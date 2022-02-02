A modular framework for developing web application by lucca. Uses sub-packages architecture with unified versioning, a la angular.
npm install @lucca-front/icons --save
npm install @lucca-front/scss --save
npm install @lucca-front/ng --save
Import Lucca Front in src/style.scss (or your main scss file):
@import "~@lucca-front/scss/src/main.overridable.scss";
In angular-cli.json, add this to your stylePreprocessorOptions includePaths:
"apps": [
...
"styles": [
"styles.scss"
],
"stylePreprocessorOptions": {
"includePaths": [
"path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/scss/src/overrides",
"path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/ng/style/overrides" // if you use the ng package
]
},
...
],
If you are using our default font (Source Sans Pro), don't forget to add your fonts in your
<header>:
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Source+Sans+Pro:300,400,400i,600,700" rel="stylesheet">
You can override many variables to tailor Lucca-Front style to your needs. To do so, you must create a folder and reference it in your angular-cli.json as a stylePreprocessorOptions includePaths
"apps": [
...
"stylePreprocessorOptions": {
"includePaths": [
"path to your override folder" // must be first
"path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/scss/src/overrides",
]
},
...
],
In your override folder, you can create different files for different needs :
Contains a map of breakpoints values.
Contains a map of the most common values such as border-radius, font-family, and so on.
Can either have directly components maps such as the button map. Or it can just be a file importing every component theme override you have
Contains a map of with the prefix (class) used for the icons and the path to the icon file (without its extension).
Contains a map of the color themes (palette) used in the framework. Palette must have a
color key but can be extended to as many keys as you need.
Contains a map of font sizes and spacings (padding & margin).
You only have to write down the variables you wish to modify or add. More details on each variable are available in the SCSS demo.
You can set a custom palette in palettes.override.scss. Your palette will be accessible in some components with
palette-* classes.
$palettes: (
"primary": (
"color": #FFCC00,
"text": #666666,
),
"secondary": (
"color": #FF6600,
"text": #FFFFFF,
),
"success": (
"color": #9ACD32,
"text": #FFFFFF,
),
"warning": (
"color": #FF9900,
"text": #FFFFFF,
),
"error": (
"color": #FF3300,
"text": #FFFFFF,
),
);
$colors: (
text: (
"default": #666666,
"light": #999999,
"placeholder": #CCCCCC,
),
);
$theme: _set($theme, "palettes", $palettes);
$theme: _set($theme, "colors", $colors);
You can also call your palette colors in your own components:
@import "~@lucca-front/scss/src/theming.overridable";
_color("primary")
_color("primary", "text")
_color("text.default")
You can set up custom breakpoints values in breakpoints.override.scss
$breakpoints: (
xxxs: (
"breakAt": 320px,
),
xxs: (
"breakAt": 480px,
),
xs: (
"breakAt": 640px,
),
s: (
"breakAt": 800px,
),
m: (
"breakAt": 1024px,
),
l: (
"breakAt": 1280px,
),
xl: (
"breakAt": 1366px,
),
xxl: (
"breakAt": 1600px,
),
xxxl: (
"breakAt": 1920px,
)
);
$theme: _set($theme, "breakpoints", $breakpoints);