openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uui

@lukeed/uuid

by Luke Edwards
2.0.0 (see all)

A tiny (~230B)and fast UUID (V4) generator for Node and the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57.3K

GitHub Stars

336

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@lukeed/uuid CI codecov

A tiny (~230B) and fast UUID (v4) generator for Node and the browser.

This module offers two modes for your needs:

  • @lukeed/uuid
    The default is "non-secure", which uses Math.random to produce UUIDs.
  • @lukeed/uuid/secure
    The "secure" mode produces cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) UUIDs using the current environment's crypto module.

Important:
Version 1.0.0 only offered a "secure" implementation.
In v2.0.0, this is now exported as the "@lukeed/uuid/secure" entry.

Additionally, this module is preconfigured for native ESM support in Node.js with fallback to CommonJS. It will also work with any Rollup and webpack configuration.

Install

$ npm install --save @lukeed/uuid

Modes

There are two "versions" of @lukeed/uuid available:

@lukeed/uuid

Size (gzip): 231 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Relies on Math.random, which means that, while faster, this mode is not cryptographically secure.
Works in Node.js and all browsers.

@lukeed/uuid/secure

Size (gzip): 235 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

Relies on the environment's crypto module in order to produce cryptographically secure (CSPRNG) values.
Works in all versions of Node.js. Works in all browsers with crypto.getRandomValues() support.

Usage

import { v4 as uuid } from '@lukeed/uuid';
import { v4 as secure } from '@lukeed/uuid/secure';

uuid(); //=> '400fa120-5e9f-411e-94bd-2a23f6695704'
uuid(); //=> 'cd6ffb4d-2eda-4c84-aef5-71eb360ac8c5'

secure(); //=> '8641f70e-8112-4168-9d81-d38170bfa612'
secure(); //=> 'd175fabc-2a4d-475f-be56-29ba8104c2f2'

API

uuid.v4()

Returns: string

Creates a new Version 4 (random) RFC4122 UUID.

Benchmarks

Running on Node.js v12.18.4

Validation:
  ✔ String.replace(Math.random)
  ✔ String.replace(crypto)
  ✔ uuid/v4
  ✔ @lukeed/uuid
  ✔ @lukeed/uuid/secure

Benchmark:
  String.replace(Math.random)  x    381,358 ops/sec ±0.31% (93 runs sampled)
  String.replace(crypto)       x     15,842 ops/sec ±1.16% (86 runs sampled)
  uuid/v4                      x  1,259,600 ops/sec ±0.45% (91 runs sampled)
  @lukeed/uuid                 x  6,384,840 ops/sec ±0.22% (95 runs sampled)
  @lukeed/uuid/secure          x  5,439,096 ops/sec ±0.23% (98 runs sampled)

Performance

The reason why this UUID.V4 implementation is so much faster is two-fold:

1) It composes an output with hexadecimal pairs (from a cached dictionary) instead of single characters. 2) It allocates a larger Buffer/ArrayBuffer up front (expensive) and slices off chunks as needed (cheap).

In the @lukeed/uuid/secure module, The internal ArrayBuffer is 4096 bytes, which supplies 256 uuid.v4() invocations. However, the default module preallocates 256 invocations using less memory upfront.

A larger buffer would result in higher performance over time, but I found this to be a good balance of performance and memory space.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial