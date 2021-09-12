openbase logo
@luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader

by luckycatfactory
3.7.0 (see all)

An esbuild Plugin Allowing for GraphQL File imports

Readme

esbuild-graphql-loader

npm version

This is a zero-dependency esbuild plugin that allows for the importing of GraphQL files.

Requirements

This packages requires at least the following for esbuild:

>=0.8.26

Usage

To install this package:

npm install --save @luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader esbuild graphql-tag

yarn add @luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader esbuild graphql-tag

Then, use the plugin like so:

import { build } from 'esbuild';
import graphqlLoaderPlugin from '@luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader';

build({
  ...otherOptions,
  plugins: [graphqlLoaderPlugin()],
}).catch(() => {
  process.exit(1);
});

With this in place, you should now be able to import GraphQL like so:

import schema from './schema.graphql';

// Do whatever with the schema DocumentNode...

Also, all operations are named exports, so you can do things like this:

import {
  QueryA,
  QueryB,
  MutationA,
  SubscriptionA,
} from './my-operations.graphql';

// Do whatever with those operations...

GraphQL File Imports

You can import files from within GraphQL files by using imports in comments like so:

#import ./user.graphql

type Post {
  author: User!
  name: String!
}

Valid import comments are prefixed either with #import or # import and have a suffix of a path relative from the GraphQL file's path.

Recommendations

Optimize Your DocumentNodes

You can shave a bit off your bundle size by optimizing your DocumentNode instances with tools like @graphql-tools/optimize through the mapDocumentNode configuration option.

Configuration

Some configuration options are available at plugin instantiation.

filterRegex

This is the regex used to determine the files that are matches as GraphQL files. By default, this regex is /\.graphql$/. Here is how you can override that value:

import { build } from 'esbuild';
import graphqlLoaderPlugin from '@luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader';

build({
  ...otherOptions,
  plugins: [graphqlLoaderPlugin({ filterRegex: /\.gql$/ })],
}).catch(() => {
  process.exit(1);
});

mapDocumentNode

This is an optional function that you can supply to map all DocumentNode instances before they're resolved. An example of this would be:

import { build } from 'esbuild';
import graphqlLoaderPlugin from '@luckycatfactory/esbuild-graphql-loader';
import { optimizeDocumentNode } from '@graphql-tools/optimize';

build({
  ...otherOptions,
  plugins: [
    graphqlLoaderPlugin({
      mapDocumentNode: (documentNode: DocumentNode) =>
        optimizeDocumentNode(documentNode),
    }),
  ],
}).catch(() => {
  process.exit(1);
});

