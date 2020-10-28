A tiny (~230B) and fast UUID (v4) generator for Node and the browser.

This module offers two modes for your needs:

@lukeed/uuid

The default is "non-secure", which uses Math.random to produce UUIDs.

The default is "non-secure", which uses to produce UUIDs. @lukeed/uuid/secure

The "secure" mode produces cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) UUIDs using the current environment's crypto module.

Important:

Version 1.0.0 only offered a "secure" implementation.

In v2.0.0 , this is now exported as the "@lukeed/uuid/secure" entry.

Additionally, this module is preconfigured for native ESM support in Node.js with fallback to CommonJS. It will also work with any Rollup and webpack configuration.

Install

$ npm install --save /uuid

Modes

There are two "versions" of @lukeed/uuid available:

Size (gzip): 231 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Relies on Math.random , which means that, while faster, this mode is not cryptographically secure.

Works in Node.js and all browsers.

Size (gzip): 235 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Relies on the environment's crypto module in order to produce cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) values.

Works in all versions of Node.js. Works in all browsers with crypto.getRandomValues() support.

Usage

import { v4 as uuid } from '@lukeed/uuid' ; import { v4 as secure } from '@lukeed/uuid/secure' ; uuid(); uuid(); secure(); secure();

API

Returns: string

Creates a new Version 4 (random) RFC4122 UUID.

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v12.18.4

Validation : ✔ String.replace(Math.random) ✔ String.replace(crypto) ✔ uuid/v4 ✔ @lukeed /uuid ✔ @lukeed /uuid/secure Benchmark : String.replace(Math.random) x 381 , 358 ops/sec ± 0.31% ( 93 runs sampled) String.replace(crypto) x 15 , 842 ops/sec ± 1.16% ( 86 runs sampled) uuid/v4 x 1 , 259 , 600 ops/sec ± 0.45% ( 91 runs sampled) @lukeed /uuid x 6 , 384 , 840 ops/sec ± 0.22% ( 95 runs sampled) @lukeed /uuid/secure x 5 , 439 , 096 ops/sec ± 0.23% ( 98 runs sampled)

Performance

The reason why this UUID.V4 implementation is so much faster is two-fold:

1) It composes an output with hexadecimal pairs (from a cached dictionary) instead of single characters. 2) It allocates a larger Buffer/ArrayBuffer up front (expensive) and slices off chunks as needed (cheap).

In the @lukeed/uuid/secure module, The internal ArrayBuffer is 4096 bytes, which supplies 256 uuid.v4() invocations. However, the default module preallocates 256 invocations using less memory upfront.

A larger buffer would result in higher performance over time, but I found this to be a good balance of performance and memory space.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards