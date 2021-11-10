Official ESLint rules for Lightning Web Components (LWC).
$ npm install eslint @babel/core @babel/eslint-parser @lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc --save-dev
Add
@lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc to the
plugins section of your configuration. Then configure the desired rules in the
rules sections. Some of the syntax used in Lightning Web Components is not yet stage 4 (eg. class fields or decorators), and the out-of-the-box parser from ESLint doesn't support this syntax yet. In order to parse the LWC files properly, set the
parser field to
@babel/eslint-parser.
Example of
.eslintrc:
{
"parser": "@babel/eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"requireConfigFile": false,
"babelOptions": {
"parserOpts": {
"plugins": ["classProperties", ["decorators", { "decoratorsBeforeExport": false }]]
}
}
},
"plugins": ["@lwc/eslint-plugin-lwc"],
"rules": {
"@lwc/lwc/no-deprecated": "error",
"@lwc/lwc/valid-api": "error",
"@lwc/lwc/no-document-query": "error"
}
}
For more details about configuration please refer to the dedicated section in the ESLint documentation: https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring
To choose from three configuration settings, install the
eslint-config-lwc sharable configuration package.
|Rule ID
|Description
|Fixable
|lwc/consistent-component-name
|ensure component class name matches file name
|🔧
|lwc/no-api-reassignments
|prevent public property reassignments
|lwc/no-deprecated
|disallow usage of deprecated LWC APIs
|lwc/no-document-query
|disallow DOM query at the document level
|lwc/no-attributes-during-construction
|disallow setting attributes during construction
|lwc/no-leading-uppercase-api-name
|ensure public property doesn't start with an upper-case character
|lwc/no-unexpected-wire-adapter-usages
|enforce wire adapters to be used with
wire decorator
|lwc/no-unknown-wire-adapters
|disallow usage of unknown wire adapters
|lwc/valid-api
|validate
api decorator usage
|lwc/valid-track
|validate
track decorator usage
|lwc/valid-wire
|validate
wire decorator usage
|Rule ID
|Description
|Fixable
|lwc/no-async-operation
|restrict usage of async operations
|lwc/no-dupe-class-members
|disallow duplicate class members
|lwc/no-inner-html
|disallow usage of
innerHTML
|lwc/no-template-children
|prevent accessing the immediate children of this.template
|lwc/no-leaky-event-listeners
|prevent event listeners from leaking memory
|lwc/prefer-custom-event
|suggest usage of
CustomEvent over
Event constructor
Older browsers like IE11 run LWC in compatibility mode. For more information about browser performance, please refer to Supported Browsers in the Lightning Web Components Developer Guide.
|Rule ID
|Description
|Fixable
|lwc/no-async-await
|disallow usage of the async-await syntax
|lwc/no-for-of
|disallow usage of the for-of syntax
|lwc/no-rest-parameter
|disallow usage of the rest parameter syntax
|Rule ID
|Replaced by
|lwc/no-dupe-class-members
|no-dupe-class-members