Angular implementation of angular-gridster Demo

Requires Angular 13.x

For other Angular versions check the other branches.

Install

npm install angular-gridster2 --save

Should work out of the box with webpack, respectively angular-cli.

import { GridsterModule } from 'angular-gridster2' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ GridsterModule ], ... })

Browser support

What Angular supports here

How to use

< gridster [ options ]= "options" > < gridster-item [ item ]= "item" * ngFor = "let item of dashboard" > </ gridster-item > </ gridster >

Initialize a simple dashboard:

import { GridsterConfig, GridsterItem } from 'angular-gridster2' ; options: GridsterConfig; dashboard: Array <GridsterItem>; static itemChange(item, itemComponent) { console .info( 'itemChanged' , item, itemComponent); } static itemResize(item, itemComponent) { console .info( 'itemResized' , item, itemComponent); } ngOnInit() { this .options = { itemChangeCallback: AppComponent.itemChange, itemResizeCallback: AppComponent.itemResize, }; this .dashboard = [ {cols: 2 , rows: 1 , y: 0 , x: 0 }, {cols: 2 , rows: 2 , y: 0 , x: 2 } ]; } changedOptions() { this .options.api.optionsChanged(); } removeItem(item) { this .dashboard.splice( this .dashboard.indexOf(item), 1 ); } addItem() { this .dashboard.push({}); }

Note: The gridster will take all the available space from the parent. It will not size depending on content. The parent of the component needs to have a size.

Having iFrame in widgets content

iFrames can interfere with drag/resize of widgets. For a workaround please read this issue #233

Interact with content without dragging

Option 1 (without text selection):

< gridster-item > < div ( mousedown )= "$event.stopPropagation()" ( touchstart )= "$event.stopPropagation()" > Some content to click without dragging the widget </ div > < div class = "item-buttons" > < button md-icon-button md-raised-button class = "drag-handler" > < md-icon > open_with </ md-icon > </ button > < button md-icon-button md-raised-button class = "remove-button" ( click )= "removeItem($event, item)" ( touchstart )= "removeItem($event, item)" mdTooltip = "Remove" > < md-icon > clear </ md-icon > </ button > </ div > </ gridster-item >

Option 2 (with text selection):

< gridster-item > < div class = "gridster-item-content" > Some content to select and click without dragging the widget </ div > < div class = "item-buttons" > < button md-icon-button md-raised-button class = "drag-handler" > < md-icon > open_with </ md-icon > </ button > < button md-icon-button md-raised-button class = "remove-button" ( click )= "removeItem($event, item)" ( touchstart )= "removeItem($event, item)" mdTooltip = "Remove" > < md-icon > clear </ md-icon > </ button > </ div > </ gridster-item >

Supporters

@ea20140129 @matpag (Mattia Pagini) @DerekJDev (Derek Johnson)

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2022 Tiberiu Zuld