/messages/parse
messages.reschedule/messages/reschedule
messages.search/messages/search
messages.searchTimeSeries/messages/search-time-series
messages.send/messages/send
messages.sendRaw/messages/send-raw
messages.sendTemplate/messages/send-template
metadata.add/metadata/add
metadata.delete/metadata/delete
metadata.list/metadata/list
metadata.update/metadata/update
rejects.add/rejects/add
rejects.delete/rejects/delete
rejects.list/rejects/list
senders.addDomain/senders/add-domain
senders.checkDomain/senders/check-domain
senders.domains/senders/domains
senders.info/senders/info
senders.list/senders/list
senders.timeSeries/senders/time-series
senders.verifyDomain/senders/verify-domain
subaccounts.add/subaccounts/add
subaccounts.delete/subaccounts/delete
subaccounts.info/subaccounts/info
subaccounts.list/subaccounts/list
subaccounts.pause/subaccounts/pause
subaccounts.resume/subaccounts/resume
subaccounts.update/subaccounts/update
tags.allTimeSeries/tags/all-time-series
tags.delete/tags/delete
tags.info/tags/info
tags.list/tags/list
tags.timeSeries/tags/time-series
templates.add/templates/add
templates.delete/templates/delete
templates.info/templates/info
templates.list/templates/list
templates.publish/templates/publish
templates.render/templates/render
templates.timeSeries/templates/time-series
templates.update/templates/update
urls.addTrackingDomain/urls/add-tracking-domain
urls.checkTrackingDomain/urls/check-tracking-domain
urls.list/urls/list
urls.search/urls/search
urls.timeSeries/urls/time-series
urls.trackingDomains/urls/tracking-domains
users.info/users/info
users.ping/users/ping
users.ping2/users/ping2
users.senders/users/senders
webhooks.add/webhooks/add
webhooks.delete/webhooks/delete
webhooks.info/webhooks/info
webhooks.list/webhooks/list
webhooks.update/webhooks/update
whitelists.add/whitelists/add
whitelists.delete/whitelists/delete
whitelists.list/whitelists/list

Additional Libraries

Mailchimp Transactional libraries are available in the following languages:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial