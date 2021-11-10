openbase logo
@lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc

by salesforce
1.1.1 (see all)

Official ESLint rules for LWC

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.1K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc

Official ESLint rules for Lightning Web Components (LWC).

Installation

$ npm install eslint @babel/core @babel/eslint-parser @lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc --save-dev

Usage

Add @lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc to the plugins section of your configuration. Then configure the desired rules in the rules sections. Some of the syntax used in Lightning Web Components is not yet stage 4 (eg. class fields or decorators), and the out-of-the-box parser from ESLint doesn't support this syntax yet. In order to parse the LWC files properly, set the parser field to @babel/eslint-parser.

Example of .eslintrc:

{
    "parser": "@babel/eslint-parser",
    "parserOptions": {
        "requireConfigFile": false,
        "babelOptions": {
            "parserOpts": {
                "plugins": ["classProperties", ["decorators", { "decoratorsBeforeExport": false }]]
            }
        }
    },

    "plugins": ["@lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc"],

    "rules": {
        "@lwc/lwc/no-deprecated": "error",
        "@lwc/lwc/valid-api": "error",
        "@lwc/lwc/no-document-query": "error"
    }
}

For more details about configuration please refer to the dedicated section in the ESLint documentation: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring

Configurations

To choose from three configuration settings, install the eslint-config-lwc sharable configuration package.

Rules

LWC

Rule IDDescriptionFixable
lwc/consistent-component-nameensure component class name matches file name🔧
lwc/no-api-reassignmentsprevent public property reassignments
lwc/no-deprecateddisallow usage of deprecated LWC APIs
lwc/no-document-querydisallow DOM query at the document level
lwc/no-attributes-during-constructiondisallow setting attributes during construction
lwc/no-leading-uppercase-api-nameensure public property doesn't start with an upper-case character
lwc/no-unexpected-wire-adapter-usagesenforce wire adapters to be used with wire decorator
lwc/no-unknown-wire-adaptersdisallow usage of unknown wire adapters
lwc/valid-apivalidate api decorator usage
lwc/valid-trackvalidate track decorator usage
lwc/valid-wirevalidate wire decorator usage

Best practices

Rule IDDescriptionFixable
lwc/no-async-operationrestrict usage of async operations
lwc/no-dupe-class-membersdisallow duplicate class members
lwc/no-inner-htmldisallow usage of innerHTML
lwc/no-template-childrenprevent accessing the immediate children of this.template
lwc/no-leaky-event-listenersprevent event listeners from leaking memory
lwc/prefer-custom-eventsuggest usage of CustomEvent over Event constructor

Compat performance

Older browsers like IE11 run LWC in compatibility mode. For more information about browser performance, please refer to Supported Browsers in the Lightning Web Components Developer Guide.

Rule IDDescriptionFixable
lwc/no-async-awaitdisallow usage of the async-await syntax
lwc/no-for-ofdisallow usage of the for-of syntax
lwc/no-rest-parameterdisallow usage of the rest parameter syntax

Deprecated

Rule IDReplaced by
lwc/no-dupe-class-membersno-dupe-class-members

