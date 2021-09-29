🔌⚡ Nuxt Prune HTML

Nuxt module to prune html before sending it to the browser (it removes elements matching CSS selector(s)), useful for boosting performance showing a different HTML for bots/audits by removing all the scripts with dynamic rendering.

💘 Motivation

Due to the versatility of Nuxt (and of the SSR in general), a website generated (or served) via node server, has everything it needs already injected in the HTML (ex. css styles). So, usually, for a bot, a audit or for a human, the website its almost visually the same with or without Javascript.

This library is born to remove all the scripts injected into the HTML only if a visitor is a Bot or a Performance Audit (ex. a Lighthouse Audit). This should speed up (blazing fast) your nuxt-website up to a value of ~99 in performance because it cheats various scenarios.

Usually, with less assets, resources and html to download, the number of urls crawled by a bot are widely boosted 📈.

Inspired by this rcfs and this issue.

Features

Prune based on default detection ; match the user-agent ; match a bot ; match an audit ; match a custom-header ;

; Prune based on headers values (useful in/for Lambdas);

(useful in/for Lambdas); Prune based on query parameters (useful during navigation, hybrid-experience).

Pro et contra

This could cause some unexpected behaviors, but..

Cons.:

No SPA routing on client-side for bots and audits ;

on for ; No hydration on client-side for bots and audits : ex. vue-lazy-hydration need Javascript client-side code to trigger hydrateOnInteraction, hydrateWhenIdle or hydrateWhenVisible;

on for : No <client-only> components;

components; Can break lazy-load for images.

Pros.:

Some of these features aren't "used by" a bot/audit, so you don't really need them: bots doesn't handle SPA routing ; <client-only> components could lead in a slower TTI; <client-only> components can contain a static placeholder;

a bot/audit, so you don't really need them: Images with lazy-load can be fixed with a native attribute, with a custom script or with classesSelectorsToKeep (check the configuration);

can be fixed with a native attribute, with a custom or with (check the configuration); You can pre-load ad inject all of the data that you need (Rest API, GraphQL, ecc) during the build phase with nuxt-apis-to-file, speeding up the website loading time;

(Rest API, GraphQL, ecc) during the build phase with nuxt-apis-to-file, the website loading time; Hydration decrease performance, so it's ok to prune it for bots or audits ;

performance, so it's ok to prune it for ; Less HTML, assets and resources are served to browsers and clients;

are served to browsers and clients; Bot/audit only have the Javascript they need;

With less assets to download, the number of urls crawled are widely boosted ;

to download, the number of urls crawled are ; Bots, PageSpeed Insights, Google Measure and Lighthouse Audit are already pruned by the plugin with the default configuration;

Faster web-vitals, faster TTI, faster FCP, faster FMP, faster all.

N.B.: This is known as Dynamic Rendering and it's not considered black-hat or cloaking.

💡 Lighthouse

Setup

Install @luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html as a dependency: yarn add @luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html ;

; or, npm install --save @luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html ; Append @luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html to the modules array of your nuxt.config.js .

Configuration

export default { modules : [ '@luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html' ], pruneHtml : { enabled : false , hideGenericMessagesInConsole : false , hideErrorsInConsole : false , hookRenderRoute : true , hookGeneratePage : true , selectors : [ 'link[rel="preload"][as="script"]' , 'script:not([type="application/ld+json"])' , ], classesSelectorsToKeep : [], link : [], script : [], htmlElementClass : null , cheerio : { xmlMode : false , }, types : [ 'default-detect' , ], headerNameForDefaultDetection : 'user-agent' , auditUserAgent : 'lighthouse' , isAudit : true , isBot : true , ignoreBotOrAudit : false , matchUserAgent : null , queryParametersToPrune : [ { key : 'prune' , value : 'true' , }, ], queryParametersToExcludePrune : [], headersToPrune : [], headersToExcludePrune : [], onBeforePrune : null , onAfterPrune : null , }, };

With link and script it's possibile to add one or more objects on the pruned HTML, ex.:

export default { pruneHtml : { link : [ { rel : 'preload' , as : 'script' , href : '/my-custom-lazy-load-for-bots.js' , position : 'phead' , }, { rel : 'stylesheet' , href : '/my-custom-styles-for-bots.css' , position : 'head' , }, ], script : [ { src : '/my-custom-lazy-load-for-bots.js' , lazy : true , defer : true , }, ], }, };

N.B.: the config is only shallow merged, not deep merged.

Types / Rules

Possible values are [ 'default-detect', 'query-parameters', 'headers-exist' ] :

default-detect : prune based on one header ( request.headers[ headerNameForDefaultDetection ] ) different checks with MobileDetect: isBot , trigger .is( 'bot' ) method; auditUserAgent or matchUserAgent , trigger .match() method;

: prune based on ( ) query-parameters : prune based on one or more query parameter , tests key / value based on queryParametersToPrune / queryParametersToExcludePrune : you can also specify routes in nuxt.config , ex. { generate: { routes: [ '/?prune=true' ] } }

: prune based on , tests based on : headers-exist : prune based on one or more header, tests key / value based on headersToPrune / headersToExcludePrune .

N.B.: It's possibile to mix different types.

Related things you should know

Nuxt hooks, the plugin has access to request.headers only if the project is running as a server (ex. nuxt start ) If you generate your site it's not possibile to check request.headers, so (for types: [ 'default-detect', 'headers-exist' ] ) it always prune , but You can disable this behavior by setting hookGeneratePage to false (or by using the type query-parameters );

only if the project is (ex. ) Usage with types: [ 'default-detect' ] , load the MobileDetect library;

, load the MobileDetect library; It use Cheerio, jQuery for servers, library to filter and prune the html.

Advices

Before setting up the module, try to Disable JavaScript With Chrome DevTools while navigate your website, this is how your website appear (when nuxt-prune-html is enabled) ;

; For <client-only> components you should prepare a version that is visually the same with the placeholder slot;

components you should prepare a version that is visually the same with the placeholder slot; You can check the website as a GoogleBot, following this guide;

The nuxt-apis-to-file module can help you with data payload extraction during the build time.

👩🏻‍💻👨🏻‍💻 Development

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/LuXDAmore/nuxt-prune-html.git ; Install dependencies: yarn install (or npm install ); Start a development server: yarn dev (or npm run dev ); Test your code: yarn test (or npm run test ); Extra, generate the documentation (Github Pages): yarn generate (or npm run generate );

(or ); the content is automatically generated into the /docs folder.

🆓 License

MIT License // Copyright (©) 2019-now Luca Iaconelli

