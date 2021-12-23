openbase logo
@magic-sdk/admin

by magiclabs
1.3.2

Magic admin Node.js SDK makes it easy to leverage Decentralized ID tokens to protect routes and restricted resources for your application.

Overview

9.7K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Magic Authentication Admin Javascript SDK

<MagicHQ>

The Magic Admin SDK lets developers secure endpoints, manage users, and create middlewares via easy-to-use utilities.

📖 Documentation

See the developer documentation to learn how you can master the Magic Admin SDK in a matter of minutes.

🔗 Installation

Integrating your Node.js application with Magic will require our server-side NPM package:

# Via NPM:
npm install --save @magic-sdk/admin

# Via Yarn:
yarn add @magic-sdk/admin

⚡️ Quick Start

Sign up or log in to the developer dashboard to receive API keys that will allow your application to interact with Magic's administration APIs.

const { Magic } = require('@magic-sdk/admin');

const magic = new Magic('YOUR_SECRET_API_KEY');

// Read the docs to learn about next steps! 🚀

