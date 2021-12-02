A Svelte store that keep its value through pages and reloads
npm install @macfja/svelte-persistent-store
import { persist, localStorage } from "@macfja/svelte-persistent-store"
import { writable } from "svelte/store"
let name = persist(writable('John'), localStorage(), 'name')
$name = 'Jeanne Doe'
// if you reload the page the value of $name is 'Jeanne Doe'
There are 4 storages built-in:
localStorage(), that use
window.localStorage to save values
sessionStorage(), that use
window.sessionStorage to save values
cookieStorage(), that use
document.cookie to save values
indexedDBStorage(), that use
window.indexedDB to save values
You can add more storages, you just need to implement the interface
StorageInterface
Documentation and examples can be generated with
npm run doc, next open
docs/index.html with your favorite web browser.
(Hint: If you don't want to generate the docs, a part of the example and documentation are available here)
Contributions are welcome. Please open up an issue or create PR if you would like to help out.
Read more in the Contributing file
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.