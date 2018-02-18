Lightweight library for smooth scrolling anchors in React, tied to URL hash.

Land on correct anchor when page is loaded, based on URL hash value.

Scroll smoothly to anchors when URL hash changes. Easy links to sections with <a href='#sectionId'> .

. URL hash updates automatically to reflect section in view

Option to record history on hash changes

npm install --save react-scrollable-anchor

Examples

Live Demo or Source

To run examples locally, npm run example , then open your browser to localhost:3210.

Usage

1. Creating a scrollable anchor

Use the ScrollableAnchor tag to wrap any React element, making it a scrollable anchor.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import ScrollableAnchor from 'react-scrollable-anchor' export default class Page extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < a href = '#section1' > Go to section 1 </ a > < a href = '#section2' > Go to section 2 </ a > < ScrollableAnchor id = { ' section1 '}> < div > Hello World </ div > </ ScrollableAnchor > < ScrollableAnchor id = { ' section2 '}> < div > How are you world? </ div > </ ScrollableAnchor > </ div > ) } }

2. Configure

Access configureAnchors to customize scrolling and anchors.

Offset all scrollable anchors by a fixed amount

import { configureAnchors } from 'react-scrollable-anchor' configureAnchors({ offset : -60 , scrollDuration : 200 })

option default offset 0 scrollDuration 400 keepLastAnchorHash false

3. Utilities

A small toolkit of scrolling utilies for use with anchors

Jump to top of page in a way that plays nicely with scrollable anchors

import { goToTop } from 'react-scrollable-anchor' goToTop()

Scroll to any scrollable anchor, with option to record history

import { goToAnchor } from 'react-scrollable-anchor' goToAnchor( 'section1' ) goToAnchor( 'section1' , false ) goToAnchor( 'section1' , true )

Clear the URL hash without affecting scroll location at all

import { removeHash } from 'react-scrollable-anchor' removeHash()

Issues and feature requests

Please open issues on Github. Issues are easier to address if you include context and code samples.

Contributing

Please contribute!

Feel free to contact me at gabergg@gmail.com.