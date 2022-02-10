Luigi is a micro frontend JavaScript framework that enables you to create an administrative user interface driven by local and distributed views. Luigi allows a web application to communicate with the micro frontends which the application contains. To make sure the communication runs smoothly, you can easily configure the settings such as routing, navigation, authorization, and user experience elements.
Luigi consists of Luigi Core application and Luigi Client libraries. They establish secure communication between the core application and the micro frontend using postMessage API.
Read the Getting started guide to learn more about micro frontends and the structure of Luigi.
Luigi can run on any operating system and there are no specific requirements for installing it.
Follow the instructions in this document to install Luigi Core. Read this document to install the Luigi Client.
View the application examples to explore Luigi's features.
Go to the Luigi Fiddle site to see Luigi in action and configure a sample application.
For details, see Luigi documentation.
If you want to support Internet Explorer 11 in your application, install the
@luigi-project/core-ie11 package and update your Luigi imports as follows:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='/luigi-core/luigi-ie11.css'>
<!-- <link rel='stylesheet' href='/luigi-core/luigi.css'> -->
</head>
<body>
<script type="module" src="/luigi-core/luigi.js"></script>
<script nomodule src="/luigi-core/luigi-ie11.js"></script>
<!-- <script src="/luigi-core/luigi.js"></script> -->
</body>
</html>
Install the
@luigi-project/client-ie11 package and update your Luigi imports as follows:
import {
linkManager,
uxManager
} from '@luigi-project/client-ie11';
NOTE: The example applications are not fully compatible with IE11.
For security reasons, follow these guidelines when developing a micro frontend:
NOTE: Luigi follows these sandbox rules for iframes.
All projects in the repository use Prettier to format source code. Run the
npm install command in the root folder to install it along with husky, the Git hooks manager. Both tools ensure proper codebase formatting before committing it.
To ensure that existing features still work as expected after your changes, run unit tests using the
npm run test command in the core folder.
To ensure that existing features still work as expected after your changes, run UI tests from the Angular example application. Before running the tests, start the sample application by using the
npm start command in the application folder.
When the application is ready:
npm run e2e:open in the
test/e2e-test-application folder to start tests in the interactive mode.
npm run e2e:run in the
test/e2e-test-application folder to start tests in the headless browser.
Use these tests to ensure that applications written for previous versions of Luigi still work after Luigi gets updated with npm. Before running the tests, bundle Luigi by running
lerna run bundle in the main repository folder.
Install jq using the
brew install jq command. It is required for the script to work, however, you can omit it if the command you are using to run your tests is tagged
latest.
npm run test:compatibility in the main repository folder to start regression testing. The system will prompt you to select the previous version.
npm run test:compatibility -- --tag latest in the main repository folder to start regression testing with the last version preselected.
npm run test:compatibility -- --install --tag latest in the main repository folder to install dependencies, bundle Luigi and run the tests with the last version preselected.
If you have further questions about Luigi, you can contact us on our Slack channel. If you find a specific problem or bug, you can also open a GitHub issue on our repository. Please describe the problem and the steps to reproduce it in your issue.
Please refer to the CONTRIBUTING.md file in this repository for instrcutions on how to contribute to Luigi.
Please see our LICENSE for copyright and license information. Detailed information including third-party components and their licensing/copyright information is available via the REUSE tool.