UIkit is a lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces.
UIkit is an Open Source project developed by YOOtheme.
You have the following options to get UIkit:
npm install uikit
yarn add uikit
git clone git://github.com/uikit/uikit.git
To always have the latest development version of UIkit, even before a release, you may want to use npm or yarn with the
dev tag.
npm install uikit@dev
yarn add uikit@dev
Finding bugs, sending pull requests or improving our docs - any contribution is welcome and highly appreciated. To get started, head over to our contribution guidelines. Thanks!
UIkit is maintained by using the Semantic Versioning Specification (SemVer).
Copyright YOOtheme GmbH under the MIT license.