This module offers simple bindings for the C time.h APIs. It also offers an extended native Date object with getTimezone() and setTimezone() functions, which aren't normally part of JavaScript.

Installation

node-time is available through npm:

$ npm install time

Example

var time = require ( 'time' ); var now = new time.Date(); now.setTimezone( "America/Los_Angeles" ); now.setTimezone( "America/New_York" ); var azDate = new time.Date( 2010 , 0 , 1 , 'America/Phoenix' ); azDate.getTimezone();

node-time provides a convenient time.Date object, which is its own Date constructor independent from your own (or the global) Date object. There are often times, however, when you would like the benefits of node-time on all Date instances. To extend the global Date object, simply pass it in as an argument to the node-time module when requiring:

var time = require ( 'time' )( Date ); var d = new Date (); d.setTimezone( 'UTC' );

API

A special Date constructor that returns a "super" Date instance, that has magic timezone capabilities! You can also pass a timezone as the last argument in order to have a Date instance in the specified timezone.

var now = new time.Date(); var another = new time.Date( 'Aug 9, 1995' , 'UTC' ); var more = new time.Date( 1970 , 0 , 1 , 'Europe/Amsterdam' );

Sets the timezone for the Date instance. By default this function makes it so that calls to getHours() , getDays() , getMinutes() , etc. will be relative to the timezone specified. If you pass true in as the second argument, then instead of adjusting the local "get" functions to match the specified timezone, instead the internal state of the Date instance is changed, such that the local "get" functions retain their values from before the setTimezone call.

date.setTimezone( "America/Argentina/San_Juan" ) a = new time.Date() a.toString() a.setTimezone( 'UTC' ) a.toString() b = new time.Date() b.toString() b.setTimezone( 'UTC' , true ) b.toString()

Returns a String containing the currently configured timezone for the date instance. This must be called after setTimezone() has been called.

date.getTimezone();

Returns the abbreviated timezone name, also taking daylight savings into consideration. Useful for the presentation layer of a Date instance.

date.getTimezoneAbbr();

Same as the native JavaScript Date.parse() function, only this version allows for a second, optional, timezone argument, which specifies the timezone in which the date string parsing will be resolved against. This function is also aliased as time.parse() .

time.Date.parse( "1970, January 1" ); time.Date.parse( "1970, January 1" , "Europe/Copenhagen" ); time.Date.parse( "1970, January 1" , "UTC" );

Transforms a "regular" Date instance into one of node-time 's "extended" Date instances.

var d = new Date (); time.extend(d); d.setTimezone( "UTC" );

time() -> Number

Binding for time() . Returns the number of seconds since Jan 1, 1900 UTC. These two are equivalent:

time.time(); Math .floor( Date .now() / 1000 );

tzset(timezone) -> Object

Binding for tzset() . Sets up the timezone information that localtime() will use based on the specified timezone variable, or the current process.env.TZ value if none is specified. Returns an Object containing information about the newly set timezone, or throws an Error if no timezone information could be loaded for the specified timezone.

time.tzset( 'US/Pacific' );

localtime(Number) -> Object

Binding for localtime() . Accepts a Number with the number of seconds since the Epoch (i.e. the result of time() ), and returns a "broken-down" Object representation of the timestamp, according the the currently configured timezone (see tzset() ).

time.localtime( Date .now()/ 1000 );

currentTimezone -> String