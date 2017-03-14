This module offers simple bindings for the C time.h APIs.
It also offers an extended native
Date object with
getTimezone()
and
setTimezone() functions, which aren't normally part of JavaScript.
node-time is available through npm:
$ npm install time
var time = require('time');
// Create a new Date instance, representing the current instant in time
var now = new time.Date();
now.setTimezone("America/Los_Angeles");
// `.getDate()`, `.getDay()`, `.getHours()`, etc.
// will return values according to UTC-8
now.setTimezone("America/New_York");
// `.getDate()`, `.getDay()`, `.getHours()`, etc.
// will return values according to UTC-5
// You can also set the timezone during instantiation
var azDate = new time.Date(2010, 0, 1, 'America/Phoenix');
azDate.getTimezone(); // 'America/Phoenix'
Date object
node-time provides a convenient
time.Date object, which is its own Date
constructor independent from your own (or the global) Date object. There are often
times, however, when you would like the benefits of node-time on all Date
instances. To extend the global Date object, simply pass it in as an argument to
the node-time module when requiring:
var time = require('time')(Date);
var d = new Date();
d.setTimezone('UTC');
A special
Date constructor that returns a "super" Date instance, that has
magic timezone capabilities! You can also pass a
timezone as the last
argument in order to have a Date instance in the specified timezone.
var now = new time.Date();
var another = new time.Date('Aug 9, 1995', 'UTC');
var more = new time.Date(1970, 0, 1, 'Europe/Amsterdam');
Sets the timezone for the
Date instance. By default this function makes it so
that calls to
getHours(),
getDays(),
getMinutes(), etc. will be relative to
the timezone specified. If you pass
true in as the second argument, then
instead of adjusting the local "get" functions to match the specified timezone,
instead the internal state of the Date instance is changed, such that the local
"get" functions retain their values from before the setTimezone call.
date.setTimezone("America/Argentina/San_Juan")
// Default behavior:
a = new time.Date()
a.toString()
// 'Wed Aug 31 2011 09:45:31 GMT-0700 (PDT)'
a.setTimezone('UTC')
a.toString()
// 'Wed Aug 31 2011 16:45:31 GMT+0000 (UTC)'
// Relative behavior:
b = new time.Date()
b.toString()
// 'Wed Aug 31 2011 10:48:03 GMT-0700 (PDT)'
b.setTimezone('UTC', true)
b.toString()
// 'Wed Aug 31 2011 10:48:03 GMT+0000 (UTC)'
Returns a String containing the currently configured timezone for the date instance.
This must be called after
setTimezone() has been called.
date.getTimezone();
// "America/Argentina/San_Juan"
Returns the abbreviated timezone name, also taking daylight savings into consideration. Useful for the presentation layer of a Date instance.
date.getTimezoneAbbr();
// "ART"
Same as the native JavaScript
Date.parse() function, only this version allows
for a second, optional,
timezone argument, which specifies the timezone in
which the date string parsing will be resolved against. This function is also
aliased as
time.parse().
time.Date.parse("1970, January 1"); // <- Local Time
// 28800000
time.Date.parse("1970, January 1", "Europe/Copenhagen");
// -3600000
time.Date.parse("1970, January 1", "UTC");
// 0
Transforms a "regular" Date instance into one of
node-time's "extended" Date instances.
var d = new Date();
// `d.setTimezone()` does not exist...
time.extend(d);
d.setTimezone("UTC");
Binding for
time(). Returns the number of seconds since Jan 1, 1900 UTC.
These two are equivalent:
time.time();
// 1299827226
Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000);
// 1299827226
Binding for
tzset(). Sets up the timezone information that
localtime() will
use based on the specified timezone variable, or the current
process.env.TZ
value if none is specified. Returns an Object containing information about the
newly set timezone, or throws an Error if no timezone information could be loaded
for the specified timezone.
time.tzset('US/Pacific');
// { tzname: [ 'PST', 'PDT' ],
// timezone: 28800,
// daylight: 1 }
Binding for
localtime(). Accepts a Number with the number of seconds since the
Epoch (i.e. the result of
time()), and returns a "broken-down" Object
representation of the timestamp, according the the currently configured timezone
(see
tzset()).
time.localtime(Date.now()/1000);
// { seconds: 38,
// minutes: 7,
// hours: 23,
// dayOfMonth: 10,
// month: 2,
// year: 111,
// dayOfWeek: 4,
// dayOfYear: 68,
// isDaylightSavings: false,
// gmtOffset: -28800,
// timezone: 'PST' }
The
currentTimezone property always contains a String to the current timezone
being used by
node-time. This property is reset every time the
tzset()
function is called. Individual
time.Date instances may have independent
timezone settings than what this one is...