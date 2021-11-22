A tiny (~90B) isomorphic wrapper for crypto.randomBytes in Node.js and browsers.

Why?

This package allows you/dependents to import a cryptographically secure generator (CSPRNG) without worrying about (aka, checking the runtime environment for) the different crypto implementations. Instead, by extracting a random function into a third-party/external package, one can rely on bundlers and/or module resolution to load the correct implementation for the desired environment.

In other words, one can include the browser-specific implementation when bundling for the browser, completely ignoring the Node.js code – or vice versa.

By default, this module is set up to work with Rollup, webpack, and Node's native ESM and CommonJS path resolutions.

Install

$ npm install --save /csprng

Usage

General Usage

import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng' ; const array = random( 12 );

Specific Environment

import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng/browser' ; const array = random( 1024 ); import { random } from '@lukeed/csprng/node' ; const array = random( 1024 );

API

Returns: Buffer or Uint8Array

Returns a typed array of given length .

length

Type: Number

The desired length of your output TypedArray.

Related

uid - A tiny (134B) and fast utility to randomize unique IDs of fixed length

@lukeed/uuid - A tiny (230B), fast, and cryptographically secure UUID (V4) generator for Node and the browser

License

MIT © Luke Edwards