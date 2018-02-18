openbase logo
rsa

@ludois/react-scrollable-anchor

by Gabe G'Sell
0.6.4

Smooth scrolling anchors bound to URL hash

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

30

283

283

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

7

Package

2

2

MIT

MIT

Not Found

Not Found

No?

No?

Reviews

Reviews

Readme

react-scrollable-anchor

npm version

Lightweight library for smooth scrolling anchors in React, tied to URL hash.

  • Land on correct anchor when page is loaded, based on URL hash value.
  • Scroll smoothly to anchors when URL hash changes. Easy links to sections with <a href='#sectionId'>.
  • URL hash updates automatically to reflect section in view
  • Option to record history on hash changes
npm install --save react-scrollable-anchor

Examples

Live Demo or Source

To run examples locally, npm run example, then open your browser to localhost:3210.

Usage

1. Creating a scrollable anchor

Use the ScrollableAnchor tag to wrap any React element, making it a scrollable anchor.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ScrollableAnchor from 'react-scrollable-anchor'

export default class Page extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <a href='#section1'> Go to section 1 </a>
        <a href='#section2'> Go to section 2 </a>
        <ScrollableAnchor id={'section1'}>
          <div> Hello World </div>
        </ScrollableAnchor>
        <ScrollableAnchor id={'section2'}>
          <div> How are you world? </div>
        </ScrollableAnchor>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

2. Configure

Access configureAnchors to customize scrolling and anchors.

Offset all scrollable anchors by a fixed amount
import { configureAnchors } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'

// Offset all anchors by -60 to account for a fixed header
// and scroll more quickly than the default 400ms
configureAnchors({offset: -60, scrollDuration: 200})
Options:
optiondefault
offset0
scrollDuration400
keepLastAnchorHashfalse

3. Utilities

A small toolkit of scrolling utilies for use with anchors

Jump to top of page in a way that plays nicely with scrollable anchors
import { goToTop } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'

// scroll to top of the page
goToTop()
Scroll to any scrollable anchor, with option to record history
import { goToAnchor } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'

// scroll to #section1 without saving that hash update in history
goToAnchor('section1')
goToAnchor('section1', false)

// scroll to #section1, saving that hash update in history
goToAnchor('section1', true)
Clear the URL hash without affecting scroll location at all
import { removeHash } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'

// clear URL hash
removeHash()

Issues and feature requests

Please open issues on Github. Issues are easier to address if you include context and code samples.

Contributing

Please contribute!

Feedback or contact

Feel free to contact me at gabergg@gmail.com.

