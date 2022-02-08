The first official LumApps Design System for AngularJS or React applications. LumX will help you design your applications faster and more easily. You will be able to use LumX with either the LumApps design styleguides or the Google Material Design specifications.
To start to use LumX, you can either:
yarn add @lumx/<angularjs|react>
# Or
npm install @lumx/<angularjs|react>
git clone https://github.com/lumapps/design-system.git
LumX's documentation is included in the "demo" directory. The demo/documentation site is built with Webpack and may be run locally. You can also find an online version of the demo and documentation site at https://design.lumapps.com.
Please refer to our contributing guidelines.
Yarn dependency manager is recommended to launch the project. Check out the official installation documentation if not installed. You will need Yarn to execute the automatic setup script as well as for publishing the package.
For an automatic installation:
yarn install
Git hooks are optional, they provide lint and commit message validation on commit if you install them with the command:
yarn setup:git-hooks
You can uninstall the git hooks using
yarn clean:git-hooks.
For development server:
yarn start
You can then open your browser to http://localhost:4000/ to access the demo and test site.
You can also execute a Storybook to develop your components, in order to that you just need to execute:
yarn storybook:react
Note: storybook is currently configured for React components.
you can build LumX by using:
yarn build
This will produce the target build for
@lumx/core,
@lumx/angularjs,
@lumx/react and the demo site.
release/vX.Y.Z) based on
master
git push origin release/vX.Y.Z)
npm login
yarn
yarn build
yarn release --dist-tag <npm-tag> vX.Y.Z-alpha.N
--dist-tag <npm-tag> option is used to avoid replacing the
latest tag on NPM
yarn release
(you will be asked what version bump to apply)
Code and documentation copyright 2019 LumApps. Code released under the MIT license.