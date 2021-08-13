Vue CLI 3.x plugin for Apache Cordova.
Integrate Cordova into Vue Cli App
Create Vue App
$ npm install -g @vue/cli
$ vue create my-app
$ cd my-app
$ npm install -g cordova # If cordova is not already installed
Add the plugin to your vue app.
$ vue add cordova
Prepare
$ npm run cordova-prepare # prepare for build (you can run this command, when you checkouted your project from GIT, it's like npm install)
Android
$ npm run cordova-serve-android # Development Android
$ npm run cordova-build-android # Build Android
$ npm run cordova-build-only-www-android # Build only files to src-cordova
IOS
$ npm run cordova-serve-ios # Development IOS
$ npm run cordova-build-ios # Build IOS
$ npm run cordova-build-only-www-ios # Build only files to src-cordova
OSX
$ npm run cordova-serve-osx # Development OSX
$ npm run cordova-build-osx # Build OSX
$ npm run cordova-build-only-www-osx # Build only files to src-cordova
Browser
$ npm run cordova-serve-browser # Development Browser
$ npm run cordova-build-browser # Build Browser
$ npm run cordova-build-only-www-browser # Build only files to src-cordova
Electron
$ npm run cordova-serve-electron # Development Electron
$ npm run cordova-build-electron # Build Electron
$ npm run cordova-build-only-www-electron # Build only files to src-cordova
Path rewriting etc does not work under Cordova, that's why it's important to use router 'hash' mode, if you run or build for Cordova. history mode does not work! The plugin already tries to fix this automatically...
Assets and Scripts in vue's public folder need to have a dynamic path, because depending on dev or production build, you have different bases. In dev it's normally '/' and in production it's 'file:///android_asset/www/'. In other words, if you have i.e. an image under 'public/images/me.jpg', the relative url would be img='images/me.jpg'
You need some experience with Cordova, to solve many issues, like having the right Java JDK, Android SDK, XTools, Signing an App, Publishing an App etc. If you encounter issues related to Cordova etc, please don't post them this issue tracker.
If you are upgrading from an older release, please add
<hook type="after_prepare" src="../node_modules/vue-cli-plugin-cordova/serve-config-hook.js" /> to your config.xml
The devserver will run under https from now on, so make sure your rest & api endpoints are available under https, and have a correct CORS setup
During installation, the plugin is setting some important variables, modifying the router mode and executing some cordova commands.
In development mode (
npm run cordova-serve-*), the plugin is starting the dev server, and creating an app with a webview, showing your dev server page.
It is doing this by:
In production mode (
npm run cordova-build-*), the plugin is building the app, with all it's assets and files etc locally in the package. The webview is showing file:///android_asset/www/index.html
It is doing this by:
MIT
Credits go to
Because my approach for this plugin, was inspired by theirs!