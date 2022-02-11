This repository contains the source code for the Lightning Web Components Engine and Compiler. Additionally, it contains examples, documentation, meeting notes and discussion notes for developers contributing or using Lightning Web Components.
Read the Lightning Web Components Dev Guide.
To set up your environment and start contributing, read our contributing documentation.
If you have a general question, post it on the Salesforce stackexchange and tag it with
lightning-web-components.
The MIT license governs your use of Lightning Web Components.