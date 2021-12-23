Magic Authentication Admin Javascript SDK

The Magic Admin SDK lets developers secure endpoints, manage users, and create middlewares via easy-to-use utilities.

License · Changelog · Contributing Guide

📖 Documentation

See the developer documentation to learn how you can master the Magic Admin SDK in a matter of minutes.

🔗 Installation

Integrating your Node.js application with Magic will require our server-side NPM package:

npm install --save @magic-sdk/admin yarn add @magic-sdk/admin

⚡️ Quick Start

Sign up or log in to the developer dashboard to receive API keys that will allow your application to interact with Magic's administration APIs.