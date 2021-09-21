Opinionated JSX renderer for the Contentful Rich Text field type
rich-text-to-jsx is inspired by
markdown-to-jsx. Notably, this package offers the following benefits:
Any HTML tags (corresponding to node types) rendered by the compiler can be overridden to include additional props or even a different React component entirely. Embedded entries and assets can be rendered using different components depending on whether they are inline, blocks or hyperlinks. The rendering function can be customized. All this clocks in at around 4 kB gzipped.
⚠️ Requires React >= 16.0.0. Some features depend on a specific content structure: entry and asset links need to be resolved and the content localized. If this is a deal breaker for you, have a look at the official
rich-text-react-renderer package.
Install
@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx with your favorite package manager.
# yarn
yarn add @madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx
# npm
npm i @madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx
@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx exports a React component for easy JSX composition:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import RichText from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx';
const richText = {
data: {},
content: [
{
data: {},
content: [
{
data: {},
marks: [],
value: 'Hello world!',
nodeType: 'text'
}
],
nodeType: 'paragraph'
}
],
nodeType: 'document'
};
render(<RichText richText={richText} />, document.body);
/*
renders:
<p>Hello world!</p>
*/
Pass the
options.overrides prop to the compiler or the
<RichText> component to seamlessly revise the rendered representation of any node type. You can choose to change the component itself, add/change props, or both.
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import RichText from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx';
import { BLOCKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types';
// Surprise, it's a div instead!
const MyParagraph = ({ children, ...props }) => (
<div {...props}>{children}</div>
);
render(
<RichText
richText={{ ... }}
overrides={{
[BLOCKS.PARAGRAPH]: {
component: MyParagraph,
props: {
className: 'foo'
}
}
}}
/>,
document.body
);
/*
renders:
<div class="foo">
Hello World
</div>
*/
If you only wish to provide a component override, a simplified syntax is available:
const overrides = {
[BLOCKS.PARAGRAPH]: MyParagraph
};
// or by HTML tag
const overrides = {
p: MyParagraph
};
Any conflicts between passed
props and the specific properties above will be resolved in favor of
@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx's code.
classNames are merged automatically. The
uri prop on
INLINES.HYPERLINK nodes is renamed to
href for convenience.
For embedded entries, you need to specify the component for each possible node type and content type. This enables you to use different components for the same entry, depending on whether it is rendered inline, as a block or as a hyperlink. The component receives the data in
node.data.target as props.
Let's say you have an entry of the content type
page. When the
page entry is referenced as a hyperlink, an anchor should be rendered. When the
page entry is embedded as a block, a preview with its title and subtitle should be rendered. Here's how you could achieve that:
const PageLink = ({ slug, children }) => <a href={slug}>{children}</a>;
const PagePreview = ({ title, summary, className }) => (
<div className={className}>
<h2>{title}</h2>
<p>{summary}</p>
</div>
);
const overrides = {
[INLINES.ENTRY_HYPERLINK]: {
page: PageLink
},
[BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY]: {
page: {
component: PagePreview,
props: {
className: 'page-preview'
}
}
}
};
Embedded assets work very similar to entries. However, assets don't have a content type, so instead you can define custom components for each mime type group. Here's an example:
const ImageLink = ({ file, title }) => (
<a href={file.url} download>
{title}
</a>
);
const Image = ({ file, title, className }) => (
<img className={className} src={file.url} alt={title} />
);
const overrides = {
[INLINES.ENTRY_HYPERLINK]: {
image: ImageLink
},
[BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY]: {
image: {
component: Image,
props: {
className: 'image--fullwidth'
}
}
}
};
By default, images, videos, and audio files are rendered with the appropriate HTML5 elements when embedded as blocks and as download links when embedded inline or as hyperlinks.
Sometimes, you might want to override the
React.createElement default behavior to hook into the rendering process before the JSX gets rendered. This might be useful to add extra children or modify some props based on runtime conditions. The function mirrors the
React.createElement function, so the params are
type, [props], [...children]:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import RichText from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx';
render(
<RichText
richText={{ ... }}
createElement={(type, props, children) => (
<div className="parent">
{React.createElement(type, props, children)}
</div>
)}
/>,
document.body
);
/*
renders:
<div className="parent">
<p>Hello world!</p>
</div>
*/
If desired, the compiler function is a named export on the
@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx module:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { richTextToJsx } from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx';
const richText = {{ ... }}
richTextToJsx(richText);
It accepts the following arguments:
richTextToJsx(richText: string, options: object?)
Many development conveniences are placed behind
process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production" conditionals. When bundling your app, it's a good idea to replace these code snippets such that a minifier (like uglify) can sweep them away and leave a smaller overall bundle.
Here are instructions for some of the popular bundlers:
Everything will work just fine! Simply Alias
react to
preact-compat like you probably already are doing.
