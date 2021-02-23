Social media share buttons and share counts for React.

Migrating from v2 to v3? Read changelog.

Migrating from v1 to v2? Read migration notes.

Features

no external script loading, i.e. no dependencies on SDKs

opens a popup share-window

share buttons for: Facebook Facebook Messenger Twitter Telegram Whatsapp LinkedIn Pinterest VK Odnoklassniki Reddit Tumblr Mail.Ru LiveJournal Viber Workplace Line Weibo Pocket Instapaper Hatena email

share counts for Facebook Pinterest VK Odnoklassniki Reddit Tumblr Hatena

social media icons included in the library

supports also custom icons

Demo

To run demo: clone repo and run npm install && npm run run-demos and open http://localhost:8080 .

Install

npm install react-share --save

Compatibility

Version 1.x.x: compatible with React versions 0.13.x , 0.14.x and 15.x.x .

Version 2.x.x: compatiblity is tested with React 15 and 16.

Version 3.x.x: compatiblity is tested with React 15 and 16.

Version 3.0.1: compatible with React ^16.3.

Version 4.x.x: compatible with React >=16.3.

API

Share buttons

import { EmailShareButton, FacebookShareButton, HatenaShareButton, InstapaperShareButton, LineShareButton, LinkedinShareButton, LivejournalShareButton, MailruShareButton, OKShareButton, PinterestShareButton, PocketShareButton, RedditShareButton, TelegramShareButton, TumblrShareButton, TwitterShareButton, ViberShareButton, VKShareButton, WhatsappShareButton, WorkplaceShareButton } from "react-share" ;

Share button props

Required props Optional props All children (string/element): React node

url (string): URL of the shared page disabled (bool): Disables click action and adds "disabled" class

disabledStyle (object, default= { opacity: 0.6 } ): Disabled style

windowWidth , windowHeight (number, different default for all share buttons): opened window dimensions

beforeOnClick ( () => Promise / () => void ): Takes a function that returns a Promise to be fulfilled before calling onClick . If you do not return promise, onClick is called immediately.

openShareDialogOnClick (boolean): Open dialog on click. Defaults to true except on EmailShareButton

onShareWindowClose ( () => void ): Takes a function to be called after closing share dialog.

resetButtonStyle (boolean, default= true ): Reset button element style. Preferred to be set to false if you want to customize the button style. EmailShareButton - subject (string): Title of the shared page

body (string): Email, will be prepended to the url.

separator (string, default= " " ): Separates body from the url FacebookShareButton - quote (string): A quote to be shared along with the link.

hashtag (string): A hashtag specified by the developer to be added to the shared content. People will still have the opportunity to remove this hashtag in the dialog. The hashtag should include the hash symbol. FacebookMessengerShareButton appId (string): Facebook application id redirectUri (string): The URL to redirect to after sharing (default: the shared url).

to (string): A user ID of a recipient. Once the dialog comes up, the sender can specify additional people as recipients. HatenaShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page InstapaperShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

description (string): Description of the shared page LinkedinShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

summary (string): Description of the shared page

source (string): Source of the content (e.g. your website or application name) LineShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page LivejournalShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

description (string): Description of the shared page MailruShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

description (string): Description of the shared page

imageUrl (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared OKShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

description (string): Description of the shared page

image (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared PinterestShareButton media (string): An absolute link to the image that will be pinned description (string): Description for the shared media. PocketShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page. Note that if Pocket detects a title tag on the page being saved, this parameter will be ignored and the title tag of the saved page will be used instead. RedditShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page TelegramShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

TumblrShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

tags : ( Array<string> )

caption (string): Description of the shared page

posttype (string, default= link ) TwitterShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

via : (string)

hashtags (array): Hashtags

related (array): Accounts to recommend following ViberShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

separator (string), default= " " : Separates title from the url VKShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

image (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared

noParse (boolean): If true is passed, VK will not retrieve URL information

noVkLinks (boolean): If true is passed, there will be no links to the user's profile in the open window. Only for mobile devices WeiboShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

image (string): An absolute link to the image that will be shared WhatsappShareButton - title (string): Title of the shared page

separator (string, default= " " ): Separates title from the url WorkplaceShareButton - quote (string): A quote to be shared along with the link.

hashtag (string): A hashtag specified by the developer to be added to the shared content. People will still have the opportunity to remove this hashtag in the dialog. The hashtag should include the hash symbol.

Share counts

import { FacebookShareCount, HatenaShareCount, OKShareCount, PinterestShareCount, RedditShareCount, TumblrShareCount, VKShareCount } from "react-share" ;

All share count components take in only one mandatory prop: url , which is the URL you are sharing. className prop is optional.

Example:

<FacebookShareCount url={shareUrl} />

If you want to render anything else but the count, you can provide a function as a child element that takes in shareCount as an argument and returns an element:

<FacebookShareCount url={shareUrl}> {shareCount => < span className = "myShareCountWrapper" > {shareCount} </ span > } < /FacebookShareCount>

Icons

import { EmailIcon, FacebookIcon, FacebookMessengerIcon, HatenaIcon, InstapaperIcon, LineIcon, LinkedinIcon, LivejournalIcon, MailruIcon, OKIcon, PinterestIcon, PocketIcon, RedditIcon, TelegramIcon, TumblrIcon, TwitterIcon, ViberIcon, VKIcon, WeiboIcon, WhatsappIcon, WorkplaceIcon } from "react-share" ;

Props:

size : Icon size in pixels (number)

round : Whether to show round or rect icons (bool)

borderRadius : Allow rounded corners if using rect icons (number)

bgStyle : customize background style, e.g. fill (object)

iconFillColor : customize icon fill color (string, default = 'white')

Example:

<TwitterIcon size={ 32 } round={ true } />

About semantic versioning

This library uses the standard semver convention. However, the share buttons and and counts are prone to lots of changes that are not in control of this library. For example: if Facebook decides to change or deprecate it's API in a major way, this library will not get a major version bump just because of that. Keep this in mind when you are planning the maintenance of your application.

License

MIT

Icons

Icon paths provided by: react-social-icons.