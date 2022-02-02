A modular framework for developing web application by lucca. Uses sub-packages architecture with unified versioning, a la angular.

Contains

a set of icons

a scss framework

a library of usefull angular components

How to install

Add Lucca Front to your npm package

npm install @lucca -front/icons --save npm install @lucca -front/scss --save npm install @lucca -front/ng --save

Import scss and NG style

Import Lucca Front in src/style.scss (or your main scss file):

@ import "~@lucca-front/scss/src/main.overridable.scss" ;

In angular-cli.json, add this to your stylePreprocessorOptions includePaths:

"apps" : [ ... "styles" : [ "styles.scss" ], "stylePreprocessorOptions" : { "includePaths" : [ "path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/scss/src/overrides" , "path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/ng/style/overrides" ] }, ... ],

Import fonts

If you are using our default font (Source Sans Pro), don't forget to add your fonts in your <header> :

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Source+Sans+Pro:300,400,400i,600,700" rel = "stylesheet" >

Theming

Setup

You can override many variables to tailor Lucca-Front style to your needs. To do so, you must create a folder and reference it in your angular-cli.json as a stylePreprocessorOptions includePaths

"apps" : [ ... "stylePreprocessorOptions" : { "includePaths" : [ "path to your override folder" "path_to_node_modules/@lucca-front/scss/src/overrides" , ] }, ... ],

In your override folder, you can create different files for different needs :

breakpoints.override.scss Contains a map of breakpoints values.

commons.override.scss Contains a map of the most common values such as border-radius, font-family, and so on.

components.override.scss Can either have directly components maps such as the button map. Or it can just be a file importing every component theme override you have

icons.override.scss Contains a map of with the prefix (class) used for the icons and the path to the icon file (without its extension).

palettes.override.scss Contains a map of the color themes (palette) used in the framework. Palette must have a color key but can be extended to as many keys as you need.

sizes.override.scss Contains a map of font sizes and spacings (padding & margin).

You only have to write down the variables you wish to modify or add. More details on each variable are available in the SCSS demo.

Palettes

You can set a custom palette in palettes.override.scss. Your palette will be accessible in some components with palette-* classes.

$palettes : ( "primary" : ( "color" : #FFCC00 , "text" : #666666 , ), "secondary" : ( "color" : #FF6600 , "text" : #FFFFFF , ), "success" : ( "color" : #9ACD32 , "text" : #FFFFFF , ), "warning" : ( "color" : #FF9900 , "text" : #FFFFFF , ), "error" : ( "color" : #FF3300 , "text" : #FFFFFF , ), ); $colors : ( text: ( "default" : #666666 , "light" : #999999 , "placeholder" : #CCCCCC , ), ); $theme : _set( $theme , "palettes" , $palettes ); $theme : _set( $theme , "colors" , $colors );

You can also call your palette colors in your own components:

@import "~@lucca-front/scss/src/theming.overridable" ; _color ( "primary" ) _color ( "primary" , "text" ) _color ( "text.default" )

Breakpoints

You can set up custom breakpoints values in breakpoints.override.scss