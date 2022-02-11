English | 简体中文

@ltd/j-toml is an implementation of TOML ("Tom's Obvious, Minimal Language") written by LongTengDao,

which is the best config format he had ever seen.

(Obviously for exhausted people who tried to design that.)

npm install @ltd/j-toml

const TOML = require ( '@ltd/j-toml' ); const source = ` I_am_normal = '...' hasOwnProperty = '...' constructor = '...' __proto__ = '...' ` ; const rootTable = TOML.parse(source, '

' ); rootTable.I_am_normal rootTable.hasOwnProperty rootTable.constructor rootTable.__proto__ rootTable.valueOf Object .keys(rootTable)

TOML .parse ( source [, options] );

declare function parse ( source :Source, options? :{ joiner? : string , bigint? : boolean | number , x? :XOptions, } ) : Table ; type Source = string | ArrayBufferLike | Readonly< | { path : string , data : string | ArrayBufferLike, require ? :NodeRequire } | { path : string , require :NodeRequire } >; type XOptions = object; type Table = object;

arguments (object style)

source type: string / ArrayBufferLike / Readonly<{ path :string, data :string | ArrayBufferLike, require? :NodeRequire }> / Readonly<{ path :string, require :NodeRequire }>

/ / / required You can pass in string or the UTF-8 encoding file original binary data ArrayBufferLike ( Buffer / Uint8Array / ArrayBuffer ) as the source content. One difference is that when passing in string , parser will only check whether all characters are valid Unicode characters according to the specification (uncoupled UCS-4 character code is invalid);

When ArrayBufferLike is passed in, an additional check is made to see whether there is unknown code point (which has been automatically replaced by U+FFFD in the string state). Another difference is that ArrayBufferLike can start with UTF BOM ( U+FEFF ), which is used for validation of file encoding (but it must be UTF-8 encoding, which is not a technical limit, but a specification requirement), and skipped before real parsing;

But string can't, because BOM belongs to UTF, not TOML. If you want to be more console friendly when something of source content goes wrong, pass an object where the property path is the path of that .toml file, and the property data is the source content ( string or ArrayBufferLike ).

You can also omit the property data , the property require must be passed in at this time, because the require('fs').readFileSync interface needs to be used to read it.

Regardless of whether data is passed in, if $ = require?.resolve?.paths?.('')?.[0]?.replace(/node_modules$/, '') can be obtained, the absolute path will be obtained through require('path').resolve($, source.path) . options A readonly object, the options it contains is as follows: options.joiner type: string For the multi-line basic strings and multi-line literal strings, what will be used to join the lines for parsing result.

Note: TOML always use '

' or '\r

' to split the document lines while parsing, which defined in TOML specification, it has nothing to do with this parameter, so don't be mixed up. If this parameter is not passed in, the parsing process will throw an error where it is actually needed (a multi-line string containing a non-ignored newline): error = """ In this sample, the first and second newlines are ignored, \ the third newline will trigger an error. """

options.bigint type: boolean / number default: true Specify whether you want or not to use BigInt for integer type value. A number type argument allows you to control it by a max limit, like Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER (and the min limit from -options.bigint , if options.bigint>=0 ; otherwise as the min limit, and the max limit is -options.bigint-1 ).

options.x The extensional features not in the specification.

Include keeping the key/value pairs order of tables, integers larger than signed long , multi-line inline table with trailing comma even no comma, null value, custom constructor, etc.

They are private experimental discouraged features.

See xOptions.

arguments (traditional style)

source See source in "object style" above. specificationVersion type: 1.0 / 0.5 / 0.4 / 0.3 / 0.2 / 0.1

/ / / / / default: 1.0

deprecated: use TOML.parse[specificationVersion] instead would be better Note: if you skip this argument, the rest arguments must be moved one position to the left. multilineStringJoiner See options.joiner in "object style" above. useBigInt See options.bigint in "object style" above. xOptions See options.x in "object style" above.

return

type: Table

Return the root table (tables parsed by this implementation are objects without any extended properties).

Note: the requirements of 4 types TOML date-time do not fully correspond to the native Date type, they are implemented by this library on the basis of Date , see the .d.ts file ( OffsetDateTime , LocalDateTime , LocalDate , LocalTime ) for details.

throw

type: Error

There will be an error thrown, when the arguments not meet the requirement or there is any error within the source. Parsing during parsing caused by hacking will also be blocked.

