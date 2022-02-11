LSK.js – lskjs

@lskjs/lskjs – LSK.js – command line interface scripts

⌨️ Install

yarn i @lskjs/lskjs npm i @lskjs/lskjs

First principles

Асинхронность все везде

Ленивость всех операций

Декларативный подход для конечного программиста

Манифест

Стандарт бы и 5 лет назад, но авангардисты JS создали coffescript, babel и ts, потому что JS окостенел и не двигался. Так же как и ВКшники написали свой KPHP. В этом пути нет ничего постыдного, то что еще вчера считалось ебанистикой, завтра может захватить умы своим удобством. У меня нет априорной аппеляции к авторитетам из ECMA. Я делаю среду комфортную для конечного программиста, который делает продукт для клиента. Если стандарт позволяет написать удобное решение — то придумаем как. Если для этого придется переписать стандарт — значит перепишем. Благо babel максимальным образом позволяет писать собственные диалекты. Не задача должна прогибаться под решением, а решение под задачу.

Вопросы на которые стоит ответить создателю:

Пример Api на бэке handler

Пример функции и как ее переопределить

Модели монго как подключить

Как достать, когда пишешь Api

Роутер добавление роута и страницы

CrudApi основные методы

Как оборачивать ответ сервера, чтобы вернулся объект

Как сделать свой стор

Как достать стор на странице

Как запускать любой lsk-образный проект

git clone repo npm install npm run bootstrap

copy .env.js if needed

npm run dev or

cd packages/ package && npm run dev

Packages included in this repo

Package Description Activity Version Bundle Package Size apiquery http/s + websockets api client for Web, Node.js and React Native throw fetch or axios apm LSK.js – apm – module Node.js agent for Elastic APM auth LSK.js – auth – module for authorization by login and password and singup through social networks autobind LSK ux subrepo: autobind billing LSK.js module for adding billing in cabinet bots LSK.js module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-base LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-plugin LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-plugin-debug LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-plugin-menu LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-plugin-notify LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-plugin-polundra LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-plugin-portal LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-clubhouse LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-discord LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-instagram LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-slack LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-telegram LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-twitter LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-vk LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-provider-whatsapp LSK.js plugin for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation bots-router LSK.js router for @lskjs/bots module for telegram, slack, discord, whatsapp, twitter, instagram and vk bots creation build-locales CLI for build i18 locales from Google spreadsheet bunyan Light weight bunyan logger for a JSON logging library for node.js services without dtrace config LSK config. db LSK.js module for working with mongodb database elastic LSK.js module for elastic search event LSK module for event. getspreadsheet LSK getspreadsheet. grant LSK module for grant. i18 LSK module for internationalization with i18next. kafka LSK module for kafka. launcher LSK Launcher. linkall LSK link all. log LSK log. log Логгер совмещающий лучшие черты morgan, winston, bunyan, logrus. debug. Базируется на debug-level. mailer LSK module for send and receive emails. mobx LSK module for mobx. module Module system with dependency injection, event emitter, logger and submodules tree permit LSK module for one time codes and permits. proxy LSK module for proxy. rabbit LSK module for rabbit. reactapp LSK ux subrepo: reactapp rlog LSK module for remote logger. scylla LSK module for scylla. sequelize LSK module for sequelize. server LSK server. server-api LSK server-api. sh LSK ux subrepo: sh sms LSK module for sms. tbot LSK module. uapp LSK universal react app wrapper upload LSK module for uploading files. utils LSK.js – utils – helpers and functions worker LSK module for worker. add-to-calendar LSK ux subrepo: extra article LSK ux subrepo: article avatar LSK ux subrepo: avatar button LSK ux subrepo: button button2 LSK ux subrepo: button chat LSK ux subrepo: chat cookie-consent LSK ux subrepo: cookie-consent css LSK ux subrepo: css dash LSK.js – Dash – React components for your own dashboard dashboard LSK ux subrepo: dashboard dev LSK ux subrepo: ui-dev docs lskjs docs downloads LSK ux subrepo: download extra LSK ux subrepo: extra flag LSK ux subrepo: flag form LSK ux subrepo: form grid LSK ux subrepo: grid gridtable LSK ux subrepo: gridtable image LSK ux subrepo: image landing LSK ux subrepo: landing link LSK ux subrepo: link list LSK ux subrepo: list modal LSK ux subrepo: modal navbar LSK ux subrepo: navbar notification LSK ux subrepo: notification page LSK ux subrepo: page progress LSK ux subrepo: progress scroll LSK ux subrepo: scroll slide LSK ux subrepo: slide t LSK ux subrepo: t tag LSK ux subrepo: tag theme LSK ux subrepo: theme typo LSK ux subrepo: typo ui LSK ux subrepo: ui ui2 LSK ux subrepo: ui2

Вдохновлен:

this .useMiddlewares () this .useRoutes () this .useDefaultRoute ()

А также:

Express async router

Json Web Token

Bunyan logger with updated view

Auth

Токен можно прикладывать следующими методами

в Header Authorization: Bearer %USER_TOKEN%

в Header X-Access-Token: %USER_TOKEN%

в Cookie: token=%USER_TOKEN%

в GET параметр: ?token=%USER_TOKEN%

Bunyan log levels

LSKit принимает стоковый Bunyan логгер

log.trace( 'Starting method' ); if (!req.user) { log.fatal( 'Cannot get User' ); throw new Error ( 'Cannot get User' ) } log.info( 'Method success' );

Log levels

fatal

error

warn

info

debug

trace

Что еще нужно дописать

Что из себя представляет модуль

Что такое мидлвара?

