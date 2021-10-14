Magento PWA Studio is a collection of tools that lets developers build complex Progressive Web Applications on top of Magento 2 stores.
Venia is a Magento PWA storefront created and powered by PWA Studio tools and libraries. Developers can use Venia as a reference storefront for their own projects or as a starting point for customization.
To facilitate local development, testing, and versioning, PWA Studio is structured as a monorepo using Yarn Workspaces.
Packages in this repository are independently published to NPM.
Install individual packages as needed instead of installing the entire
pwa-studio project as a dependency of your project.
Note: If you are installing the whole PWA Studio monorepo, please be aware that the project uses
yarn workspaces and does not support
npm install. Please use
yarn install instead.
This repository includes the following packages:
