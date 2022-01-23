This library provides everything needed to create custom H5P servers running on NodeJS. It is written in TypeScript and fully typed, which makes it much easier to work with than the official PHP server. Of course, it's also possible to use this library in projects with JavaScript (ES5) and you will still profit from the typings by getting code completion in your IDE.

The library is not an out-of-the-box solution to get a standalone H5P application. It's still your job to integrate this library into your own NodeJS server. This is called an "implementation" or "plugin" in H5P terminology. The implementation is responsible for exposing HTTP endpoints, persisting data and calling maintenance functions. This library is not an out-of-the-box solution to get a standalone H5P server.

Check out the GitBook documentation for details on how to use this library.

Additional related packages

@lumieducation/h5p-server is one of several packages by Lumi Education that work in conjunction to simplify creating H5P applications. They are all managed in the h5p-nodejs-library monorepo on GitHub and are available on NPM.

Package name Functionality used in @lumieducation/h5p-server the core package to run H5P in NodeJS backend @lumieducation/h5p-express routes and controllers for Express backend @lumieducation/h5p-webcomponents native web components to display the H5P player and editor in the browser frontend @lumieducation/h5p-react React components with the same functionality as the native web components frontend @lumieducation/h5p-mongos3 storage classes for MongoDB and S3 backend @lumieducation/h5p-html-exporter an optional component that can create bundled HTML files for exporting backend

Examples

There are two example implementations that illustrate how the packages can be used:

Example type Tech stack Location server-side-rendering server: Express with JS template rendering client: static HTML, some React for library management /packages/h5p-examples Single Page Application server: Express with REST endpoints client: React /packages/h5p-rest-example-server /packages/h5p-rest-example-client

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. The versions of all packages of the monorepo are all increased at the same time, so you should always update all packages at once. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE v3 License - see the LICENSE file for details

Support

This work obtained financial support for development from the German BMBF-sponsored research project "CARO - Care Reflection Online" (FKN: 01PD15012).