Что такое ресурс? Resource ENDPOINT

Универсальная модель?

Документация со swagger

Getting Started

Requirements

Mac OS X, Windows, or Linux

Node.js v6.5 or newer

npm v3.10 or newer (new to npm?)

v3.10 or newer (new to npm?) node-gyp prerequisites mentioned here

prerequisites mentioned here Text editor or IDE pre-configured with React/JSX/Flow/ESlint (learn more)

Структура проекта

Before you start, take a moment to see how the project structure looks like:

. ├── /build/ ├── /node_modules/ ├── /src/ │ ├── /CoreApp/ │ │ ├── /api/ │ │ ├── /middlewares/ │ │ ├── /models/ │ │ ├── /resourses/ │ │ ├── CoreApp.js │ │ ├── requests.js │ │ └── responses.js │ ├── /ReactApp/ │ │ ├── /compoents/ │ │ ├── /Html/ │ │ ├── /Html/ │ │ ├── /Html/ │ │ ├── /routes/ │ │ ├── /models/ │ │ ├── /resourses/ │ │ ├── /routes/ │ │ ├── /stores/ │ │ ├ └── /AppStore.js │ │ ├── ReactApp.client.js │ │ ├── ReactApp.server.js │ │ ├── requests.js │ │ └── responses.js │ ├── /client.js │ ├── /config │ └── /server.js ├── / test / ├── /tools/ │ ├── /config.js │ ├── /run.js │ └── /webpack.config.js └── package.json

Note: The current version of RSK does not contain a Flux implementation. It can be easily integrated with any Flux library of your choice. The most commonly used Flux libraries are Flux, Redux, and Relay.

Quick Start

1. Get the latest version

You can start by cloning the latest version of React Starter Kit (RSK) on your local machine by running:

git clone -o lego-starter-kit -b master --single-branch \ https://github.com/isuvorov/lego-starter-kit.git MyApp cd MyApp

Alternatively, you can start a new project based on RSK right from WebStorm IDE, or by using Yeoman generator.

2. Run npm install

This will install both run-time project dependencies and developer tools listed in package.json file.

3. Run npm start

This command will build the app from the source files ( /src ) into the output /build folder. As soon as the initial build completes, it will start the Node.js server ( node build/server.js ) and Browsersync with HMR on top of it.

http://localhost:3000/ — Node.js server ( build/server.js )

http://localhost:3000/graphql — GraphQL server and IDE

http://localhost:3001/ — BrowserSync proxy with HMR, React Hot Transform

http://localhost:3002/ — BrowserSync control panel (UI)

Now you can open your web app in a browser, on mobile devices and start hacking. Whenever you modify any of the source files inside the /src folder, the module bundler (Webpack) will recompile the app on the fly and refresh all the connected browsers.

Note that the npm start command launches the app in development mode, the compiled output files are not optimized and minimized in this case. You can use --release command line argument to check how your app works in release (production) mode:

npm start -- --release

NOTE: double dashes are required

How to Build, Test, Deploy

If you need just to build the app (without running a dev server), simply run:

npm run build

or, for a production build:

npm run build -- --release

or, for a production docker build:

npm run build -- --release --docker

NOTE: double dashes are required

After running this command, the /build folder will contain the compiled version of the app. For example, you can launch Node.js server normally by running node build/server.js .

To check the source code for syntax errors and potential issues run:

npm run lint

To launch unit tests:

npm test npm run test :watch

By default, Mocha test runner is looking for test files matching the src/**/*.test.js pattern. Take a look at src/components/Layout/Layout.test.js as an example.

To deploy the app, run:

npm run deploy

The deployment script tools/deploy.js is configured to push the contents of the /build folder to a remote server via Git. You can easily deploy your app to Azure Web Apps, or Heroku this way. Both will execute npm install --production upon receiving new files from you. Note, you should only deploy the contents of the /build folder to a remote server.

If you need to keep your project up to date with the recent changes made to RSK, you can always fetch and merge them from this repo back into your own project by running:

git checkout master git fetch lego-starter-kit git merge lego-starter-kit/master npm install

📖 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

👥 Contributors

👏 Contributing

Fork it (https://github.com/yourname/yourproject/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b features/fooBar ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'feat(image): Add some fooBar' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/fooBar ) Create a new Pull Request

📮 Any questions? Always welcome :)