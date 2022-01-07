npm install angular-gridster2 --save
Should work out of the box with webpack, respectively angular-cli.
import { GridsterModule } from 'angular-gridster2';
@NgModule({
imports: [ GridsterModule ],
...
})
What Angular supports here
<gridster [options]="options">
<gridster-item [item]="item" *ngFor="let item of dashboard">
<!-- your content here -->
</gridster-item>
</gridster>
Initialize a simple dashboard:
import { GridsterConfig, GridsterItem } from 'angular-gridster2';
options: GridsterConfig;
dashboard: Array<GridsterItem>;
static itemChange(item, itemComponent) {
console.info('itemChanged', item, itemComponent);
}
static itemResize(item, itemComponent) {
console.info('itemResized', item, itemComponent);
}
ngOnInit() {
this.options = {
itemChangeCallback: AppComponent.itemChange,
itemResizeCallback: AppComponent.itemResize,
};
this.dashboard = [
{cols: 2, rows: 1, y: 0, x: 0},
{cols: 2, rows: 2, y: 0, x: 2}
];
}
changedOptions() {
this.options.api.optionsChanged();
}
removeItem(item) {
this.dashboard.splice(this.dashboard.indexOf(item), 1);
}
addItem() {
this.dashboard.push({});
}
iFrames can interfere with drag/resize of widgets. For a workaround please read this issue #233
Option 1 (without text selection):
<gridster-item>
<div (mousedown)="$event.stopPropagation()" (touchstart)="$event.stopPropagation()">
Some content to click without dragging the widget
</div>
<div class="item-buttons">
<button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="drag-handler">
<md-icon>open_with</md-icon>
</button>
<button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="remove-button" (click)="removeItem($event, item)"
(touchstart)="removeItem($event, item)" mdTooltip="Remove">
<md-icon>clear</md-icon>
</button>
</div>
</gridster-item>
Option 2 (with text selection):
<gridster-item>
<div class="gridster-item-content">
Some content to select and click without dragging the widget
</div>
<div class="item-buttons">
<button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="drag-handler">
<md-icon>open_with</md-icon>
</button>
<button md-icon-button md-raised-button class="remove-button" (click)="removeItem($event, item)"
(touchstart)="removeItem($event, item)" mdTooltip="Remove">
<md-icon>clear</md-icon>
</button>
</div>
</gridster-item>
@ea20140129 @matpag (Mattia Pagini) @DerekJDev (Derek Johnson)
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2022 Tiberiu Zuld