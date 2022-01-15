LXDHub is a management system for linux containers (LXC). With LXDHub you can visualize LXC images of multiple (private & public) remotes. One of the key features of LXDHub is to clone LXC images from one remote to another. Therefor you can mirror public remotes to your private remote.
The fastest way to run LXDHub on your computer is by pulling the LXDHub LXC image from our public remote.
# launch lxdhub
lxc remote add lxdhub https://lxdhub.xyz:8443 --accept-certificate --public
lxc launch lxdhub:lxdhub mylxdhub
# forward the port (let it be accessible from the outside)
lxc config device add mylxdhub lxdhub-web proxy listen=tcp:0.0.0.0:80 connect=tcp:localhost:3000
You can now access lxdhub from the machine you launched the container on port 80 (http). Inside the container lxdhub binds to the port 3000.
Adding your remotes:
lxc exec mylxdhub -- su -l lxdhub -c "cat << EOF >> ~/lxdhub/lxdhub.yml
- name: efiks
url: https://images.efiks.ovh:8443
protocol: lxd
public: true
readonly: true
EOF"
# run the dbsync
lxc exec mylxdhub -- node /var/lib/lxdhub/lxdhub/packages/dbsync/lib/cli.js start -c /var/lib/lxdhub/lxdhub/lxdhub.yml
LXDHub can also be installed with other technologies:
You can also install lxdhub with ansible on any target (ssh/lxd)
NOTE: these playbooks were tested in the following environment:
one can use the roles in the
ansible folder to deploy lxdhub on their own server.
ansible-playbook ansible/install-lxdhub.yml -i REMOTE, [-u USER --key-file SSH_KEY]
One can also parametrize the
lxdhub_version to be checked out as extra-vars.
See the git tags for available versions.
ansible-playbook ansible/install-lxdhub.yml -e "lxdhub_version=v1.8.0"
You can also install lxdhub inside a lxd container:
# setup the continer to install lxdhub in
lxc launch ubuntu:18.04 lxdhub
lxc exec lxdhub -- apt update && apt install python
# install lxdhub inside the lxd container
ansible-playbook ansible/install-lxdhub.yml -c lxd -i lxdhub,
This playbook will:
Under the hood, LXDHub is split in five packages. The following graph visualizes the dependencies of each package.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|@lxdhub/web
|The LXDHub webinterface
|@lxdhub/api
|The REST API for the LXDHub webinterface
|@lxdhub/dbsync
|The script to synchronize multiple LXD remotes with the LXDHub database
|@lxdhub/db
|The package, which provides database functions for the @lxdhub/api and @lxdhub/dbsync packages
|@lxdhub/common
|The package, which provides common functions for all LXDHub-packages.
The packages
@lxdhub/db and
@lxdhub/common are solely libraries, which can not be run seperatly. Whereas the packages
@lxdhub/web,
@lxdhub/api and
@lxdhub/dbsync can be run seperatly via Docker or NodeJS.
Run the automated test cases with NodeJS.
docker build -t $USER/lxdhub .
docker run -it $USER/lxdhub test
docker run -it $USER/lxdhub lint
@lxdhub/api and
@lxdhub/dbsync packages