This library will not cause stack overflow error unexpectedly due to too deep tables or arrays, or too many escaping in basic string, or too many underscores in integer or float.

If there is no special reason (e.g. the downstream program could not deal with Infinity 、 NaN 、fractional seconds and edge date-time values, Local Date-Time / Local Date / Local Time types, empty string key name, mixed type array even array of tables / table under array of arrays structure yet), the latest version is recommended.

arguments (object style)

source Vide TOML.parse above. options Vide TOML.parse above.

arguments (traditional style)

source Vide TOML.parse above. multilineStringJoiner Vide TOML.parse above. useBigInt Vide TOML.parse above. xOptions Vide TOML.parse above.

return

Vide TOML.parse above.

throw

Vide TOML.parse above.

TOML .stringify ( rootTable [, options] );

declare function stringify ( rootTable :ReadonlyTable, options? :Readonly<{ integer? : number , newline? :'

' | '\r

', newlineAround? :' document ' | 'section' | 'header' | 'pairs' | 'pair', indent? : string | number , T? :'T' | ' ', xNull? : boolean , xBeforeNewlineInMultilineTable? :',' | '', }> ) : string | string [] ;

arguments

rootTable type: ReadonlyTable

required A readonly object, its own string keys can only contain valid TOML types. options A readonly object, the options it contains is as follows. options.integer type: number Specify a range, then the integer number type value in that will be serialized to TOML Integer. This argument allows you to control the max limit exactly, like Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER (and the min limit from -options.integer , if options.integer>=0 ; otherwise as the min limit, and the max limit is -options.integer-1 ).

options.newline type: '

' / '\r

' What to use as the newline for serialization. If this parameter is not specified, the function will return an array of strings (representing each line) instead of a whole string.

options.newlineAround type: 'document' / 'section' / 'header' / 'pairs' / 'pair' default: 'header' When serializing, where to insert empty lines to improve readability. 'document' : only make sure the document begins and ends with a empty line for git diff (if the document is empty, only one empty line will be kept); 'section' : further ensures that sections (block tables) are separated by an empty line; 'header' : further ensure that each block table's header and its key/value pairs are separated by an empty line; 'pairs' : further ensure that the own key/value pairs of each block table are separated by an empty lines (while the dotted keys are grouped together); 'pair' : further ensure that all key/value pairs (including dotted keys) of each block table, are separated by an empty lines. Of these, 'section' and 'header' are generally the best modes in practice, the former being more suitable for simple cases where sections don't contain each other, while the latter is friendly to both simple and nested (and therefore it's the default mode).

options.indent type: string / number default: '\t' How to indent items in a static array which is in multi-line mode. A string value represents the characters used for indentation (characters other than Tab or space are invalid), while a numeric value represents the number of spaces used. Note: this library does not indent key/value pairs of block tables, because getting rid of indentation is the primary value of TOML's existence.

options.T type: 'T' / ' ' default: 'T' The delimiter between date and time.

options.xNull type: boolean default: false Whether null values are allowed to be serialized (to null ). If this option is not enabled, there will be an error thrown when a null value is found, just like any other type that cannot be serialized, because it's not allowed in the current version specification.

options.xBeforeNewlineInMultilineTable type: ',' / '' For inline tables marked multi-line mode, whether to use a comma before the newline. Note that this is not valid in the current version specification, so if this option is not explicitly specified, the incoming inline table will be serialized in single-line mode even if it is marked as multi-line mode.



return

type: string / string[]

Returns a TOML document string, or an array of line-by-line strings. This depends on whether option.newline is specified.

throw

type: Error

An error is thrown if the options does not meet the requirements, or there is an unsupported value type in the input data, or the result size exceeds limit.

This library will not cause stack overflow error unexpectedly due to too deep tables or arrays.

Due to the flexibility of TOML syntax, while it greatly meeting the needs of reading and writing directly, it also causes great difficulty for serialization solution.

This library provides several helper functions to try to end this trouble.

Considering how JS code is read and written, the default mode for this library to treat unmarked table objects is dotted key/value pairs (unless the table is at a layer where such operation is impossible, or the table is an empty table, in which cases it will be serialized in inline mode by default).

You can use the Section function to mark a table as a block table (and return the input table), or use the inline function to mark the table as an inline table (return the input table as well).

You can also use multiline function to mark a table as a multiline mode inline table (and return it), but note that this is not the specification allowed currently (remember to specify options.xBeforeNewlineInMultilineTable to make such marking will not be ignored when serializing).

TOML.stringify({ key : 'value' , dotted : { key : 'value' , }, inlineTable : inline({ key : 'value' }), mix : { key : 'value' , table : Section({ key : 'value' , }), }, table : Section({ key : 'value' , table : Section({ key : 'value' , }), }), });

key = 'value' dotted.key = 'value' inlineTable = { key = 'value' } mix.key = 'value' [mix.table] key = 'value' [table] key = 'value' [table.table] key = 'value'

A non-empty array, whose item is table that marked by Section , will be serialized as "array of tables".

Otherwise, arrays are treated as static and multi-line by default. If you want single-line mode, you can use the inline function to mark it.

TOML.stringify({ staticArray : [ 'string' , { }, ], staticArray_singleline : inline([ 1.0 , 2n ]), arrayOfTables : [ Section({ }), ], });

staticArray = [ 'string', { }, ] staticArray_singleline = [ 1.0 , 2 ] [[arrayOfTables]]

Another sore point is comment. Obviously we don't want a configuration file that contains comments lose all comment information after being modified by programs.

Now you can write [commentFor(key)] as key in your tables (this gives you a symbol as key, and the value should be the comment content string), so that the comment is after the value belong the key in the final serialization!

TOML.stringify({ [commentFor( 'key' )]: ' this is a key/value pair' , key : 'value' , dotted : { [commentFor( 'key' )]: ' this is a dotted key/value pair' , key : 'value' , }, table : { [commentFor( 'header' )]: ' this is a table header (but it cannot be a table in an array of tables)' , header : Section({ }), }, });

key = 'value' dotted.key = 'value' [table.header]

Data from parse of this library retains the memory of the writing style above, which means there is no need to manually mark them again when reserialize the modified data.

You can transparently tell what style the table from parse is written in by isSection and isInline .

There still left string, integer and float. Their writing choices, just as gymnastics scoring points, has no perfect solution to be specified (without solving problem by creating more); and they are atom values, no good way to preserve their preferences in the data producted by parse .

This library provides several helper functions for this purpose, including literal , multiline (string case) and multiline.basic (which enforces the use of multi-line basic string rather than the multi-line literal string tried in preference).

When you need to serialize a brand new temporary data directly, use literal to specify the writing style:

TOML.stringify({ underscore : literal `1_000` , zero : literal `10.00` , base : literal `0o777` , mark : inline([ '+10e10' , '+inf' ].map(literal)), multilineString : literal `""" 1\b2 3"""` , });

underscore = 1_000 zero = 10.00 base = 0 o777 mark = [ + 10 e10, +inf ] multilineString = """ 1\b2 3"""

Here, multiline (string case) would help when the multi-line string comes from a variable (e.g., data from parse ):

base = 0 o777 multilineString = """ 1\b2 3"""

const table = TOML.parse( '/path/to/example.toml' , '

' ); table.base = TOML.literal( '0o' + table.base.toString( 8 ).padStart( 3 , '0' )); table.multilineString = TOML.multiline(table.multilineString + '\b4' ); TOML.stringify(table);

base = 0 o777 multilineString = """ 1\b2 3\b4"""

By default, multiline (string case) splits the input string with '

' , for example '1\b2

3\b4' will be treated as [ '1\b2 ', '3\b4' ] .

But if your requirements are very tricky, such as if your data is parsed by TOML.parse(source, '\b') , you can directly the split string array '1\b2

3\b4'.split('\b') (viz [ '1', '2

3', '4' ] ), the final serialization result will be:

multilineString = """ 1 2

3 4"""

Note that literal or multiline (string case) or multiline.basic does not return an atomic value, but a placeholder object, which means that this whole data will only be able to be used for stringify and nothing else.

It was a bit of a hassle, what's worse, you had to mark all other unmodified atom value at the same time, the experience will be really bad.

In applications where this behaviour occurs frequently, consider converting the table from parse into an instance of a class containing methods like toTOML that specify the serialization choice for each property, and use the returned copy for 'stringify', that will improve the experience greatly: