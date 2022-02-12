🔡 Vue input mask

Tiny input mask library for vue.js based on text-mask-core (~5kb) exposed as directive. No dependencies

🎨 Playground on the Web

https://codesandbox.io/s/m3q1m5yp9x (interactive playground with webpack and ESM)

https://jsfiddle.net/probil/c6fjjzn6/ (simple interactive playground with UMD)

https://v-mask-demo.netlify.com/ (just preview)

✔️ Browser Support

74+ ✔️ 66+ ✔️ 12+ ✔️ 46+ ✔️ 17+ ✔️ 11+ ✔️ 12+ ✔️ 67+ ✔️ 8.2+ ✔️

We support only browsers with global usage statistics greater then 1%, last 2 version of each browser but not dead browsers. Library may work in older browser but we don't not guarantee that. You may need addition polyfills to make it work.

💿 Installation

This version requires Vue 2.X. If you are looking for Vue 1.X, check it here.

npm install v-mask

Initialization

ES2015 (Webpack/Rollup/Browserify/etc)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMask from 'v-mask' Vue.use(VueMask); import { VueMaskDirective } from 'v-mask' Vue.directive( 'mask' , VueMaskDirective); import { VueMaskFilter } from 'v-mask' Vue.filter( 'VMask' , VueMaskFilter)

UMD (Browser)

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/v-mask/dist/v-mask.min.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueMask.VueMaskPlugin); Vue.directive( 'mask' , VueMask.VueMaskDirective); </ script >

🚀 Usage

< input type = "text" v-mask = "'####-##'" v-model = "myInputModel" > < input type = "text" v-mask = "variableWithMask" v-model = "myInputModel" >

Notice: v-model is required starting from v1.1.0 , because a lot of bugs with HTMLElement event listeners and sync with Vue internals.

There is no reason to support using this lib for using without v-model but open the door for using on custom inputs.

Filter usage

The filter accepts a mask similarly to the directive, and might be useful when you need to render a raw value as masked without using an input (e.g. formatting currency).

< span > {{ '9999999999' | VMask('(###) ###-####') }} </ span > < span > {{ variableWithRawValue | VMask(variableWithMask) </ span >

⚙️ Configuration

Library provides several ways to apply the mask.

The first and the easiest one is to use default placeholders.

Default placeholders

This approach is good for simple cases. No configuration is required.

app.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMask from 'v-mask' Vue.use(VueMask)

<your_component>.vue :

<template> <input type="text" v-mask="'####-##'" v-model="myInputModel"> </template> <script> export default { data: () => ({ myInputModel: '' }) } </script>

Entering 56f473d4 in the input field will produce value 5647-34 in myInputModel variable.

Here is a list placeholders you can utilize by default:

Placeholder Format # Number (0-9) A Letter in any case (a-z,A-Z) N Number or letter (a-z,A-Z,0-9) X Any symbol ? Optional (next character)

Custom placeholders

While default placeholders are easy to use and straightforward, in reality we have to deal with more complex cases where validation can be tricky and unpredictable. In such cases it makes sense to define custom placeholders specific to the project or the domain.

To define them you should pass them as an object while installing plugin. Where:

key is the character in a mask

is the character in a mask value is regular expression used to verify entered symbol

You can disable any default placeholder by passing placeholder as a key and null as a value.

Any valid string character can be used as a placeholder (e.g. Cyrillic or Arabic)

app.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMask from 'v-mask' Vue.use(VueMask, { placeholders : { '#' : null , D : /\d/ , Я: /[\wа-яА-Я]/ , } })

<your_component>.vue :

<template> <input type="text" v-mask="'###-DDD-###-DDD'" v-model="myInputModel"> <!-- or with filter --> <span>{{ 123456 | VMask(mask) }}</span> </template> <script> export default { data: () => ({ myInputModel: '' }) } </script>

Entering 123456 in that input field will produce value ###-123-###-456 in myInputModel variable.

