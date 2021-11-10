Official ESLint rules for Lightning Web Components (LWC).

Installation

$ npm install eslint /core /eslint-parser /eslint-plugin-lwc --save-dev

Usage

Add @lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc to the plugins section of your configuration. Then configure the desired rules in the rules sections. Some of the syntax used in Lightning Web Components is not yet stage 4 (eg. class fields or decorators), and the out-of-the-box parser from ESLint doesn't support this syntax yet. In order to parse the LWC files properly, set the parser field to @babel/eslint-parser .

Example of .eslintrc :

{ "parser" : "@babel/eslint-parser" , "parserOptions" : { "requireConfigFile" : false , "babelOptions" : { "parserOpts" : { "plugins" : [ "classProperties" , [ "decorators" , { "decoratorsBeforeExport" : false }]] } } }, "plugins" : [ "@lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc" ], "rules" : { "@lwc/lwc/no-deprecated" : "error" , "@lwc/lwc/valid-api" : "error" , "@lwc/lwc/no-document-query" : "error" } }

For more details about configuration please refer to the dedicated section in the ESLint documentation: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring

Configurations

To choose from three configuration settings, install the eslint-config-lwc sharable configuration package.

Rules

LWC

Rule ID Description Fixable lwc/consistent-component-name ensure component class name matches file name 🔧 lwc/no-api-reassignments prevent public property reassignments lwc/no-deprecated disallow usage of deprecated LWC APIs lwc/no-document-query disallow DOM query at the document level lwc/no-attributes-during-construction disallow setting attributes during construction lwc/no-leading-uppercase-api-name ensure public property doesn't start with an upper-case character lwc/no-unexpected-wire-adapter-usages enforce wire adapters to be used with wire decorator lwc/no-unknown-wire-adapters disallow usage of unknown wire adapters lwc/valid-api validate api decorator usage lwc/valid-track validate track decorator usage lwc/valid-wire validate wire decorator usage

Best practices

Rule ID Description Fixable lwc/no-async-operation restrict usage of async operations lwc/no-dupe-class-members disallow duplicate class members lwc/no-inner-html disallow usage of innerHTML lwc/no-template-children prevent accessing the immediate children of this.template lwc/no-leaky-event-listeners prevent event listeners from leaking memory lwc/prefer-custom-event suggest usage of CustomEvent over Event constructor

Compat performance

Older browsers like IE11 run LWC in compatibility mode. For more information about browser performance, please refer to Supported Browsers in the Lightning Web Components Developer Guide.

Rule ID Description Fixable lwc/no-async-await disallow usage of the async-await syntax lwc/no-for-of disallow usage of the for-of syntax lwc/no-rest-parameter disallow usage of the rest parameter syntax

Deprecated