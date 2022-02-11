openbase logo
@lwc/errors

by salesforce
2.6.1 (see all)

⚡ LWC - A Blazing Fast, Enterprise-Grade Web Components Foundation

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version install size license build status

Lightning Web Components Repository

This repository contains the source code for the Lightning Web Components Engine and Compiler. Additionally, it contains examples, documentation, meeting notes and discussion notes for developers contributing or using Lightning Web Components.

Getting Started

Read the Lightning Web Components Dev Guide.

Contributing

To set up your environment and start contributing, read our contributing documentation.

Questions

If you have a general question, post it on the Salesforce stackexchange and tag it with lightning-web-components.

License

The MIT license governs your use of Lightning Web Components.