Array of RegExp

In some cases you might not want to define global placeholders either because you are dealing with unique input or you are facing conflicts for placeholders in several places.

In such cases you can supply array of per-char regular expressions or static characters to v-mask .

app.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMask from 'v-mask' Vue.use(VueMask)

<your_component>.vue :

<template> <input type="text" v-mask="mask" v-model="myInputModel"> <!-- or with filter --> <span>{{ 5555551234 | VMask(mask) }}</span> </template> <script> export default { data: () => ({ mask: ['(', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ') ', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/], myInputModel: '' }) } </script>

In this example entering 5555551234 in the input field will produce value (555) 555-1234 in myInputModel variable.

Notice: Keep in mind that library always verifies one character per regular expression. Trying to verify multiple charters in the same RegExp won't work.

Function

If custom placeholder and array of RegExps can't fit your needs there is one more way you can use to mask a value. The idea beneath is that you can write a function that is used by library to format the output.

This approach is super powerful but also more complex to write and understand so try previous ones first.

The function will be given a value from the input. It should return array of per-char regular expressions & static characters:

app.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMask from 'v-mask' Vue.use(VueMask)

<your_component>.vue :

<template> <input type="text" v-mask="timeRangeMask" v-model="myInputModel" placeholder="00:00-23:59"> <!-- or with filter --> <span>{{ '02532137' | VMask(timeRangeMask) }}</span> </template> <script> /** * Generate a time mask based on input value (23:59) * @param {string} value */ export function timeMask(value) { const hours = [ /[0-2]/, value.charAt(0) === '2' ? /[0-3]/ : /[0-9]/, ]; const minutes = [/[0-5]/, /[0-9]/]; return value.length > 2 ? [...hours, ':', ...minutes] : hours; } /** * Generate a time range mask based on input value (00:00-23:59) * @param {string} value */ export function timeRangeMask(value) { const numbers = value.replace(/[^0-9]/g, ''); if (numbers.length > 4) { return [...timeMask(numbers.substring(0, 4)), '-', ...timeMask(numbers.substring(4))]; } return [...timeMask(numbers)]; } export default { data: () => ({ timeRangeMask, myInputModel: '' }) } </script>

In this example entering 02532137 in the input field will produce valid time range 02:53-21:37 in myInputModel variable.

Text Mask Addons

Library supports Text Mask Addons, they are basically pre-generated functions (describe above) for advanced functionality like currency masking.

The usage is simple. Configure the addon as you want and pass the result to the v-mask as you would to text-mask-core .

app.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMask from 'v-mask' Vue.use(VueMask)

<your_component>.vue :

<template> <input type="text" v-mask="currencyMask" v-model="myInputModel" placeholder="$100.00"> <!-- or with filter --> <span>{{ '100' | VMask(currencyMask) }</span> </template> <script> import createNumberMask from 'text-mask-addons/dist/createNumberMask'; const currencyMask = createNumberMask({ prefix: '$', allowDecimal: true, includeThousandsSeparator: true, allowNegative: false, }); export default { data: () => ({ currencyMask, myInputModel: '' }) } </script>

In this example:

entering 1000000.00 in the input field will produce $1,000,000.00 in myInputModel variable

in the input field will produce in variable while entering 100 in the input field will produce $100

View the createNumberMask documentation for a full list of options available.

💉 Tests

Jest is used for unit-tests.

Unit-tests can be executed by typing this command in your terminal:

npm test

TestCafe is used of E2E testing.

E2E-tests can be executed by typing this command in your terminal:

npm test :e2e

⚓ Semantic Versioning Policy

This plugin follows semantic versioning.

📰 Changelog

We're using GitHub Releases.

🍻 Contributing

We're more than happy to see potential contributions, so don't hesitate. If you have any suggestions, ideas or problems feel free to add new issue, but first please make sure your question does not repeat previous ones.

Notice: You should make your changes only in src folder, don't try to edit files from dist as it compiled from src by babel and shouldn't be changes manually. Moreover, adding a proper tests for your PR drastically improves chances of merging.

🔒 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).