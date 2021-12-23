The Magic Admin SDK lets developers secure endpoints, manage users, and create middlewares via easy-to-use utilities.
See the developer documentation to learn how you can master the Magic Admin SDK in a matter of minutes.
Integrating your Node.js application with Magic will require our server-side NPM package:
# Via NPM:
npm install --save @magic-sdk/admin
# Via Yarn:
yarn add @magic-sdk/admin
Sign up or log in to the developer dashboard to receive API keys that will allow your application to interact with Magic's administration APIs.
const { Magic } = require('@magic-sdk/admin');
const magic = new Magic('YOUR_SECRET_API_KEY');
// Read the docs to learn about next steps! 🚀