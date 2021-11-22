A tiny (~90B) isomorphic wrapper for
crypto.randomBytesin Node.js and browsers.
Why?
This package allows you/dependents to import a cryptographically secure generator (CSPRNG) without worrying about (aka, checking the runtime environment for) the different
crypto implementations. Instead, by extracting a
random function into a third-party/external package, one can rely on bundlers and/or module resolution to load the correct implementation for the desired environment.
In other words, one can include the browser-specific implementation when bundling for the browser, completely ignoring the Node.js code – or vice versa.
By default, this module is set up to work with Rollup, webpack, and Node's native ESM and CommonJS path resolutions.
$ npm install --save @lukeed/csprng
General Usage
// Rely on bundlers/environment detection
import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng';
const array = random(12);
// browser => Uint8Array(12) [...]
// Node.js => <Buffer ...>
Specific Environment
// Choose the "browser" implementation explicitly.
//=> ! NOTE ! Will break in Node.js environments!
import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng/browser';
const array = random(1024);
//=> Uint8Array(1024) [...]
// ---
// Choose the "node" implementation explicitly.
//=> ! NOTE ! Will break in browser environments!
import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng/node';
const array = random(1024);
//=> <Buffer ...>
Returns:
Buffer or
Uint8Array
Returns a typed array of given
length.
Type:
Number
The desired length of your output TypedArray.
MIT © Luke Edwards