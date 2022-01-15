Display, search and copy LXC images using a web interface.

Purpose

LXDHub is a management system for linux containers (LXC). With LXDHub you can visualize LXC images of multiple (private & public) remotes. One of the key features of LXDHub is to clone LXC images from one remote to another. Therefor you can mirror public remotes to your private remote.

Installation

Prerequisites

The fastest way to run LXDHub on your computer is by pulling the LXDHub LXC image from our public remote.

lxc remote add lxdhub https://lxdhub.xyz:8443 --accept-certificate --public lxc launch lxdhub:lxdhub mylxdhub lxc config device add mylxdhub lxdhub-web proxy listen=tcp:0.0.0.0:80 connect=tcp:localhost:3000

You can now access lxdhub from the machine you launched the container on port 80 (http). Inside the container lxdhub binds to the port 3000.

Adding your remotes:

lxc exec mylxdhub -- su -l lxdhub -c "cat << EOF >> ~/lxdhub/lxdhub.yml - name: efiks url: https://images.efiks.ovh:8443 protocol: lxd public: true readonly: true EOF" lxc exec mylxdhub -- node /var/lib/lxdhub/lxdhub/packages/dbsync/lib/cli.js start -c /var/lib/lxdhub/lxdhub/lxdhub.yml

LXDHub can also be installed with other technologies:

Configuration Management

Ansible

You can also install lxdhub with ansible on any target (ssh/lxd)

NOTE: these playbooks were tested in the following environment:

ansible >= 2.5.1

Ubuntu

lxc (snap/native)

one can use the roles in the ansible folder to deploy lxdhub on their own server.

ansible-playbook ansible/install-lxdhub.yml -i REMOTE, [-u USER --key-file SSH_KEY]

One can also parametrize the lxdhub_version to be checked out as extra-vars. See the git tags for available versions.

ansible-playbook ansible/install-lxdhub.yml -e "lxdhub_version=v1.8.0"

You can also install lxdhub inside a lxd container:

lxc launch ubuntu:18.04 lxdhub lxc exec lxdhub -- apt update && apt install python ansible-playbook ansible/install-lxdhub.yml -c lxd -i lxdhub,

This playbook will:

clone and build lxdhub inside the target setup systemctl services

Packages

Under the hood, LXDHub is split in five packages. The following graph visualizes the dependencies of each package.

Name Version Description @lxdhub/web The LXDHub webinterface @lxdhub/api The REST API for the LXDHub webinterface @lxdhub/dbsync The script to synchronize multiple LXD remotes with the LXDHub database @lxdhub/db The package, which provides database functions for the @lxdhub/api and @lxdhub/dbsync packages @lxdhub/common The package, which provides common functions for all LXDHub-packages.

The packages @lxdhub/db and @lxdhub/common are solely libraries, which can not be run seperatly. Whereas the packages @lxdhub/web , @lxdhub/api and @lxdhub/dbsync can be run seperatly via Docker or NodeJS.

Tests

Prerequisites

Unit / Integration Tests

Run the automated test cases with NodeJS.

docker build -t $USER /lxdhub . docker run -it $USER /lxdhub test docker run -it $USER /lxdhub lint

People