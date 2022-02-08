openbase logo
@lumx/core

by lumapps
2.2.3

The official LumApps Design System (LumX) for AngularJS and React applications

Downloads/wk

495

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

LumApps Design System (LumX)

The first official LumApps Design System for AngularJS or React applications. LumX will help you design your applications faster and more easily. You will be able to use LumX with either the LumApps design styleguides or the Google Material Design specifications.

Quick start

To start to use LumX, you can either:

  • Install with Yarn/NPM:
yarn add @lumx/<angularjs|react>
# Or
npm install @lumx/<angularjs|react>
  • Download the latest release for AngularJS or React
  • Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/lumapps/design-system.git

Documentation

LumX's documentation is included in the "demo" directory. The demo/documentation site is built with Webpack and may be run locally. You can also find an online version of the demo and documentation site at https://design.lumapps.com.

How to get help, contribute, or provide feedback

Please refer to our contributing guidelines.

Project installation

Yarn dependency manager is recommended to launch the project. Check out the official installation documentation if not installed. You will need Yarn to execute the automatic setup script as well as for publishing the package.

Install project dependencies

For an automatic installation:

yarn install

Git hooks

Git hooks are optional, they provide lint and commit message validation on commit if you install them with the command:

yarn setup:git-hooks

You can uninstall the git hooks using yarn clean:git-hooks.

To start development server

For development server:

yarn start

You can then open your browser to http://localhost:4000/ to access the demo and test site.

You can also execute a Storybook to develop your components, in order to that you just need to execute:

yarn storybook:react

Note: storybook is currently configured for React components.

Project build

you can build LumX by using:

yarn build

This will produce the target build for @lumx/core, @lumx/angularjs, @lumx/react and the demo site.

How to publish packages

  1. Create a release branch (ex: release/vX.Y.Z) based on master
  2. Push it to remote (git push origin release/vX.Y.Z)
  3. Login to NPM with an authorized account: npm login
  4. Make sure your packages are up to date: yarn
  5. (Optional) Make sure the build doesn't crash: yarn build
  6. Publish the packages to NPM
    • to release an alpha version: yarn release --dist-tag <npm-tag> vX.Y.Z-alpha.N
      • the --dist-tag <npm-tag> option is used to avoid replacing the latest tag on NPM
    • to release a version: yarn release (you will be asked what version bump to apply)
  7. Create a PR for the release branch to merge into master

Code and documentation copyright 2019 LumApps. Code released under the MIT license.

