A magical documentation site generator.
Gold Sponsor via Open Collective
develop branch preview
Look at this tutorial
These projects are using docsify to generate their sites. Pull requests welcome 😊
Move to awesome-docsify
|Project
|Description
|docute
|📜 Effortlessly documentation done right
|docpress
|Documentation website generator
You can use Gitpod(A free online VS Code-like IDE) for contributing. With single click it'll launch a workspace and automatically:
npm run dev.
So that you can start straight away.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git add . && git commit -m 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
npm run bootstrap && npm run dev
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Vercel has given us a Pro account.