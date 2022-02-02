openbase logo
@lucca-front/ng

by LuccaSA
7.2.0 (see all)

documentation

Overview

Readme

Build Status lerna Dependabot Status

lucca-front

A modular framework for developing web application by lucca. Uses sub-packages architecture with unified versioning, a la angular.

Contains

  • a set of icons
  • a scss framework
  • a library of usefull angular components

How to install

Add Lucca Front to your npm package

npm install @lucca-front/icons --save
npm install @lucca-front/scss --save
npm install @lucca-front/ng --save

Import scss and NG style

Import Lucca Front in src/style.scss (or your main scss file):

@import "~@lucca-front/scss/src/main.overridable.scss";

In angular-cli.json, add this to your stylePreprocessorOptions includePaths:

"apps": [
    ...
    "styles": [
        "styles.scss"
    ],
    "stylePreprocessorOptions": {
        "includePaths": [
            "path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/scss/src/overrides",
            "path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/ng/style/overrides" // if you use the ng package
        ]
    },
    ...
],

Import fonts

If you are using our default font (Source Sans Pro), don't forget to add your fonts in your <header>:

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Source+Sans+Pro:300,400,400i,600,700" rel="stylesheet">

Theming

Setup

You can override many variables to tailor Lucca-Front style to your needs. To do so, you must create a folder and reference it in your angular-cli.json as a stylePreprocessorOptions includePaths

"apps": [
    ...
    "stylePreprocessorOptions": {
        "includePaths": [
            "path to your override folder" // must be first
            "path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/scss/src/overrides",
        ]
    },
    ...
],

In your override folder, you can create different files for different needs :

  • breakpoints.override.scss

    Contains a map of breakpoints values.

  • commons.override.scss

    Contains a map of the most common values such as border-radius, font-family, and so on.

  • components.override.scss

    Can either have directly components maps such as the button map. Or it can just be a file importing every component theme override you have

  • icons.override.scss

    Contains a map of with the prefix (class) used for the icons and the path to the icon file (without its extension).

  • palettes.override.scss

    Contains a map of the color themes (palette) used in the framework. Palette must have a color key but can be extended to as many keys as you need.

  • sizes.override.scss

    Contains a map of font sizes and spacings (padding & margin).

You only have to write down the variables you wish to modify or add. More details on each variable are available in the SCSS demo.

Palettes

You can set a custom palette in palettes.override.scss. Your palette will be accessible in some components with palette-* classes.

$palettes: (
    "primary": (
        "color": #FFCC00,
        "text": #666666,
    ),
    "secondary": (
        "color": #FF6600,
        "text": #FFFFFF,
    ),
    "success": (
        "color": #9ACD32,
        "text": #FFFFFF,
    ),
    "warning": (
        "color": #FF9900,
        "text": #FFFFFF,
    ),
    "error": (
        "color": #FF3300,
        "text": #FFFFFF,
    ),
);

$colors: (
    text: (
        "default": #666666,
        "light": #999999,
        "placeholder": #CCCCCC,
    ),
);
$theme: _set($theme, "palettes", $palettes);
$theme: _set($theme, "colors", $colors);

You can also call your palette colors in your own components:

@import "~@lucca-front/scss/src/theming.overridable";
_color("primary")
_color("primary", "text")
_color("text.default")

Breakpoints

You can set up custom breakpoints values in breakpoints.override.scss

$breakpoints: (
    xxxs: (
        "breakAt": 320px,
    ),
    xxs: (
        "breakAt": 480px,
    ),
    xs: (
        "breakAt": 640px,
    ),
    s: (
        "breakAt": 800px,
    ),
    m: (
        "breakAt": 1024px,
    ),
    l: (
        "breakAt": 1280px,
    ),
    xl: (
        "breakAt": 1366px,
    ),
    xxl: (
        "breakAt": 1600px,
    ),
    xxxl: (
        "breakAt": 1920px,
    )
);

$theme: _set($theme, "breakpoints", $breakpoints);

