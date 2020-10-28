A tiny (~230B) and fast UUID (v4) generator for Node and the browser.
This module offers two modes for your needs:
@lukeed/uuid
Math.random to produce UUIDs.
@lukeed/uuid/secure
crypto module.
Important:
Version
1.0.0only offered a "secure" implementation.
In
v2.0.0, this is now exported as the
"@lukeed/uuid/secure"entry.
Additionally, this module is preconfigured for native ESM support in Node.js with fallback to CommonJS. It will also work with any Rollup and webpack configuration.
$ npm install --save @lukeed/uuid
There are two "versions" of
@lukeed/uuid available:
@lukeed/uuid
Size (gzip): 231 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD
Relies on
Math.random, which means that, while faster, this mode is not cryptographically secure.
Works in Node.js and all browsers.
@lukeed/uuid/secure
Size (gzip): 235 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD
Relies on the environment's
crypto module in order to produce cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) values.
Works in all versions of Node.js. Works in all browsers with
crypto.getRandomValues() support.
import { v4 as uuid } from '@lukeed/uuid';
import { v4 as secure } from '@lukeed/uuid/secure';
uuid(); //=> '400fa120-5e9f-411e-94bd-2a23f6695704'
uuid(); //=> 'cd6ffb4d-2eda-4c84-aef5-71eb360ac8c5'
secure(); //=> '8641f70e-8112-4168-9d81-d38170bfa612'
secure(); //=> 'd175fabc-2a4d-475f-be56-29ba8104c2f2'
Returns:
string
Creates a new Version 4 (random) RFC4122 UUID.
Running on Node.js v12.18.4
Validation:
✔ String.replace(Math.random)
✔ String.replace(crypto)
✔ uuid/v4
✔ @lukeed/uuid
✔ @lukeed/uuid/secure
Benchmark:
String.replace(Math.random) x 381,358 ops/sec ±0.31% (93 runs sampled)
String.replace(crypto) x 15,842 ops/sec ±1.16% (86 runs sampled)
uuid/v4 x 1,259,600 ops/sec ±0.45% (91 runs sampled)
@lukeed/uuid x 6,384,840 ops/sec ±0.22% (95 runs sampled)
@lukeed/uuid/secure x 5,439,096 ops/sec ±0.23% (98 runs sampled)
The reason why this UUID.V4 implementation is so much faster is two-fold:
1) It composes an output with hexadecimal pairs (from a cached dictionary) instead of single characters. 2) It allocates a larger Buffer/ArrayBuffer up front (expensive) and slices off chunks as needed (cheap).
In the
@lukeed/uuid/secure module, The internal ArrayBuffer is 4096 bytes, which supplies 256
uuid.v4() invocations. However, the default module preallocates 256 invocations using less memory upfront.
A larger buffer would result in higher performance over time, but I found this to be a good balance of performance and memory space.
MIT © Luke Edwards