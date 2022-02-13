openbase logo
@lumino/coreutils

by jupyterlab
1.11.1 (see all)

Lumino is a library for building interactive web applications

Overview

Readme

Lumino

Lumino

Lumino is a set of JavaScript packages, written in TypeScript, that provide a rich toolkit of widgets, layouts, events, and data structures. These enable developers to construct extensible high-performance desktop-like web applications, such as JupyterLab. Lumino was formerly known as PhosphorJS.

Lumino is Jupyter project and follows the Jupyter Community Guides and Code of Conduct.

Examples

JupyterLab

JupyterLab is an extensible environment for interactive and reproducible computing.

You can try it live in a web browser (without installing anything) by clicking on the link below:

Binder

jupyterlab

Examples in the repository

This repository contains several examples making use of Lumino Widgets such as the DockPanel and the DataGrid.

The example can be interacted with live in the browser by following this link:

Binder

examples-binder

External Examples

Usage

To learn more on how to use Lumino, check out the documentation: https://lumino.readthedocs.io/en/latest/

Development

See CONTRIBUTING.md to know how to contribute and set up a development environment.

