AngularJS MultiSelect

Pure AngularJS directive which creates a dropdown button with multiple or single selections. Doesn't require jQuery and works well with other Javascript libraries.

Demo & How To

Go to http://isteven.github.io/angular-multi-select

Current Version

4.0.0

Change Log

See CHANGELOG.md. For those who's upgrading from version 2.x.x, do note that this version is not backward-compatible. Please read the manual thoroughly and update your code accordingly.

Test

Install all the packages using npm i command

command Run karma start command to run test cases.

Bug Reporting

Please follow these steps:

READ THE MANUAL AGAIN. You might have missed something. This includes the MINIMUM ANGULARJS VERSION and the SUPPORTED BROWSERS. The next step is to search in Github's issue section first. There might already be an answer for similar issue. Do check both open and closed issues. If there's no previous issue found, then please create a new issue in https://github.com/isteven/angular-multi-select/issues. Please replicate the problem in JSFiddle or Plunker (or any other online JS collaboration tool), and include the URL in the issue you are creating. When you're done, please close the issue you've created.

Licence

Released under the MIT license:

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Ignatius Steven (https://github.com/isteven)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.