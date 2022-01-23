openbase logo
h5p-nodejs-library is a collection of server and client-side packages that help you use H5P with a NodeJS backend

Readme

@lumieducation/h5p-express

This library provides routes for Express that simplify using @lumieducation/h5p-server if you use Express.

Check out the GitBook documentation for details on how to use this package.

@lumieducation/h5p-express is one of several packages by Lumi Education that work in conjunction to simplify creating H5P applications. They are all managed in the h5p-nodejs-library monorepo on GitHub and are available on NPM.

Package nameFunctionalityused in
@lumieducation/h5p-serverthe core package to run H5P in NodeJSbackend
@lumieducation/h5p-expressroutes and controllers for Expressbackend
@lumieducation/h5p-webcomponentsnative web components to display the H5P player and editor in the browserfrontend
@lumieducation/h5p-reactReact components with the same functionality as the native web componentsfrontend
@lumieducation/h5p-mongos3storage classes for MongoDB and S3backend
@lumieducation/h5p-html-exporteran optional component that can create bundled HTML files for exportingbackend

Examples

There are two example implementations that illustrate how the packages can be used:

Example typeTech stackLocation
server-side-renderingserver: Express with JS template rendering client: static HTML, some React for library management/packages/h5p-examples
Single Page Applicationserver: Express with REST endpoints client: React/packages/h5p-rest-example-server /packages/h5p-rest-example-client

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. The versions of all packages of the monorepo are all increased at the same time, so you should always update all packages at once. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE v3 License - see the LICENSE file for details

Support

This work obtained financial support for development from the German BMBF-sponsored research project "CARO - Care Reflection Online" (FKN: 01PD15012).

Read more about them at the following websites:

