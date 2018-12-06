STATUS: DEPRECATED AND UNMAINTAINED

For details on the unmaintained status (and to help people with an automated migration to emotion), see #419.



glamorous 💄



Maintainable CSS with React

Table of Contents

Installation

You will find instructions to install glamorous here.

Usage

You will find a getting started guide here.

Documentation

You will find tutorials, examples, API documentation, and more at the glamorous website:

Related projects

jest-glamor-react : Jest utilities for Glamor and React

: Jest utilities for Glamor and React glamorous-native : React Native component styling solved 💄

: React Native component styling solved 💄 glamorous-primitives : style primitive interfaces with glamorous 💄

: style primitive interfaces with glamorous 💄 babel-plugin-glamorous-displayname : Automatically adds a displayName to your glamorous components for a better debugging experience.

: Automatically adds a to your glamorous components for a better debugging experience. styled-system : Design system utilities for styled-components, glamorous, and other css-in-js libraries

: Design system utilities for styled-components, glamorous, and other css-in-js libraries glamorous-pseudo : Pseudo component to extend built-in GlamorousComponents

: Pseudo component to extend built-in GlamorousComponents preact-glam : A tiny glamorous version for preact

: A tiny glamorous version for preact glamorous-jsxstyle : jsxstyle components generated with glamorous

: jsxstyle components generated with glamorous vscode-glamorous : A vscode extension for glamorous , glamorous-native and glamorous-primitives .

: A vscode extension for , and . glam-atom : Atom editor extension for glamorous , glamorous-native and glamorous-primitives .

: Atom editor extension for , and . css-in-js : Atom editor extension making it easy to convert normal CSS format to CSS in JS format.

: Atom editor extension making it easy to convert normal CSS format to CSS in JS format. Convert CSS-in-JS: VSCode extension making it easy to convert normal CSS format to CSS in JS format.

glamorous-redocx : style redocx components with glamorous 💄

: style redocx components with glamorous 💄 stylelint-processor-glamorous : Lint glamorous and related css-in-js with stylelint.

Using glamorous with react-sketchapp

With the release of glamorous-primitives , now you can use glamorous with react-sketchapp to manage design systems and use React components for designs.

You can find documentation and related examples here.

Usage with Stylus

You can use glamorous-stylus for styling React components with Stylus. Find detailed documentation here.

Users

Who uses glamorous ? See other/USERS.md and add yourself if you use glamorous !

Inspiration

This package was inspired by the work from people's work on the following projects:

Other Solutions

There are actually quite a few solutions to the general problem of styling in React. This isn't the place for a full-on comparison of features, but I'm unaware of any which supports all of the features which this library supports.

Support

If you need help, please fork this CodeSandbox and bring it up in the chat

Got Questions?

Check out the FAQ.

Swag 👕

A community member created this awesome t-shirt, and they're now available on Amazon! For every shirt purchased, GSM Studio will donate \$1 to Girls Who Code to support the next generation of programmers. The shirts come in various colors and sizes. In addition you can check out other clever t-shirts by GSM Studio.

LICENSE

MIT