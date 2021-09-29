Nuxt module to prune html before sending it to the browser (it removes elements matching CSS selector(s)), useful for boosting performance showing a different HTML for bots/audits by removing all the scripts with dynamic rendering.
Due to the versatility of Nuxt (and of the SSR in general), a website generated (or served) via node server, has everything it needs already injected in the HTML (ex. css styles). So, usually, for a bot, a audit or for a human, the website its almost visually the same with or without Javascript.
This library is born to remove all the scripts injected into the HTML only if a visitor is a Bot or a Performance Audit (ex. a Lighthouse Audit). This should speed up (blazing fast) your nuxt-website up to a value of ~99 in performance because it cheats various scenarios.
Usually, with less assets, resources and html to download, the number of urls crawled by a bot are widely boosted 📈.
This could cause some unexpected behaviors, but..
Cons.:
SPA routing on
client-side for bots and audits;
hydration on
client-side for bots and audits:
vue-lazy-hydration need Javascript client-side code to trigger hydrateOnInteraction, hydrateWhenIdle or hydrateWhenVisible;
<client-only> components;
lazy-load for images.
Pros.:
SPA routing;
<client-only> components could lead in a slower TTI;
<client-only> components can contain a static placeholder;
lazy-load can be fixed with a native attribute, with a custom
script or with
classesSelectorsToKeep (check the configuration);
Hydration decrease performance, so it's ok to prune it for
bots or audits;
N.B.: This is known as Dynamic Rendering and it's not considered black-hat or cloaking.
@luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html as a dependency:
yarn add @luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html;
npm install --save @luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html;
@luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html to the
modules array of your
nuxt.config.js.
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
// Module - installation
modules: [ '@luxdamore/nuxt-prune-html' ],
// Module - default config
pruneHtml: {
enabled: false, // `true` in production
hideGenericMessagesInConsole: false, // `false` in production
hideErrorsInConsole: false, // deactivate the `console.error` method
hookRenderRoute: true, // activate `hook:render:route`
hookGeneratePage: true, // activate `hook:generate:page`
selectors: [
// CSS selectors to prune
'link[rel="preload"][as="script"]',
'script:not([type="application/ld+json"])',
],
classesSelectorsToKeep: [], // disallow pruning of scripts with this classes, n.b.: each `classesSelectorsToKeep` is appended to every `selectors`, ex.: `link[rel="preload"][as="script"]:not(__classesSelectorsToKeep__)`
link: [], // inject custom links, only if pruned
script: [], // inject custom scripts, only if pruned
htmlElementClass: null, // a string added as a class to the <html> element if pruned
cheerio: {
// the config passed to the `cheerio.load(__config__)` method
xmlMode: false,
},
types: [
// it's possibile to add different rules for pruning
'default-detect',
],
// 👇🏻 Type: `default-detect`
headerNameForDefaultDetection: 'user-agent', // The `header-key` base for `MobileDetection`, usage `request.headers[ headerNameForDefaultDetection ]`
auditUserAgent: 'lighthouse', // prune if `request.header[ headerNameForDefaultDetection ]` match, could be a string or an array of strings
isAudit: true, // remove selectors if match with `auditUserAgent`
isBot: true, // remove selectors if is a bot
ignoreBotOrAudit: false, // remove selectors in any case, not depending on Bot or Audit
matchUserAgent: null, // prune if `request.header[ headerNameForDefaultDetection ]` match, could be a string or an array of strings
// 👇🏻 Type: 'query-parameters'
queryParametersToPrune: [
// array of objects (key-value)
// trigger the pruning if 'query-parameters' is present in `types` and at least one value is matched, ex. `/?prune=true`
{
key: 'prune',
value: 'true',
},
],
queryParametersToExcludePrune: [], // same as `queryParametersToPrune`, exclude the pruning if 'query-parameters' is present in `types` and at least one value is matched, this priority is over than `queryParametersToPrune`
// 👇🏻 Type: 'headers-exist'
headersToPrune: [], // same as `queryParametersToPrune`, but it checks `request.headers`
headersToExcludePrune: [], // same as `queryParamToExcludePrune`, but it checks `request.headers`, this priority is over than `headersToPrune`
// Emitted events for callbacks methods
onBeforePrune: null, // ({ result, [ req, res ] }) => {}, `req` and `res` are not available on `nuxt generate`
onAfterPrune: null, // ({ result, [ req, res ] }) => {}, `req` and `res` are not available on `nuxt generate`
},
};
With
link and
script it's possibile to add one or more objects on the pruned HTML, ex.:
export default {
pruneHtml: {
link: [
{
rel: 'preload',
as: 'script',
href: '/my-custom-lazy-load-for-bots.js',
position: 'phead', // Default value is 'body', other allowed values are: 'phead', 'head' and 'pbody'
},
{
rel: 'stylesheet',
href: '/my-custom-styles-for-bots.css',
position: 'head',
},
],
script: [
{
src: '/my-custom-lazy-load-for-bots.js',
lazy: true,
defer: true,
},
],
},
};
N.B.: the config is only shallow merged, not deep merged.
Possible values are
[ 'default-detect', 'query-parameters', 'headers-exist' ]:
default-detect: prune based on one header(
request.headers[ headerNameForDefaultDetection ])
isBot, trigger
.is( 'bot' ) method;
auditUserAgent or
matchUserAgent, trigger
.match() method;
query-parameters: prune based on one or more query parameter, tests
key / value based on
queryParametersToPrune / queryParametersToExcludePrune:
nuxt.config, ex.
{ generate: { routes: [ '/?prune=true' ] } }
headers-exist: prune based on one or more header, tests
key / value based on
headersToPrune / headersToExcludePrune.
N.B.: It's possibile to mix different types.
request.headers only if the project is running as a server (ex.
nuxt start)
generate your site it's not possibile to check request.headers, so (for
types: [ 'default-detect', 'headers-exist' ]) it always prune, but You can disable this behavior by setting
hookGeneratePage to
false (or by using the type
query-parameters);
types: [ 'default-detect' ], load the MobileDetect library;
<client-only> components you should prepare a version that is visually the same with the placeholder slot;
git clone https://github.com/LuXDAmore/nuxt-prune-html.git;
yarn install (or
npm install);
yarn dev (or
npm run dev);
yarn test (or
npm run test);
yarn generate (or
npm run generate);
/docs folder.
