@lukeed/csprng

by Luke Edwards
1.0.1 (see all)

A tiny (~90B) isomorphic wrapper for `crypto.randomBytes` in Node.js and browsers.

Readme

@lukeed/csprng CI codecov

A tiny (~90B) isomorphic wrapper for crypto.randomBytes in Node.js and browsers.

Why?

This package allows you/dependents to import a cryptographically secure generator (CSPRNG) without worrying about (aka, checking the runtime environment for) the different crypto implementations. Instead, by extracting a random function into a third-party/external package, one can rely on bundlers and/or module resolution to load the correct implementation for the desired environment.

In other words, one can include the browser-specific implementation when bundling for the browser, completely ignoring the Node.js code – or vice versa.

By default, this module is set up to work with Rollup, webpack, and Node's native ESM and CommonJS path resolutions.

Install

$ npm install --save @lukeed/csprng

Usage

General Usage

// Rely on bundlers/environment detection
import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng';

const array = random(12);
// browser => Uint8Array(12) [...]
// Node.js => <Buffer ...>

Specific Environment

// Choose the "browser" implementation explicitly.
//=> ! NOTE ! Will break in Node.js environments!
import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng/browser';

const array = random(1024);
//=> Uint8Array(1024) [...]

// ---

// Choose the "node" implementation explicitly.
//=> ! NOTE ! Will break in browser environments!
import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng/node';

const array = random(1024);
//=> <Buffer ...>

API

random(length)

Returns: Buffer or Uint8Array

Returns a typed array of given length.

length

Type: Number

The desired length of your output TypedArray.

  • uid - A tiny (134B) and fast utility to randomize unique IDs of fixed length
  • @lukeed/uuid - A tiny (230B), fast, and cryptographically secure UUID (V4) generator for Node and the browser

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

