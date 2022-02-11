Micro Services

Programmable real world Micro services.

Overview

Micro services provide the fundamental building blocks for any products, apps or services. They can be used in isolation or combined to create a powerful distributed system. The services are intended to be consumed by each other using RPC and from the external world through a Micro API.

Cloud

Find cloud hosted services on m3o.com.

Usage

Run a service from source

micro run github.com/micro/services/helloworld

To call a service from another

import "github.com/micro/services/helloworld/proto"

Contribute

We welcome contributions of additional services which are then hosted on m3o.com.