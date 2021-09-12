esbuild-graphql-loader
This is a zero-dependency esbuild plugin that allows for the importing of GraphQL files.
This packages requires at least the following for
esbuild:
>=0.8.26
To install this package:
npm install --save @luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader esbuild graphql-tag
yarn add @luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader esbuild graphql-tag
Then, use the plugin like so:
import { build } from 'esbuild';
import graphqlLoaderPlugin from '@luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader';
build({
...otherOptions,
plugins: [graphqlLoaderPlugin()],
}).catch(() => {
process.exit(1);
});
With this in place, you should now be able to import GraphQL like so:
import schema from './schema.graphql';
// Do whatever with the schema DocumentNode...
Also, all operations are named exports, so you can do things like this:
import {
QueryA,
QueryB,
MutationA,
SubscriptionA,
} from './my-operations.graphql';
// Do whatever with those operations...
You can import files from within GraphQL files by using imports in comments like so:
#import ./user.graphql
type Post {
author: User!
name: String!
}
Valid import comments are prefixed either with
#import or
# import and have a suffix of a path relative from the GraphQL file's path.
You can shave a bit off your bundle size by optimizing your
DocumentNode instances with tools like @graphql-tools/optimize through the mapDocumentNode configuration option.
Some configuration options are available at plugin instantiation.
filterRegex
This is the regex used to determine the files that are matches as GraphQL files.
By default, this regex is
/\.graphql$/.
Here is how you can override that value:
import { build } from 'esbuild';
import graphqlLoaderPlugin from '@luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader';
build({
...otherOptions,
plugins: [graphqlLoaderPlugin({ filterRegex: /\.gql$/ })],
}).catch(() => {
process.exit(1);
});
mapDocumentNode
This is an optional function that you can supply to map all
DocumentNode instances before they're resolved.
An example of this would be:
import { build } from 'esbuild';
import graphqlLoaderPlugin from '@luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader';
import { optimizeDocumentNode } from '@graphql-tools/optimize';
build({
...otherOptions,
plugins: [
graphqlLoaderPlugin({
mapDocumentNode: (documentNode: DocumentNode) =>
optimizeDocumentNode(documentNode),
}),
],
}).catch(() => {
process.exit(1);
});