For details on the unmaintained status (and to help people with an automated migration to emotion), see #419.
Maintainable CSS with React
You will find instructions to install glamorous here.
You will find a getting started guide here.
You will find tutorials, examples, API documentation, and more at the glamorous website:
jest-glamor-react: Jest utilities for Glamor and React
glamorous-native: React Native component styling solved 💄
glamorous-primitives: style primitive interfaces with glamorous 💄
babel-plugin-glamorous-displayname: Automatically adds a
displayName to your glamorous components for a better debugging experience.
styled-system: Design system utilities for styled-components, glamorous, and other css-in-js libraries
glamorous-pseudo: Pseudo component to extend built-in GlamorousComponents
preact-glam: A tiny glamorous version for preact
glamorous-jsxstyle: jsxstyle components generated with glamorous
vscode-glamorous: A vscode extension for
glamorous,
glamorous-native and
glamorous-primitives.
glam-atom: Atom editor extension for
glamorous,
glamorous-native and
glamorous-primitives.
css-in-js: Atom editor extension making it easy to convert normal CSS format to CSS in JS format.
glamorous-redocx: style redocx components with glamorous 💄
stylelint-processor-glamorous: Lint glamorous and related css-in-js with stylelint.
With the release of
glamorous-primitives, now you can use glamorous with react-sketchapp to manage design systems and use React components for designs.
You can find documentation and related examples here.
You can use glamorous-stylus for styling React components with Stylus. Find detailed documentation here.
Who uses
glamorous? See other/USERS.md and add yourself if you use
glamorous!
This package was inspired by the work from people's work on the following projects:
There are actually quite a few solutions to the general problem of styling in React. This isn't the place for a full-on comparison of features, but I'm unaware of any which supports all of the features which this library supports.
If you need help, please fork this CodeSandbox and bring it up in the chat
Check out the FAQ.
A community member created this awesome t-shirt, and they're now available on Amazon! For every shirt purchased, GSM Studio will donate \$1 to Girls Who Code to support the next generation of programmers. The shirts come in various colors and sizes. In addition you can check out other clever t-shirts by GSM Studio.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️ 👀
Ives van Hoorne
💡
Gerardo Nardelli
📖
Chandan Rai
📖
BinHong Lee
📖
Paul Molluzzo
📖 💡
Sriram Thiagarajan
💻
Pavithra Kodmad
💡
Alessandro Arnodo
💻 📖 ⚠️
Jason Miller
👀
Kyle Welch
👀 💡
Javi Velasco
👀
Brandon Dail
👀
Jason Brown
👀
jackyho112
💻 ⚠️
Kurtis Kemple
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Bernardo Raposo
📖 💡
Ryan Delaney
💻
Anthony Ng
📖
Matthew Crutchfield
💡
Kye Hohenberger
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Bernard Lin
📖 🔌
Miguel Correa
💻
Brian Hough
💡
Erik Cupal
💻
Kok J Sam
💻
Oleg Proskurin
📖
Luke John
💻
FredericH
💡
Atticus White
📖 🔌
marzelin
💻
iwantmyname
🚇
Ethan Godt
Zill Ding
💻
Dan Bradley
💻
Lufty Wiranda
💻
Ansuman Shah
💻 📖
Travis LaDuke
💡
Aydın Çağrı Dumlu
🐛 💻
Maja Wichrowska
🐛
Tom Liu
📖
Siddharth Kshetrapal
⚠️ 🔧
WillowHQ
📖
Mohammad Rajabifard
🐛 📖
Omar Albacha
💻 📖
tdeschryver
💻 ⚠️
Dylan Mozlowski
💻
andretshurotshka
💻 ⚠️
Danila
⚠️
Junyoung Clare Jang
💻 ⚠️
Björn Ricks
🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
Tyler Deitz
💻
Shovan Chatterjee
📖
johnjessewood
💻
Daniel
💻 ⚠️
Ken Powers
🤔 💡
John Grishin
🐛 💻 ⚠️
Mordy Tikotzky
🐛 💻
Alasdair McLeay
💡
Ardamis Yeshak
🔧
Matthew Armstrong
⚠️
Wu Haotian
💻 ⚠️
Viktor Ivarsson
💻
Mitchell Hamilton
💻
Aaron Jensen
💻
Colin Howeth
💻 📖
Royston Shufflebotham
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT