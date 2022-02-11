Programmable real world Micro services.
Micro services provide the fundamental building blocks for any products, apps or services. They can be used in isolation or combined to create a powerful distributed system. The services are intended to be consumed by each other using RPC and from the external world through a Micro API.
Find cloud hosted services on m3o.com.
Run a service from source
micro run github.com/micro/services/helloworld
To call a service from another
import "github.com/micro/services/helloworld/proto"
We welcome contributions of additional services which are then hosted on m3o.com.
publicapi.json file