rich-text-to-jsx is inspired by markdown-to-jsx . Notably, this package offers the following benefits:

Any HTML tags (corresponding to node types) rendered by the compiler can be overridden to include additional props or even a different React component entirely. Embedded entries and assets can be rendered using different components depending on whether they are inline, blocks or hyperlinks. The rendering function can be customized. All this clocks in at around 4 kB gzipped.

⚠️ Requires React >= 16.0.0. Some features depend on a specific content structure: entry and asset links need to be resolved and the content localized. If this is a deal breaker for you, have a look at the official rich-text-react-renderer package.

Installation

Install @madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx with your favorite package manager.

yarn yarn add @madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx npm npm i @madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx

Getting started

@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx exports a React component for easy JSX composition:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import RichText from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx' ; const richText = { data : {}, content : [ { data : {}, content : [ { data : {}, marks : [], value : 'Hello world!' , nodeType : 'text' } ], nodeType : 'paragraph' } ], nodeType : 'document' }; render( < RichText richText = {richText} /> , document.body); /* renders: < p > Hello world! </ p > */

Parsing Options

options.overrides - Override any node's representation

Pass the options.overrides prop to the compiler or the <RichText> component to seamlessly revise the rendered representation of any node type. You can choose to change the component itself, add/change props, or both.

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import RichText from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx' ; import { BLOCKS } from '@contentful/rich-text-types' ; const MyParagraph = ( { children, ...props } ) => ( < div { ...props }> {children} </ div > ); render( < RichText richText = {{ ... }} overrides = {{ [ BLOCKS.PARAGRAPH ] : { component: MyParagraph , props: { className: ' foo ' } } }} /> , document.body ); /* renders: < div class = "foo" > Hello World </ div > */

If you only wish to provide a component override, a simplified syntax is available:

const overrides = { [BLOCKS.PARAGRAPH]: MyParagraph }; const overrides = { p : MyParagraph };

Any conflicts between passed props and the specific properties above will be resolved in favor of @madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx 's code. classNames are merged automatically. The uri prop on INLINES.HYPERLINK nodes is renamed to href for convenience.

Entries

For embedded entries, you need to specify the component for each possible node type and content type. This enables you to use different components for the same entry, depending on whether it is rendered inline, as a block or as a hyperlink. The component receives the data in node.data.target as props.

Let's say you have an entry of the content type page . When the page entry is referenced as a hyperlink, an anchor should be rendered. When the page entry is embedded as a block, a preview with its title and subtitle should be rendered. Here's how you could achieve that:

const PageLink = ( { slug, children } ) => < a href = {slug} > {children} </ a > ; const PagePreview = ( { title, summary, className } ) => ( < div className = {className} > < h2 > {title} </ h2 > < p > {summary} </ p > </ div > ); const overrides = { [INLINES.ENTRY_HYPERLINK]: { page : PageLink }, [BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY]: { page : { component : PagePreview, props : { className : 'page-preview' } } } };

Assets

Embedded assets work very similar to entries. However, assets don't have a content type, so instead you can define custom components for each mime type group. Here's an example:

const ImageLink = ( { file, title } ) => ( < a href = {file.url} download > {title} </ a > ); const Image = ( { file, title, className } ) => ( < img className = {className} src = {file.url} alt = {title} /> ); const overrides = { [INLINES.ENTRY_HYPERLINK]: { image: ImageLink }, [BLOCKS.EMBEDDED_ENTRY]: { image: { component: Image, props: { className: 'image--fullwidth' } } } };

By default, images, videos, and audio files are rendered with the appropriate HTML5 elements when embedded as blocks and as download links when embedded inline or as hyperlinks.

options.createElement - Custom React.createElement behavior

Sometimes, you might want to override the React.createElement default behavior to hook into the rendering process before the JSX gets rendered. This might be useful to add extra children or modify some props based on runtime conditions. The function mirrors the React.createElement function, so the params are type, [props], [...children] :

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import RichText from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx' ; render( < RichText richText = {{ ... }} createElement = {(type, props , children ) => ( < div className = "parent" > {React.createElement(type, props, children)} </ div > )} />, document.body ); /* renders: < div className = "parent" > < p > Hello world! </ p > </ div > */

Using the compiler directly

If desired, the compiler function is a named export on the @madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx module:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { richTextToJsx } from '@madebyconnor/rich-text-to-jsx' ; const richText = {{ ... }} richTextToJsx(richText);

It accepts the following arguments:

richTextToJsx(richText: string, options : object?)

Getting the smallest possible bundle size

Many development conveniences are placed behind process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production" conditionals. When bundling your app, it's a good idea to replace these code snippets such that a minifier (like uglify) can sweep them away and leave a smaller overall bundle.

Here are instructions for some of the popular bundlers:

Usage with Preact

Everything will work just fine! Simply Alias react to preact-compat like you probably already are doing.

Changelog

See GitHub Releases.