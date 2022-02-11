Lightning Web Components Repository

This repository contains the source code for the Lightning Web Components Engine and Compiler. Additionally, it contains examples, documentation, meeting notes and discussion notes for developers contributing or using Lightning Web Components.

Getting Started

Read the Lightning Web Components Dev Guide.

Contributing

To set up your environment and start contributing, read our contributing documentation.

Questions

If you have a general question, post it on the Salesforce stackexchange and tag it with lightning-web-components .

License

The MIT license governs your use of Lightning Web Components.